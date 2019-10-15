Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Economy out of Crisis, US Ban not Working: Rouhani

Economy out of Crisis, US Ban not Working: Rouhani

The president says Washington has run out of options as it used all of potentials at its disposal to damage Iran’s economy.

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen Iraq is preparing to host millions of Iranians and other nationals arriving for the religious commemoration.

Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions The move signals an agreement between the central government and the Kurds feeling betrayed by the US.

Over 700 ISIS Affiliates Escape Syria Camp Amid Turkish Shelling The escape raise a risk of ISIS power regain in the war-devastated country.

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain The town is an important center of concentration for the Kurdish groups in the northeast.

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns Supreme National Security Council’s chief made the comments as explosion, likely by two rockets, took place aboard oil tanker.

Trump Sanctioning Turkey over Syria Operation The Treasury Secretary said that the president gave him broad powers to sanction Turkish government individuals.

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action The US and Russia vetoed a statement by five European members of the United Nations Security Council condemning Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit by Two Blasts in Red Sea Two separate explosions, possibly caused by missile strikes, have hit an Iranian oil tanker near the Saudi port city of Jeddah

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto on Thursday, during a visit to a town on the island of Java, images from police and television showed

Turkey to Face ’Sanctions from Hell’ over Syria Incursion: US Senator Senior Republican senator warned that US Senate will punish Turkey with “sanctions from hell” over its decision to mount an invasion against America’s Kurdish allies in northern Syria

Mexican Mayor Tied to Truck, Dragged through Town Angry farmers stormed a city hall in southern Mexico, seized the mayor, and dragged him through town from the back of a pickup truck in protest, officials said Wednesday

Turkey’s Syria Incursion Faces with International Condemnation Turkey’s military incursion into neighboring Syria’s northern areas has triggered worldwide condemnations, with the UN Security Council and Arab League set to hold emergency meetings

Building, Using Nuclear Bomb Religiously Forbidden: Iran Leader Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday the Islamic Republic has never pursued building or using nuclear weapons, which its religion forbids.

US Airstrike Killed at Least 30 Afghan Civilians in May: UN At least 30 Afghan civilians were killed in may when the US military bombed dozens of sites in May it had identified as Taliban methamphetamine labs, a United Nations (UN) probe has found.

Johnson Facing Cabinet Rebellion over No-Deal Brexit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a new rebellion from his cabinet over concerns of a no-deal Brexit, with a group of cabinet ministers poised to resign, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Jailed Saudi Activist Contender for 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Jailed Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize after being put forward by group of Norwegian and Canadian politicians.

White House Refuses to Cooperate with Congress’s Impeachment Probe The US President’s legal counsel declared on Tuesday the White House will not cooperate with an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.

Russia Warns Turkey against Taking Actions that Stall Syria Peace Process Russia’s Security Council voiced concerns about Turkey’s potential military incursion in to Syria’s northern areas, and called for avoiding from actions that could endanger the peace process in Syria

FBI Confirms Confessions of US Worst Serial Killer Samuel Little who claims to have killed 93 women across the United States is now considered to be the most prolific serial killer in country’s history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said.

Economy out of Crisis, US Ban not Working: Rouhani

Tuesday 15 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Economy out of Crisis, US Ban not Working: Rouhani


Alwaght- Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has said that the Iranian economy has weathered the crisis foisted on it by the American sanctions and that the reinstated ban by Trump administration is no longer able to leave effects on the Iranian economy. 

He made the comments during a press conference in Tehran on Monday. 

“The US, Israeli regime, and the regional reactionaries’ collusion to deal a serious blow to the Islamic Republic has failed,” the president told the journalists. 

“I am happy to talk in a condition the country has passed the hard economic, political, and security circumstances,” Rouhani continued. 

He added that until late 2017 the government’s moving ahead was quite normal. But since then it ran into a new situation characterized by economic hardship. 

The president commented on the US ban that was reinstated after Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in May 2018 saying “in 2018 the foreign and home predictions for our economy were that we would have an extremely hard economic year and this would be even worse in 2019. Even some predicted three-digit inflation. But over the past 18 months, the people and the government successfully passed the storm. With sophistication, patience, and resistance, the Iranian people moved past the critical situation.” 

He also pointed to the unemployment rates in the country saying that unemployment has decreased by 1.8 percent. He also referred to the decrease in the inflation rates and hoped that further economic improvement will further push back the inflation rates. 

“We created over 800,000 jobs by this summer, reducing the unemployment to 10.5 from 12.3,” he announced. 

He also pointed to the national currency value regain after a year of losses. Rouhani echoed the comments recently made by the central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati who said that the national currency rial has restored 40 percent of its value against the US dollar over the past few months in a significant sign of recovery. 

The president also commented on Iran’s power in the region and the world stage. He said that Iran of 2019 is way stronger than 2018. 

Rouhani was asked about the EU failure to accomplish its commitments after US withdrawal. “The remaining countries in the nuclear deal were to make up for the US treachery but they failed to accomplish their commitments,” he answered, saying that Iran will continue responding to the Western failure to act properly in the deal by further reducing Tehran’s commitments to the agreement. He added that soon Iran will launch a new generation of centrifuges, dubbed IR8 and IR9, for faster uranium enrichment that now reaches 4.5 percent.

