Turkey’s “New Syria” Project Majorly Targeting Syrian Kurds

  Tuesday 15 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen

Iraq is preparing to host millions of Iranians and other nationals arriving for the religious commemoration.

Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions The move signals an agreement between the central government and the Kurds feeling betrayed by the US.

Over 700 ISIS Affiliates Escape Syria Camp Amid Turkish Shelling The escape raise a risk of ISIS power regain in the war-devastated country.

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain The town is an important center of concentration for the Kurdish groups in the northeast.

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns Supreme National Security Council’s chief made the comments as explosion, likely by two rockets, took place aboard oil tanker.

Trump Sanctioning Turkey over Syria Operation The Treasury Secretary said that the president gave him broad powers to sanction Turkish government individuals.

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action The US and Russia vetoed a statement by five European members of the United Nations Security Council condemning Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit by Two Blasts in Red Sea Two separate explosions, possibly caused by missile strikes, have hit an Iranian oil tanker near the Saudi port city of Jeddah

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto on Thursday, during a visit to a town on the island of Java, images from police and television showed

Turkey to Face ’Sanctions from Hell’ over Syria Incursion: US Senator Senior Republican senator warned that US Senate will punish Turkey with “sanctions from hell” over its decision to mount an invasion against America’s Kurdish allies in northern Syria

Mexican Mayor Tied to Truck, Dragged through Town Angry farmers stormed a city hall in southern Mexico, seized the mayor, and dragged him through town from the back of a pickup truck in protest, officials said Wednesday

Turkey’s Syria Incursion Faces with International Condemnation Turkey’s military incursion into neighboring Syria’s northern areas has triggered worldwide condemnations, with the UN Security Council and Arab League set to hold emergency meetings

Building, Using Nuclear Bomb Religiously Forbidden: Iran Leader Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday the Islamic Republic has never pursued building or using nuclear weapons, which its religion forbids.

US Airstrike Killed at Least 30 Afghan Civilians in May: UN At least 30 Afghan civilians were killed in may when the US military bombed dozens of sites in May it had identified as Taliban methamphetamine labs, a United Nations (UN) probe has found.

Johnson Facing Cabinet Rebellion over No-Deal Brexit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a new rebellion from his cabinet over concerns of a no-deal Brexit, with a group of cabinet ministers poised to resign, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Jailed Saudi Activist Contender for 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Jailed Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize after being put forward by group of Norwegian and Canadian politicians.

White House Refuses to Cooperate with Congress’s Impeachment Probe The US President’s legal counsel declared on Tuesday the White House will not cooperate with an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.

Russia Warns Turkey against Taking Actions that Stall Syria Peace Process Russia’s Security Council voiced concerns about Turkey’s potential military incursion in to Syria’s northern areas, and called for avoiding from actions that could endanger the peace process in Syria

FBI Confirms Confessions of US Worst Serial Killer Samuel Little who claims to have killed 93 women across the United States is now considered to be the most prolific serial killer in country’s history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said.

Iran unveils kit to turn artillery rockets into guided missiles – report Iran unveiled a number of new armaments last week, including a light armored personnel carrier, a network-connected robot and a conversion kit which can turn artillery rockets into precision-guided missiles, a Jane’s report says.

Turkey’s “New Syria” Project Majorly Targeting Syrian Kurds

Tuesday 15 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey’s “New Syria” Project Majorly Targeting Syrian Kurds

Alwaght- Despite talks of alliance with the Syrian central government, the Kurdish groups are yet to take steps to settle the differences with Damascus and go under the umbrella of its protection. The Turkish massive military campaign is now in its fifth day and the Kurdish political leaders said the US has betrayed them and they could shift to an alliance with Russia which in practice means an alliance with the central government. 

On Saturday, the Russian Sputnik news agency broke the news about an agreement between Damascus and the Kurds in the north allowing the Syrian Arab Army to head north with heavy military equipment to enter the Kurdish-control town of Manbij. The failure to strike a concrete deal with the government of President Bashar al-Assad comes while the time is moving fast for the Kurds and any waste of opportunity can have irreparable consequences for them. 

A set of issues lie behind the Kurdish hesitation. First, some of the Kurdish leaders may have a promising outlook of the developments of war against Turkey. The Kurdish fighters number reaches 140,000. The heavy weaponry and the training provided to them by the US forces since 2014 have been effective in hampering the Turkish military’s easy advances in the first five days of the offensive. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is a predominantly Kurdish force with a small number of allied Arab opposition, on Saturday said that they killed 75 Turkish troops and destroyed 7 tanks amid heavy clashes in Ras Al-Ain border town. They added that they restored their control over the town hours after it fell to the Turkish-backed militias. 

Second, odds are that the Kurds still hope to see a shift of equations and restoration of the American and European support. On Saturday, the US Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper asserted that Washington has not abandoned the backing to the Kurds. That is beside announcements by some European sides who said they are banning arms exports to Turkey due to its atrocities in the east of Euphrates. 

Such optimism about the return of the Western support may bear irreversible consequences for them. They have already been wasting chances not responding affirmatively to a hand of friendship stretched by the central government. The preliminary consequences are now seen by them in the form of the US betrayal and the actionless stances taken by the European countries in opposition to the Turkish campaign. 

The Turkish army launched its first anti-Kurdish campaign, dubbed Euphrates Shield, in 2016 in association with the allied terrorist groups. The second operation was started in early 2018, dubbed Olive Branch. The outcome was the occupation of about 4,000 square kilometers of the northern Syrian territories. Kurdish-controlled towns like Al-Bab, Azaz, Jarabulus, and Afrin were among the major towns seized by Turkey. Turkey reportedly intends to give the region a demographic change characterized by expelling the Kurdish majority on its southern borders and replacing them with 1 to 2 million Syrian Arab and Turkmen refugees currently accommodated by Ankara-provided camps. This addresses Turkey’s two major challenges: the security risks and the refugee crisis.  

The important issue is that the Syrian Kurdish leaders consider impossible a behind-the-scenes deal between Washington and Ankara that gives Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan an open hand to redesign the region’s demographic structure. But to their frustration, this is simply possible. The green light to the Turkish military action comes with apparent American knowledge of Ankara’s long-term plans for northern Syria. What looks a common US-Turkey goal in a future Syria is the common interest lying in the partition of the Arab country. Pressing for replacing the Kurdish majority with the Arab loyalists in the north reveals Ankara’s “new Syria” region plot. Even though the Americans wanted such an autonomous region for the Kurds, what is important is the Israeli interests in Syria split. Washington does not want Turkey to embrace Russia as a newly arriving actor in the region. Such interests made the US issue permission for the demographic change project by Erdogan. 

In preventing this scheme, the only resort is the Kurdish tendency towards cooperation with the central government and receiving assistance in the face of the Turkish incursion. Syria’s army has already shown off its capability to help. A month ago, it bombed a Turkish convoy in Idlib. It also encircled a watch station established by the Turkish military in suburbs of Idlib, the last stronghold of foreign-backed terrorists in Syria. Reports said that after news spread that Syrian forces entered Manbij, Turkey changed its military makeup and abandoned plans showing it looks like it is heading to the major town. Military experts told Syria’s Al-Watan newspaper that Turkey’s way of incursion into northern Syria indicates that Ankara and the allied militias have no intention to confront the Syrian army. 

Despite all that, it remains to be seen if the Kurdish factions will abandon part of their ambitions in favor of support from the Syrian government to weather a danger risking their very existence. 

Kurds Turkey Offensive Crisis US

