Putin in Saudi Arabia amid US Regional Influence Downswing

  Monday 14 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen

Iraq is preparing to host millions of Iranians and other nationals arriving for the religious commemoration.

Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions The move signals an agreement between the central government and the Kurds feeling betrayed by the US.

Over 700 ISIS Affiliates Escape Syria Camp Amid Turkish Shelling The escape raise a risk of ISIS power regain in the war-devastated country.

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain The town is an important center of concentration for the Kurdish groups in the northeast.

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns Supreme National Security Council’s chief made the comments as explosion, likely by two rockets, took place aboard oil tanker.

Trump Sanctioning Turkey over Syria Operation The Treasury Secretary said that the president gave him broad powers to sanction Turkish government individuals.

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action The US and Russia vetoed a statement by five European members of the United Nations Security Council condemning Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit by Two Blasts in Red Sea Two separate explosions, possibly caused by missile strikes, have hit an Iranian oil tanker near the Saudi port city of Jeddah

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto on Thursday, during a visit to a town on the island of Java, images from police and television showed

Turkey to Face ’Sanctions from Hell’ over Syria Incursion: US Senator Senior Republican senator warned that US Senate will punish Turkey with “sanctions from hell” over its decision to mount an invasion against America’s Kurdish allies in northern Syria

Mexican Mayor Tied to Truck, Dragged through Town Angry farmers stormed a city hall in southern Mexico, seized the mayor, and dragged him through town from the back of a pickup truck in protest, officials said Wednesday

Turkey’s Syria Incursion Faces with International Condemnation Turkey’s military incursion into neighboring Syria’s northern areas has triggered worldwide condemnations, with the UN Security Council and Arab League set to hold emergency meetings

Building, Using Nuclear Bomb Religiously Forbidden: Iran Leader Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday the Islamic Republic has never pursued building or using nuclear weapons, which its religion forbids.

US Airstrike Killed at Least 30 Afghan Civilians in May: UN At least 30 Afghan civilians were killed in may when the US military bombed dozens of sites in May it had identified as Taliban methamphetamine labs, a United Nations (UN) probe has found.

Johnson Facing Cabinet Rebellion over No-Deal Brexit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a new rebellion from his cabinet over concerns of a no-deal Brexit, with a group of cabinet ministers poised to resign, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Jailed Saudi Activist Contender for 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Jailed Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize after being put forward by group of Norwegian and Canadian politicians.

White House Refuses to Cooperate with Congress’s Impeachment Probe The US President’s legal counsel declared on Tuesday the White House will not cooperate with an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.

Russia Warns Turkey against Taking Actions that Stall Syria Peace Process Russia’s Security Council voiced concerns about Turkey’s potential military incursion in to Syria’s northern areas, and called for avoiding from actions that could endanger the peace process in Syria

FBI Confirms Confessions of US Worst Serial Killer Samuel Little who claims to have killed 93 women across the United States is now considered to be the most prolific serial killer in country’s history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said.

Iran unveils kit to turn artillery rockets into guided missiles – report Iran unveiled a number of new armaments last week, including a light armored personnel carrier, a network-connected robot and a conversion kit which can turn artillery rockets into precision-guided missiles, a Jane’s report says.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Putin in Saudi Arabia amid US Regional Influence Downswing

Alwaght- Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived on Monday in Saudi Arabia amid signs the US is losing its position in the West Asia region. 

The visit to the Arab kingdom comes for the first time in over a decade amid fast-moving regional developments. 

The visit is part of Putin's regional tour, which would take him to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, to discuss topics of common interests with the leaders of the two Gulf countries. 

He was received by Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bander bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. 

Earlier in the day, Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir described the Russian leader’s visit to the oil-rich monarchy as "historic," noting the visit will witness the signing of various agreements between the two countries. 

The visit comes while Washington, and Trump in particular, is losing its influence as a superpower in the region and mainly among Arab allies who see it a must to diversify their allies and make new friends. 

The bilateral business exchange boost is expected to be high on the agenda of the president with the Saudi leaders. 

The two sides will also discuss a string of cases including the regional tensions, the Syrian crisis and also the Saudi will to procure Russian arms including the state-of-the-art S-400 Russian missile defense that has become a point of focus of a number of regional buyers. 

What does the visit mean at the present time? 

The visit to the oil-wealthy Arab kingdom means a lot to Russia and signals that the US is no longer the single player in the West Asia setting. Russia over the past few years showed every possible sign of being a new heavyweight in the region. 

It opened its influence gain process by sending forces to Syria, where it backed, along with Iran, its ally President Bashar al-Assad. Its gains continued as it announced the defeat of ISIS in Syria along with the allies in 2017. 

Its ongoing influence gain developed an appetite among the Arab states to engage in friendship with it. Russia’s Syria campaign distanced Moscow from its post-Soviet stagnation and introduced it to the club of clout holders in the region and even the world. 

Saudi Arabia, among others, engaged in coordination with Russia in oil markets. Since last year, the two took almost all of their oil production steps in close coordination. The Saudis also expressed their hope to get S-400 missile defense system. They talked to the Russian about the long-range interceptors. Last month attack by Yemen with drones and missiles on Saudi oil giant Aramco’s oil facilities in response to the regular bombardment of Yemeni cities even added to the urgency of the missile defense procurement amid US-built systems’ failure. 

The visit comes while Trump is pressuring the Arab allies, and mainly Saudi Arabia, to pay the costs of the American presence in the region. Yesterday, the US said it will deploy 3,000 forces to Saudi Arabia and missile defenses and warplanes and Riyadh will pay for the deployment. 

But this deployment may not look serious to the allies. Trump repeatedly says it does not want a presence in the region, a comment received by the Arab rulers as a sign Washington is no longer a reliable ally but simply is an extorter. 

They have enough reasons to justify this notion. On Wednesday, Turkey launched an attack on the Syrian Kurds. President Trump, a day before the operation, said he removed his forces from the Kurdish-controlled regions, giving the Washington-allied Kurdish groups a feeling of betrayal. 

A feeling of potential betrayal is growing big among the Arab sides. Russia may be an alternative and a remedy to such a sense. Moscow sealed a deal with the Kurds who sought Syrian protection against the Turkish offensive. 

Moscow, amid regional conflicts, has become a magnet for help seekers and those humiliated and abandoned by the US. Here Saudi Arabia and the Kurds make a big example. Moscow is the ally of hard times and the alliance with Syria and helping it to win a vicious war against terrorism bears witness to this in the mind of the Saudi rulers. Saudi Arabia finds this attractive while the US behaves as if the kingdom is a burden. 

This over time will leave the Americans devoid of real partners while Russia attracts US Arab allies one after another.

7 People Wounded in Grenade Attack in Indian-Controlled Kashmir
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Gaza, 22 Children Hurt
Quito in Crisis as Ecuador Protests Continue
At least 21 Students Injured in University Blast in Afghanistans Ghazni Province
7 People Wounded in Grenade Attack in Indian-Controlled Kashmir

Haiti:Clashes Erupt as Protesters Attempt to March on Presidents Home
ISIL Family Members Trying to Escape from Camp in Northeastern Syria
Turkish Airstrikes Target Kurdish Fighters in Syria after US Troops Pullout
Yemeni Army Releases New Footage of “Nasro Men Allah” Op against Saudi Forces