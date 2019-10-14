Arabeen Marching: a Symbol of Islamic Unity

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 14 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen

Iraq is preparing to host millions of Iranians and other nationals arriving for the religious commemoration.

Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions The move signals an agreement between the central government and the Kurds feeling betrayed by the US.

Over 700 ISIS Affiliates Escape Syria Camp Amid Turkish Shelling The escape raise a risk of ISIS power regain in the war-devastated country.

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain The town is an important center of concentration for the Kurdish groups in the northeast.

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns Supreme National Security Council’s chief made the comments as explosion, likely by two rockets, took place aboard oil tanker.

Trump Sanctioning Turkey over Syria Operation The Treasury Secretary said that the president gave him broad powers to sanction Turkish government individuals.

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action The US and Russia vetoed a statement by five European members of the United Nations Security Council condemning Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit by Two Blasts in Red Sea Two separate explosions, possibly caused by missile strikes, have hit an Iranian oil tanker near the Saudi port city of Jeddah

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto on Thursday, during a visit to a town on the island of Java, images from police and television showed

Turkey to Face ’Sanctions from Hell’ over Syria Incursion: US Senator Senior Republican senator warned that US Senate will punish Turkey with “sanctions from hell” over its decision to mount an invasion against America’s Kurdish allies in northern Syria

Mexican Mayor Tied to Truck, Dragged through Town Angry farmers stormed a city hall in southern Mexico, seized the mayor, and dragged him through town from the back of a pickup truck in protest, officials said Wednesday

Turkey’s Syria Incursion Faces with International Condemnation Turkey’s military incursion into neighboring Syria’s northern areas has triggered worldwide condemnations, with the UN Security Council and Arab League set to hold emergency meetings

Building, Using Nuclear Bomb Religiously Forbidden: Iran Leader Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday the Islamic Republic has never pursued building or using nuclear weapons, which its religion forbids.

US Airstrike Killed at Least 30 Afghan Civilians in May: UN At least 30 Afghan civilians were killed in may when the US military bombed dozens of sites in May it had identified as Taliban methamphetamine labs, a United Nations (UN) probe has found.

Johnson Facing Cabinet Rebellion over No-Deal Brexit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a new rebellion from his cabinet over concerns of a no-deal Brexit, with a group of cabinet ministers poised to resign, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Jailed Saudi Activist Contender for 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Jailed Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize after being put forward by group of Norwegian and Canadian politicians.

White House Refuses to Cooperate with Congress’s Impeachment Probe The US President’s legal counsel declared on Tuesday the White House will not cooperate with an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.

Russia Warns Turkey against Taking Actions that Stall Syria Peace Process Russia’s Security Council voiced concerns about Turkey’s potential military incursion in to Syria’s northern areas, and called for avoiding from actions that could endanger the peace process in Syria

FBI Confirms Confessions of US Worst Serial Killer Samuel Little who claims to have killed 93 women across the United States is now considered to be the most prolific serial killer in country’s history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said.

Iran unveils kit to turn artillery rockets into guided missiles – report Iran unveiled a number of new armaments last week, including a light armored personnel carrier, a network-connected robot and a conversion kit which can turn artillery rockets into precision-guided missiles, a Jane’s report says.

alwaght.com
Analysis

Arabeen Marching: a Symbol of Islamic Unity

Monday 14 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Arabeen Marching: a Symbol of Islamic Unity

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen

Alwaght- The Arabaeen marching is one of the world’s greatest events that has all the elements of a news story like significance, wonder, freshness, and involvement. Such unique traits make the religious commemoration a considerable matter in news and media terms. 

The Arbaeen has an important role in the duration of Ashura. If it was not for the narrative role of Hazrat Zaynab, the sister of Imam Hussein, played from Ashura, the day of Imam Hussein’s martyrdom, to Arbaeen, the fortieth day of his martyrdom, the message of the uprising of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad could hardly linger throughout history and the realities of Karbala could not stay alive to our day. The Arabaeen is a medium to report the Ashura message. 

Arabaeen marching history

The marches of Arbaeen are a Shiite ceremony held every year as the fortieth of Ashura arrives. It takes place from various parts of Iraq to the holy city of Karbala. A majority of the pilgrims head to Karbala through Najaf, another holy city in Iraq. Along the road, there are service stations, dubbed “Mukeb” in Arabic, established to serve food and drinks and offer other services to the people. 

Under Saddam Hussein, limitations were put on the commemoration. However, with the regime’s collapse in 2003, the event was revived, allowing millions of Shiites, not only from Iraq but also from Iran and elsewhere, to convene for the ceremony. Media reports say that in addition to Shiites, Sunnis, Christians, Yazidis, and people from other religions join the Arabaeen walking. 

Over the past years, millions have joined in, making it the world’s largest gathering. Figures vary between 12 million and 20 million. 

Sayyed Mohammed Ali Qazi Tabatabai, a late prominent Shiite cleric, in his investigative book on Arbaeen said commemoration of Imam Hussein has been a long-term Shiite tradition that was held even in defiance of the rule of Umayyad and Abbasid dynasties both of which were sworn enemies to the family of Prophet Muhammad, formally known Ahl Al-Bayat. 

Historic documents suggest the tradition nearly disappeared after Sheikh Morteza Ansari, a prominent Shiite faqih, nearly three centuries ago. Allameh Mohaddes Nouri, another Shiite cleric, revived the ceremony. 

Javad Shebr, the author of Adab Al Taf, a book on elegy for Imam Hussein, in a report on Arbaeen commemoration likens the convention of Arbaeen to Muslims’ gathering in Meccas for Hajj. He refers to the mourners who mourn in Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, and Urdu. 

With the fall of Baathist rule, the Arabaeen marching was revived afresh in Iraq, with every year seeing a larger number of participants. Primarily only between two and three million pilgrims convened in Karbala for the event buut later saw a number of over 10 million, making it the largest religious gathering. 

Religious Iraqi authorities in 2016 reported that thirteen days left to the Arabaeen, some 11.2 million marchers arrived in Karbala. In 2018, Imam Hussein shrine’s authorities said that 10 days before the Arbaeen nearly 12 million people from various nations arrived in the holy city. This figure did not include the large number of people who could not reach the shrine due to congestion. 

Millions from around the world head to Karbala 

There are various figures on the number of pilgrims arriving in Iraq for the ceremony. Some figures put the number at 15 million. Some others even go beyond and talk about 20 million. 

Iraq’s interior ministry’s figures note that in 2013 at least 1.3 million foreign pilgrims visited Iraq to take part in the event. According to the Iraqi government’s reports, last year this figure went well beyond 1.8 million. 

Why is Arbaeen marching important? 

Walking for Arbaeen commemoration is one of the contemporary era’s crucial events as it stands out as the biggest human gathering. The Western media tried hard to boycott the Arabaeen but the event is so huge that they failed in their mission. 

Last year, International Business Times, a US online magazine, reported on the Arbaeen saying that over 22 million pilgrims traveled to Karbala, setting a new record. 2017 Arabaeen ceremony brought 17 million to the city of Karbala, it went on. It described the Arabaeen as the largest ceremony in the globe, way bigger than Hajj that annually brings some two million Muslims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. 

The BBC also confirmed that a huge population arrived for the ceremony. Either as a religious belief or for sending a political message, the traveling in millions of mourners to Karbala has called global attention. The British broadcaster said that the message of “no to humiliation”, which was said by Imam Hussein, has considerably inspired the lives of Muslims. 

Factor for unity 

The Arabaeen marching strengthens a sense of unity among various ethno-sectarian groups participating in the commemoration. The change of the Arabaeen to a global event amid its spread across the region and also the participation of non-Muslims give it new aspects. Such a ceremony goes beyond the drawn lines of time and borders. It gives a sense of collective belonging among the participants as there is a distribution of duties when it comes to hosting and also during holding the rites. 

Although the Shiites and the believers to the revolutionary Islam make the majority in this commemoration, the circle has now broadened enough to cover Sunni Muslims and even non-Muslims, building unity among the spirituality and freedom seekers. Such gathering, which undeniably has political aspects, is based on the uprising against oppression of Imam Hussein. Analysts suggest that it conveniently globalizes the message of Iran’s anti-oppression Islamic Revolution that was largely inspired by Ashura uprising. 

Arabaeen Imam Hussein Karbala Iraq Shiite

