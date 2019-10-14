Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 14 October 2019

Editor's Choice

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

News

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen

Iraq is preparing to host millions of Iranians and other nationals arriving for the religious commemoration.

Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions The move signals an agreement between the central government and the Kurds feeling betrayed by the US.

Over 700 ISIS Affiliates Escape Syria Camp Amid Turkish Shelling The escape raise a risk of ISIS power regain in the war-devastated country.

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain The town is an important center of concentration for the Kurdish groups in the northeast.

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns Supreme National Security Council’s chief made the comments as explosion, likely by two rockets, took place aboard oil tanker.

Trump Sanctioning Turkey over Syria Operation The Treasury Secretary said that the president gave him broad powers to sanction Turkish government individuals.

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action The US and Russia vetoed a statement by five European members of the United Nations Security Council condemning Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit by Two Blasts in Red Sea Two separate explosions, possibly caused by missile strikes, have hit an Iranian oil tanker near the Saudi port city of Jeddah

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto on Thursday, during a visit to a town on the island of Java, images from police and television showed

Turkey to Face ’Sanctions from Hell’ over Syria Incursion: US Senator Senior Republican senator warned that US Senate will punish Turkey with “sanctions from hell” over its decision to mount an invasion against America’s Kurdish allies in northern Syria

Mexican Mayor Tied to Truck, Dragged through Town Angry farmers stormed a city hall in southern Mexico, seized the mayor, and dragged him through town from the back of a pickup truck in protest, officials said Wednesday

Turkey’s Syria Incursion Faces with International Condemnation Turkey’s military incursion into neighboring Syria’s northern areas has triggered worldwide condemnations, with the UN Security Council and Arab League set to hold emergency meetings

Building, Using Nuclear Bomb Religiously Forbidden: Iran Leader Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday the Islamic Republic has never pursued building or using nuclear weapons, which its religion forbids.

US Airstrike Killed at Least 30 Afghan Civilians in May: UN At least 30 Afghan civilians were killed in may when the US military bombed dozens of sites in May it had identified as Taliban methamphetamine labs, a United Nations (UN) probe has found.

Johnson Facing Cabinet Rebellion over No-Deal Brexit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a new rebellion from his cabinet over concerns of a no-deal Brexit, with a group of cabinet ministers poised to resign, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Jailed Saudi Activist Contender for 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Jailed Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize after being put forward by group of Norwegian and Canadian politicians.

White House Refuses to Cooperate with Congress’s Impeachment Probe The US President’s legal counsel declared on Tuesday the White House will not cooperate with an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.

Russia Warns Turkey against Taking Actions that Stall Syria Peace Process Russia’s Security Council voiced concerns about Turkey’s potential military incursion in to Syria’s northern areas, and called for avoiding from actions that could endanger the peace process in Syria

FBI Confirms Confessions of US Worst Serial Killer Samuel Little who claims to have killed 93 women across the United States is now considered to be the most prolific serial killer in country’s history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said.

Iran unveils kit to turn artillery rockets into guided missiles – report Iran unveiled a number of new armaments last week, including a light armored personnel carrier, a network-connected robot and a conversion kit which can turn artillery rockets into precision-guided missiles, a Jane’s report says.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen

Over 700 ISIS Affiliates Escape Syria Camp Amid Turkish Shelling

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit by Two Blasts in Red Sea

US Deal with Turkey: Last Shot to Syrian Kurds

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation

US Syria Exit and Game with Arab Allies

Johnson Facing Cabinet Rebellion over No-Deal Brexit

Turkey Assures Iran that Syria Incursion Is ’Temporary’

Drives behind Tel Aviv’s Non-Aggression Pact to Arab States

Trump Sanctioning Turkey over Syria Operation

Russia Warns Turkey against Taking Actions that Stall Syria Peace Process

Building, Using Nuclear Bomb Religiously Forbidden: Iran Leader

White House Refuses to Cooperate with Congress’s Impeachment Probe

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain

Over 700 ISIS Affiliates Escape Syria Camp Amid Turkish Shelling

FBI Confirms Confessions of US Worst Serial Killer

Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions

Erbil Immersed in Heavy Debts, Economic Crisis

Syria Mulls Procurement of Iran’s Air Defense System Bavar-373: Report

Yemeni Forces Destroy 3 Saudi Brigades, Capture Scores of Mercenaries

Iran Rejects US Lies about Its Involvement in Raids on Saudi Oil Sites

Car Bomb Kills 11 Civilians in Syria’s Militant-Held Region

Bolton Endorses 5 Republican Presidential Candidates Challenging Ex-Boss

Human Trafficking Booming in Yemen as War Enters Its Fifth Year

NASA Accidentally Reveals Google’s Quantum Computing

44 Bodies Buried in Well in Mexico’s Jalisco

40 Taliban Militants Killed in Afghanistan: Report

Why Does Turkey Want Nukes?

Iran’s Armed Forces Hold Parades to Mark Start of Sacred Defense Week

Idlib Future Tied to Ankara’s Trilateral Talks

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terror Cell Plotting Attack on Arbaeen Mourning Procession

Iran Displays British, American Drones Seized over Its Territory

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen

Monday 14 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Marching Continues Less than a Week to Arabaeen
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght – Marchers from around the world continue walking to the holy city of Karbala in Iraq to mark Arabaeen of Imam Hussein. 

The ceremony marks the fortieth day of martyrdom of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. 

The annual event over the past yearس has become the “largest human gathering” as Muslims, and even non-Muslimsو from various countries join in. 

Figures suggest that every year around 40 million pilgrims arrive in Iraq to mark the landmark commemoration. 

The event was banned under the former dictator Saddam Hussein. And after his fall, terrorist groups tried to hamper the flow of people towards the holy city. 

The threats to the ceremony reached a peak when the ISIS terrorist group rose in Iraq and its bomb blasts killed several people walking to join the great pilgrimage. 

Iran is the biggest foreign country from which people take part in the event. 

Iran’s border officials said on Saturday that only within a week over three million Iranians cross the borders into Iraq. Shalamcha, Mehran, and Chazabeh border crossings  in the south of the country are hosting Iranians and foreigners entering into Iraq. 

The Iranian border authorities further said that foreign nationals have entered Iran for the commemoration. Muslims from Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and a couple of other countries arrived in Iran as the last station before Karbala. 

Iran has accepted to issue temporary papers for foreign nationals who lacked credible documents or passports for Iraq entry, authorities confirmed. 

Over the past years, Iraq established huge infrastructures to host the foreigners coming to mark Arabaeen. Iran has been doing the same job. Huge parking lots were constructed and hosting facilities were constructed to accommodate people. 

The commemoration preparations come against the backdrop of protests in Iraq. Over the past week, Iraqi demonstrators took to the streets to protest high employment, corruption, and poor public services in the capital Baghdad and a couple of other cities.

They are now showing signs of relaxing as the “uniting” ceremony arrives. Iraqis say foreign-backed elements have taken advantage of the situation to bring back violence and terrorism to the country while the people’s demands are purely economic. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Arabaeen Iraq Iran ISIS Protests

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

7 People Wounded in Grenade Attack in Indian-Controlled Kashmir
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Gaza, 22 Children Hurt
Quito in Crisis as Ecuador Protests Continue
At least 21 Students Injured in University Blast in Afghanistans Ghazni Province
7 People Wounded in Grenade Attack in Indian-Controlled Kashmir

7 People Wounded in Grenade Attack in Indian-Controlled Kashmir

Haiti:Clashes Erupt as Protesters Attempt to March on Presidents Home
ISIL Family Members Trying to Escape from Camp in Northeastern Syria
Turkish Airstrikes Target Kurdish Fighters in Syria after US Troops Pullout
Yemeni Army Releases New Footage of “Nasro Men Allah” Op against Saudi Forces