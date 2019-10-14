Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 14 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions

Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions

The move signals an agreement between the central government and the Kurds feeling betrayed by the US.

Over 700 ISIS Affiliates Escape Syria Camp Amid Turkish Shelling The escape raise a risk of ISIS power regain in the war-devastated country.

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain The town is an important center of concentration for the Kurdish groups in the northeast.

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns Supreme National Security Council’s chief made the comments as explosion, likely by two rockets, took place aboard oil tanker.

Trump Sanctioning Turkey over Syria Operation The Treasury Secretary said that the president gave him broad powers to sanction Turkish government individuals.

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action The US and Russia vetoed a statement by five European members of the United Nations Security Council condemning Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit by Two Blasts in Red Sea Two separate explosions, possibly caused by missile strikes, have hit an Iranian oil tanker near the Saudi port city of Jeddah

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto on Thursday, during a visit to a town on the island of Java, images from police and television showed

Turkey to Face ’Sanctions from Hell’ over Syria Incursion: US Senator Senior Republican senator warned that US Senate will punish Turkey with “sanctions from hell” over its decision to mount an invasion against America’s Kurdish allies in northern Syria

Mexican Mayor Tied to Truck, Dragged through Town Angry farmers stormed a city hall in southern Mexico, seized the mayor, and dragged him through town from the back of a pickup truck in protest, officials said Wednesday

Turkey’s Syria Incursion Faces with International Condemnation Turkey’s military incursion into neighboring Syria’s northern areas has triggered worldwide condemnations, with the UN Security Council and Arab League set to hold emergency meetings

Building, Using Nuclear Bomb Religiously Forbidden: Iran Leader Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday the Islamic Republic has never pursued building or using nuclear weapons, which its religion forbids.

US Airstrike Killed at Least 30 Afghan Civilians in May: UN At least 30 Afghan civilians were killed in may when the US military bombed dozens of sites in May it had identified as Taliban methamphetamine labs, a United Nations (UN) probe has found.

Johnson Facing Cabinet Rebellion over No-Deal Brexit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a new rebellion from his cabinet over concerns of a no-deal Brexit, with a group of cabinet ministers poised to resign, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Jailed Saudi Activist Contender for 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Jailed Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize after being put forward by group of Norwegian and Canadian politicians.

White House Refuses to Cooperate with Congress’s Impeachment Probe The US President’s legal counsel declared on Tuesday the White House will not cooperate with an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.

Russia Warns Turkey against Taking Actions that Stall Syria Peace Process Russia’s Security Council voiced concerns about Turkey’s potential military incursion in to Syria’s northern areas, and called for avoiding from actions that could endanger the peace process in Syria

FBI Confirms Confessions of US Worst Serial Killer Samuel Little who claims to have killed 93 women across the United States is now considered to be the most prolific serial killer in country’s history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said.

Iran unveils kit to turn artillery rockets into guided missiles – report Iran unveiled a number of new armaments last week, including a light armored personnel carrier, a network-connected robot and a conversion kit which can turn artillery rockets into precision-guided missiles, a Jane’s report says.

Turkey Assures Iran that Syria Incursion Is ’Temporary’ Turkey has assured neighboring Iran that its military incursion into Syria’s north is a temporary one.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions

Monday 14 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Syrian Army Enters Kurdish-Controlled Regions

Alwaght- Syrian Kurdish sources have announced that the Syrian Arab Army has entered regions in the north controlled by a Kurdish autonomous administration. 

The advance into the Kurdish areas follows a Turkish offensive targeting the Kurdish factions. 

Manbij is the first town to see the Syrian army entering since the home conflict erupted in 2011. 

The Lebanese broadcaster al-Mayadeen said on Sunday the Syrian army would deploy within 48 hours to the town of Kobani, the Reuters reported. The Syrian Democratic Forces are in control of the town which is the center of an autonomous Kurdish canton with the same name. 

The move comes as the Syrian government said units of the army are deployed to the north to confront the Turkish “aggression” in the Syrian territory. 

The SDF said that it reached an agreement with the central government to facilitate its advances in the Kurdish-controlled areas. 

Russia, an ally of Syria, appears to be part of the agreement that cleared the way for the Syrian army’s entry to Kobani. 

The Kurdish factions earlier said they intend to strike a deal with the central government and its backers if Washington fails to protect them. 

They are feeling largely betrayed as the American President a day before the Turkish military action, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, said he removed the American forces from the Kurdish-controlled region. 

The SDF and the US have been working as close allies since 2014. The Kurdish militias acted as the US infantry on the ground in the north and northeast. 

The northern regions are bordering Turkey which argues they are harboring the “terrorist” forces that pose a risk to Turkey’s national security. 

Turkey launched the attack following the failure of joint efforts with the US to establish a safe zone in the north. 

Washington and Ankara disagreed on who will be in full control of the zone. The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his forces should be given the job to be able to at the same time fight militias risky to Turkey. 

The Turkish operation, assisted by Syrian rebels, in less than a week killed “dozens” of Syrian Kurds and displaced hundreds of thousands.

The Kurds warn the Turkish operation blocks fight against the ISIS terrorist group and risks its return.

Syria Kurds Turkey Offensive North

