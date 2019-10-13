Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 13 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington's long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials' poor performance in new crisis.

Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

It is inconceivable to the United States that a "rag-tag" force like Yemen's Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Over 700 ISIS Affiliates Escape Syria Camp Amid Turkish Shelling

Over 700 ISIS Affiliates Escape Syria Camp Amid Turkish Shelling

The escape raise a risk of ISIS power regain in the war-devastated country.

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain The town is an important center of concentration for the Kurdish groups in the northeast.

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns Supreme National Security Council’s chief made the comments as explosion, likely by two rockets, took place aboard oil tanker.

Trump Sanctioning Turkey over Syria Operation The Treasury Secretary said that the president gave him broad powers to sanction Turkish government individuals.

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action The US and Russia vetoed a statement by five European members of the United Nations Security Council condemning Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit by Two Blasts in Red Sea Two separate explosions, possibly caused by missile strikes, have hit an Iranian oil tanker near the Saudi port city of Jeddah

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto on Thursday, during a visit to a town on the island of Java, images from police and television showed

Turkey to Face ’Sanctions from Hell’ over Syria Incursion: US Senator Senior Republican senator warned that US Senate will punish Turkey with “sanctions from hell” over its decision to mount an invasion against America’s Kurdish allies in northern Syria

Mexican Mayor Tied to Truck, Dragged through Town Angry farmers stormed a city hall in southern Mexico, seized the mayor, and dragged him through town from the back of a pickup truck in protest, officials said Wednesday

Turkey’s Syria Incursion Faces with International Condemnation Turkey’s military incursion into neighboring Syria’s northern areas has triggered worldwide condemnations, with the UN Security Council and Arab League set to hold emergency meetings

Building, Using Nuclear Bomb Religiously Forbidden: Iran Leader Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday the Islamic Republic has never pursued building or using nuclear weapons, which its religion forbids.

US Airstrike Killed at Least 30 Afghan Civilians in May: UN At least 30 Afghan civilians were killed in may when the US military bombed dozens of sites in May it had identified as Taliban methamphetamine labs, a United Nations (UN) probe has found.

Johnson Facing Cabinet Rebellion over No-Deal Brexit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a new rebellion from his cabinet over concerns of a no-deal Brexit, with a group of cabinet ministers poised to resign, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Jailed Saudi Activist Contender for 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Jailed Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize after being put forward by group of Norwegian and Canadian politicians.

White House Refuses to Cooperate with Congress’s Impeachment Probe The US President’s legal counsel declared on Tuesday the White House will not cooperate with an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.

Russia Warns Turkey against Taking Actions that Stall Syria Peace Process Russia’s Security Council voiced concerns about Turkey’s potential military incursion in to Syria’s northern areas, and called for avoiding from actions that could endanger the peace process in Syria

FBI Confirms Confessions of US Worst Serial Killer Samuel Little who claims to have killed 93 women across the United States is now considered to be the most prolific serial killer in country’s history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said.

Iran unveils kit to turn artillery rockets into guided missiles – report Iran unveiled a number of new armaments last week, including a light armored personnel carrier, a network-connected robot and a conversion kit which can turn artillery rockets into precision-guided missiles, a Jane’s report says.

Turkey Assures Iran that Syria Incursion Is ’Temporary’ Turkey has assured neighboring Iran that its military incursion into Syria’s north is a temporary one.

Sudden Deaths of Hundreds of Migrant Workers in Qatar Not Investigated Qatar is failing to investigate the sudden deaths of hundreds of migrant works, the Guardian can reveal.

Sunday 13 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain

Alwaght- Over 700 women and children who are affiliated with ISIS terrorist group have escaped a camp in northeastern Syria, reports said on Sunday as the Turkish forces continue their push east of Euphrates region in Syria against the Kurdish factions. 

The 249 women and 700 children of the “caliphate” held in a secure annex at the Ain Issa camp began to panic and riot and scared away the guards after Turkish shelling struck close to the area on Sunday, Abdulkader Mwahed, the co-president for humanitarian affairs in the Kurdish-held part of Syria, said in a statement. 

The Kurdish groups earlier warned that any Turkish incursion could risk the rise of ISIS again as their energy will be consumed in a confrontation with the Turkish forces. They in a stronger-toned statement hinted they will release the ISIS members’ families in their captivity if the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan went ahead with his offensive plan.

The development raises risks of the ISIS terrorist group’s power gain afresh in Syria. Syria and its allies Russia and Iran said in 2017 they defeated ISIS in the Arab country and its self-proclaimed caliphate no longer existed. 

The escape comes amid a Turkish military campaign against the Syrian Kurds controlling the north and northeast. Ankara argued that its offensive, codenamed Operation Peace Spring”, is aimed against “terrorists,” a reference to the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Syrian Democratic Force (SDF). 

In an initial achievement for the Turkish forces, the border town of Ras al-Ain was captured by the allies Syrian opposition fighters.  

YPG and the SDF, both allies of the US, said they will counter the Turkish campaign although they felt betrayed by the American president. Donald Trump on Wednesday said he removed the American forces from northern Syria, a day before Erdogan announced launching the attacks. 

The campaign has caused regional and global outcry. The US and EU said they will consider sanctions on Turkey. Regional powers have condemned the “massacre” of the Kurdish woman and children. Iranian lawmakers have condemned the attacks as aid groups operating in northeastern Syria raised the alarm about civilian casualties and an impending humanitarian crisis this week. Iran’s parliament speaker canceled a planned Turkey visit.

