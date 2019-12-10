Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns

Alwaght- Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani deplored an attack on an Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia on Friday and pledged that such “evil deeds” will not remain without responses from the Islamic Republic.

“Piracy and evil deeds in international waterways, which are carried out with the aim of making commercial ships’ sailing insecure, will not go unanswered,” Tasnim news agency quoted Shamkhani as saying on Saturday.

“A special committee has been established to investigate the attack on the SABITI vessel, which was targeted by two missiles near the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea,” he told the journalists. He added that a special report will be handed to the related authorities to decide on how to address the situation.

The Iranian oil tanker was very likely hit by two rockets off the Saudi coast in the Red Sea while on route to pass the Suez Canal. The fire caused by the two explosions was quickly contained and its condition is now stable without a major spill.

Saudi Arabia has declined to address the incident. The attack comes amid heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran over attacks on Saudi oil giant Aramco’s facilities by the Yemeni forces. Riyadh accused Iran of standing behind the attacks but Iran rejected the charges saying that Yemeni forces have developed domestic drone and missile capabilities.

Yemen has been under an all-out siege over the past years and even food and fuel entry via its ports has been blocked.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are locked in a regional rivalry in which Riyadh gradually turns out as a losing side. The Saudis and their Western allies have been pushing hard since last year to block Iran’s oil exports amid reinstatement of sanctions by Washington on Tehran.