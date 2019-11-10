Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 12 October 2019

Trump Sanctioning Turkey over Syria Operation

Trump Sanctioning Turkey over Syria Operation

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

The Treasury Secretary said that the president gave him broad powers to sanction Turkish government individuals.

Russia, US Veto UN Security Council on Turkey’s Syria Action The US and Russia vetoed a statement by five European members of the United Nations Security Council condemning Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit by Two Blasts in Red Sea Two separate explosions, possibly caused by missile strikes, have hit an Iranian oil tanker near the Saudi port city of Jeddah

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto on Thursday, during a visit to a town on the island of Java, images from police and television showed

Turkey to Face ’Sanctions from Hell’ over Syria Incursion: US Senator Senior Republican senator warned that US Senate will punish Turkey with “sanctions from hell” over its decision to mount an invasion against America’s Kurdish allies in northern Syria

Mexican Mayor Tied to Truck, Dragged through Town Angry farmers stormed a city hall in southern Mexico, seized the mayor, and dragged him through town from the back of a pickup truck in protest, officials said Wednesday

Turkey’s Syria Incursion Faces with International Condemnation Turkey’s military incursion into neighboring Syria’s northern areas has triggered worldwide condemnations, with the UN Security Council and Arab League set to hold emergency meetings

Building, Using Nuclear Bomb Religiously Forbidden: Iran Leader Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday the Islamic Republic has never pursued building or using nuclear weapons, which its religion forbids.

US Airstrike Killed at Least 30 Afghan Civilians in May: UN At least 30 Afghan civilians were killed in may when the US military bombed dozens of sites in May it had identified as Taliban methamphetamine labs, a United Nations (UN) probe has found.

Johnson Facing Cabinet Rebellion over No-Deal Brexit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a new rebellion from his cabinet over concerns of a no-deal Brexit, with a group of cabinet ministers poised to resign, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Jailed Saudi Activist Contender for 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Jailed Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize after being put forward by group of Norwegian and Canadian politicians.

White House Refuses to Cooperate with Congress’s Impeachment Probe The US President’s legal counsel declared on Tuesday the White House will not cooperate with an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.

Russia Warns Turkey against Taking Actions that Stall Syria Peace Process Russia’s Security Council voiced concerns about Turkey’s potential military incursion in to Syria’s northern areas, and called for avoiding from actions that could endanger the peace process in Syria

FBI Confirms Confessions of US Worst Serial Killer Samuel Little who claims to have killed 93 women across the United States is now considered to be the most prolific serial killer in country’s history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said.

Iran unveils kit to turn artillery rockets into guided missiles – report Iran unveiled a number of new armaments last week, including a light armored personnel carrier, a network-connected robot and a conversion kit which can turn artillery rockets into precision-guided missiles, a Jane’s report says.

Turkey Assures Iran that Syria Incursion Is ’Temporary’ Turkey has assured neighboring Iran that its military incursion into Syria’s north is a temporary one.

Sudden Deaths of Hundreds of Migrant Workers in Qatar Not Investigated Qatar is failing to investigate the sudden deaths of hundreds of migrant works, the Guardian can reveal.

Russia Protests US over FBI Interrogation of Russian Lawmaker The Russian Embassy in the US has sent on Sunday a note of protest to the State Department after a Russian lawmaker was briefly detained overnight and questioned by FBI agents at a New York airport.

Hearts of Iranian, Iraqi Nations Tied Together, Enemy Plot to Sow Discord Doomed: Leader Iran’s supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that the Iranian and Iraqi nations are connected tied together and that the enemy plot seeking to sow discord between the two will.

Second Whistleblower in Trump-Ukraine Scandal Comes Forward: Lawyer A second whistleblower, with first-hand knowledge of President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, has spoken with the intelligence community’s internal watchdog, the lawyer representing the official said on Sunday.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Alwaght- The US President Donald Trump has given his administration full powers to push sanctions against Turkey for its operation against the Syrian Kurds in northern Syria, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Friday. 

Munchin said the upcoming actions will be devastating, though he did not say how the president wants to punish Turkey. But it is believed that individuals from the Turkish government will be affected.

“These are very powerful sanctions. We hope we don’t have to use them. But we can shut down the Turkish economy if we need to,” the Treasury chief told reporters. 

The threats with sanctions come a day after Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in the east of the Euphrates region, where the Kurdish fighters are in control after they defeated ISIS in the northern areas in 2017. 

Congress also steps up anti-Turkish tone. It said it has plans to debate a bill against Turkey which started its incursion a day after the US president said he removed the US forces from northern Syria where they were operating beside the Kurdish allies. 

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina started to push his ally Trump to consider sanctions this week as the Turkish president said that the operation in Syria could begin any moment.

Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney said Turkey must face "serious consequences for mercilessly attacking our Kurdish allies" in the region. 

The US threats come after Kurdish groups felt betrayed by Trump who took out of the north the residual 50 US forces and took no serious action to dissuade Erdogan from the campaign.  

The Kurdish groups called on the US to protect them as they for the last four years played as the key ally of Washington on the Syrian ground. 

Turkey says it is launching the attacks to clear terrorists from the border with Syria and set up a safe zone on the border. It reference is to the Syrian Kurdish militant groups, including the SDF and the YPG, that hold control of the area. Ankara labels them terrorists as it accuses them of affiliation with PKK terrorist group that has been fighting Turkey at home for over three decades. 

The Kurdish groups said that they will counter the invasion and reports said that they have fired mortars into the Turkish border villages within their fire range.  

The rights groups warned that civilians may be the main victims of the clashes as they intensify.

