Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister

A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto on Thursday, during a visit to a town on the island of Java, images from police and television showed.

Television footage showed the minister getting out of a car in Pandeglang, in Banten province, before he was attacked and slumped to the ground.

A police photograph shows the minister, a former general, being carried on a stretcher into a nearby hospital.

National police spokesperson, Dedi Prasetyo, confirmed the incident and that an officer had been hurt, while the perpetrator has been arrested.

Tomsi Tohir, Banten Police Chief, told Metro TV that Wiranto’s “condition is stable and at the moment he is being evacuated to a hospital in Jakarta."

Wiranto, 72, has served as Chief Security Minister in President Joko Widodo's cabinet since 2016.

His appointment drew criticism from rights groups for his involvement as chief of the armed forces in the bloody upheaval in East Timor.

Wiranto was indicted by a UN panel over the bloodshed surrounding East Timor’s 1999 independence vote, when about 1,000 people were killed. Wiranto denied any wrongdoing in East Timor.

Source: Reuters