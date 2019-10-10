Turkey’s Syria Incursion Faces with International Condemnation

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 10 October 2019

Editor's Choice

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

News

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister

A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto on Thursday, during a visit to a town on the island of Java, images from police and television showed

Turkey to Face ’Sanctions from Hell’ over Syria Incursion: US Senator Senior Republican senator warned that US Senate will punish Turkey with “sanctions from hell” over its decision to mount an invasion against America’s Kurdish allies in northern Syria

Mexican Mayor Tied to Truck, Dragged through Town Angry farmers stormed a city hall in southern Mexico, seized the mayor, and dragged him through town from the back of a pickup truck in protest, officials said Wednesday

Turkey’s Syria Incursion Faces with International Condemnation Turkey’s military incursion into neighboring Syria’s northern areas has triggered worldwide condemnations, with the UN Security Council and Arab League set to hold emergency meetings

Drives behind Tel Aviv’s Non-Aggression Pact to Arab States In addition to diplomatic normalization, Netanyahu seeks to deal with political crisis at home and bolster business ties through the initiative.

US Aid to Egypt Poised to Proceed in What Rights Groups Call ’Shameful’ Act Human rights activists in the United States are questioning Washington’s decision to push ahead with legislation that would transfer $1.3bn in military aid to Egypt, in light of recent protests calling for the fall of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s government.

Building, Using Nuclear Bomb Religiously Forbidden: Iran Leader Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday the Islamic Republic has never pursued building or using nuclear weapons, which its religion forbids.

US Airstrike Killed at Least 30 Afghan Civilians in May: UN At least 30 Afghan civilians were killed in may when the US military bombed dozens of sites in May it had identified as Taliban methamphetamine labs, a United Nations (UN) probe has found.

Johnson Facing Cabinet Rebellion over No-Deal Brexit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a new rebellion from his cabinet over concerns of a no-deal Brexit, with a group of cabinet ministers poised to resign, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Jailed Saudi Activist Contender for 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Jailed Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize after being put forward by group of Norwegian and Canadian politicians.

White House Refuses to Cooperate with Congress’s Impeachment Probe The US President’s legal counsel declared on Tuesday the White House will not cooperate with an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.

Russia Warns Turkey against Taking Actions that Stall Syria Peace Process Russia’s Security Council voiced concerns about Turkey’s potential military incursion in to Syria’s northern areas, and called for avoiding from actions that could endanger the peace process in Syria

US Deal with Turkey: Last Shot to Syrian Kurds Amid Turkish threats about an imminent anti-Kurdish operation in Syria, Trump said he remove American forces from the Kurdish-controlled north.

FBI Confirms Confessions of US Worst Serial Killer Samuel Little who claims to have killed 93 women across the United States is now considered to be the most prolific serial killer in country’s history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said.

Iran unveils kit to turn artillery rockets into guided missiles – report Iran unveiled a number of new armaments last week, including a light armored personnel carrier, a network-connected robot and a conversion kit which can turn artillery rockets into precision-guided missiles, a Jane’s report says.

Turkey Assures Iran that Syria Incursion Is ’Temporary’ Turkey has assured neighboring Iran that its military incursion into Syria’s north is a temporary one.

Reasons Riyadh May Be Leaning to Yemen War End Recent comments by Saudi leaders in the middle of crisis in Saudi campaign in Yemen may lead to conclusion that Riyadh leans to peace with Ansarullah movement.

Sudden Deaths of Hundreds of Migrant Workers in Qatar Not Investigated Qatar is failing to investigate the sudden deaths of hundreds of migrant works, the Guardian can reveal.

A Generation Deleted: American Bombs in Yemen Are Costing an Entire Generation Their Future Third-grader Farah Abbas al-Halimi didn’t get the UNICEF backpack or textbook she was hoping for this year. Instead, she was given an advanced U.S bomb delivered on an F-16 courtesy of the Saudi Air Force. That bomb fell on Farah’s school on September 24 and killed Farah, two of her sisters, and her father who was working at the school. It will undoubtedly have an irrevocable effect on the safety and psyche of schoolchildren across the region.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Turkey’s Syria Incursion Faces with International Condemnation

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister

Mexican Mayor Tied to Truck, Dragged through Town

Drives behind Tel Aviv’s Non-Aggression Pact to Arab States

Turkey to Face ’Sanctions from Hell’ over Syria Incursion: US Senator

Iran Arrests Russian Journalist over Espionage Charges

US, Regional Allies Heavily Involved in Iraq Violence, Expert Notes

Yemenis Demonstrate to Express Support for Strikes on Saudi Oil Facilities

Reasons Riyadh May Be Leaning to Yemen War End

UK Dodges US Sanctions to Settle Iranian Bank’s $1.6bn Damage Claim

US-Backed Kurdish Militias Warn Erdogan of ’All-Out War’ in Syria

Sudden Deaths of Hundreds of Migrant Workers in Qatar Not Investigated

Washington-Riyadh-Tel Aviv Alliance against Iran Floundering in Crisis: Israeli Daily

Iraq’s Top Cleric Calls on Security Forces, Protesters to Avoid Violence

Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian during Gaza Protests

US to Impose $7.5 Billion Worth of Tariffs on European Imports

Hearts of Iranian, Iraqi Nations Tied Together, Enemy Plot to Sow Discord Doomed: Leader

Turkey Deploys Military Reinforcement at Syria Border

Russia Protests US over FBI Interrogation of Russian Lawmaker

Iran unveils kit to turn artillery rockets into guided missiles – report

Syria Mulls Procurement of Iran’s Air Defense System Bavar-373: Report

What Does Iraq’s PM Seek Behind China Visit?

Yemeni Forces Destroy 3 Saudi Brigades, Capture Scores of Mercenaries

Russia, Turkey, Iran Presidents to Discuss Syria’s Idlib at Ankara Summit

Saudi Regime Sentences Shiite Cleric to 12 Years in Jail

Chomsky Calls US Secondary Sanctions against Iran ‘Act of War’

Rocket Blast near US Embassy in Kabul on 9/11 Anniversary

Direct Assad-Erdogan Talks: What Are Necessary Grounds?

Why Does Turkey Want Nukes?

French Yellow Vests Rally for 46th Consecutive Week

Idlib Future Tied to Ankara’s Trilateral Talks

Saudi Involvement Conceivable in Nigeria Crackdown: Commentator

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran

Israel Planted Spy Devices near White House: Report

44 Bodies Buried in Well in Mexico’s Jalisco

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Turkey’s Syria Incursion Faces with International Condemnation

Thursday 10 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey’s Syria Incursion Faces with International Condemnation
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Turkey's military incursion into neighboring Syria’s northern areas has triggered worldwide condemnations, with the UN Security Council and Arab League set to hold emergency meetings.

In a post on its Twitter account early Thursday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said the troops participating in Operation Peace Spring were advancing east of the Euphrates River following a ground offensive.

Turkey's Vice President, Fuat Oktay, also took to Twitter to stress the army's resolve to keep fighting the Kurdish militants in Syria, which Ankara views as terrorists linked to local autonomy-seeking militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

"Turkey, acting within the framework of its rights arising from international law and the ‘right of self-defense’ set out in the UN Charter, is determined to drain the swamp of terror that threatens our borders and poses a threat to the whole world," he said.

"It is our greatest expectation that the world public opinion will have the same determination in the fight against terrorist organizations," he added.

Turkey launched the operation in northeast Syria on Wednesday; just days after the US pulled forces out and abandoned its Kurdish allies there.

Several countries raised concerns about Turkey's Syria campaign, demanding a halt to the offensive.

On Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, voiced worries about a possible resurgence of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the aftermath of Turkey's operation.

Morrison said he was “deeply concerned” about Turkey’s actions and has expressed his concerns about the safety of civilians and the Kurdish people to both the Turkish and US governments.

Additionally, European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, urged Turkey to halt its military operation in Syria.

“I call on Turkey as well as on the other actors to act with restraint and to stop operations already, as we are speaking, underway," he said while acknowledging Turkey's security concerns on its Syrian border.

"If the Turkish plan involves the creation of a so-called safe zone, don’t expect the European Union to pay for any of it," he warned.

Moreover, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry “condemned in the strongest terms the Turkish aggression on Syrian territory,” saying the offensive “represents a blatant and unacceptable attack on the sovereignty of a brotherly Arab state.”

Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, discussed the issue with his Iraqi counterpart, Barham Salih, in a phone call on Wednesday.

“The Turkish aggression ... represents a dangerous development that threatens international peace and security and exacerbates the crisis situation in the region,” Egypt's Akhbar el-Yom quoted presidential spokesperson Bassam Rady as saying.

Meanwhile, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the Turkish bombardment of northeast Syria had killed at least 15 people, eight of them civilians, and injured more than 40 others.

The Turkish Defense ministry said on Wednesday that the army had hit a total of 181 militant targets with airstrikes and howitzers since the start of the operation.

However, the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a US-backed anti-Damascus alliance of mainly Kurdish militants, said Turkish forces had not advanced and that their ground attack has been repelled in the Syrian town of Tell Abyad.

SDF spokesperson Mustafa Bali also reported a Turkish shelling offensive in the vicinity of al-Chirkin prison, which hosts Daesh prisoners.

The UN Security Council is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the situation in Syria at the request of the body’s five European members, Britain, France, Germany, Belgium and Poland.

The Arab League is also set to hold an emergency meeting on Saturday following a call to do so by Egypt.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Turkey Syria Military Incursion

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

At least 21 Students Injured in University Blast in Afghanistans Ghazni Province
Hong Kong Protesters Defy Mask Ban
South Korean Protesters Demand Presidents Resignation amid Corruption Scandal
Gazans Mourn Death of Youth Killed at Hands of Israeli Regime Forces
At least 21 Students Injured in University Blast in Afghanistans Ghazni Province

At least 21 Students Injured in University Blast in Afghanistans Ghazni Province

Yemeni Army Releases New Footage of “Nasro Men Allah” Op against Saudi Forces
Yellow Vest Protesters,Police Clash in Toulouse
Syrian People Rally in Ras Al-Ayn to Protest Turkish Intrusion
Greek Protesters Burn US, NATO Flags Commemorate Student Uprising that Helped Ousting US-Backed Junta in 1974