Drives behind Tel Aviv’s Non-Aggression Pact to Arab States

  Thursday 10 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister

Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Indonesia’s Security Minister

A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto on Thursday, during a visit to a town on the island of Java, images from police and television showed

Turkey to Face ’Sanctions from Hell’ over Syria Incursion: US Senator Senior Republican senator warned that US Senate will punish Turkey with “sanctions from hell” over its decision to mount an invasion against America’s Kurdish allies in northern Syria

Mexican Mayor Tied to Truck, Dragged through Town Angry farmers stormed a city hall in southern Mexico, seized the mayor, and dragged him through town from the back of a pickup truck in protest, officials said Wednesday

Turkey’s Syria Incursion Faces with International Condemnation Turkey’s military incursion into neighboring Syria’s northern areas has triggered worldwide condemnations, with the UN Security Council and Arab League set to hold emergency meetings

Drives behind Tel Aviv’s Non-Aggression Pact to Arab States In addition to diplomatic normalization, Netanyahu seeks to deal with political crisis at home and bolster business ties through the initiative.

US Aid to Egypt Poised to Proceed in What Rights Groups Call ’Shameful’ Act Human rights activists in the United States are questioning Washington’s decision to push ahead with legislation that would transfer $1.3bn in military aid to Egypt, in light of recent protests calling for the fall of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s government.

Building, Using Nuclear Bomb Religiously Forbidden: Iran Leader Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday the Islamic Republic has never pursued building or using nuclear weapons, which its religion forbids.

US Airstrike Killed at Least 30 Afghan Civilians in May: UN At least 30 Afghan civilians were killed in may when the US military bombed dozens of sites in May it had identified as Taliban methamphetamine labs, a United Nations (UN) probe has found.

Johnson Facing Cabinet Rebellion over No-Deal Brexit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a new rebellion from his cabinet over concerns of a no-deal Brexit, with a group of cabinet ministers poised to resign, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Jailed Saudi Activist Contender for 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Jailed Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize after being put forward by group of Norwegian and Canadian politicians.

White House Refuses to Cooperate with Congress’s Impeachment Probe The US President’s legal counsel declared on Tuesday the White House will not cooperate with an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.

Russia Warns Turkey against Taking Actions that Stall Syria Peace Process Russia’s Security Council voiced concerns about Turkey’s potential military incursion in to Syria’s northern areas, and called for avoiding from actions that could endanger the peace process in Syria

US Deal with Turkey: Last Shot to Syrian Kurds Amid Turkish threats about an imminent anti-Kurdish operation in Syria, Trump said he remove American forces from the Kurdish-controlled north.

FBI Confirms Confessions of US Worst Serial Killer Samuel Little who claims to have killed 93 women across the United States is now considered to be the most prolific serial killer in country’s history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said.

Iran unveils kit to turn artillery rockets into guided missiles – report Iran unveiled a number of new armaments last week, including a light armored personnel carrier, a network-connected robot and a conversion kit which can turn artillery rockets into precision-guided missiles, a Jane’s report says.

Turkey Assures Iran that Syria Incursion Is ’Temporary’ Turkey has assured neighboring Iran that its military incursion into Syria’s north is a temporary one.

Reasons Riyadh May Be Leaning to Yemen War End Recent comments by Saudi leaders in the middle of crisis in Saudi campaign in Yemen may lead to conclusion that Riyadh leans to peace with Ansarullah movement.

Sudden Deaths of Hundreds of Migrant Workers in Qatar Not Investigated Qatar is failing to investigate the sudden deaths of hundreds of migrant works, the Guardian can reveal.

A Generation Deleted: American Bombs in Yemen Are Costing an Entire Generation Their Future Third-grader Farah Abbas al-Halimi didn’t get the UNICEF backpack or textbook she was hoping for this year. Instead, she was given an advanced U.S bomb delivered on an F-16 courtesy of the Saudi Air Force. That bomb fell on Farah’s school on September 24 and killed Farah, two of her sisters, and her father who was working at the school. It will undoubtedly have an irrevocable effect on the safety and psyche of schoolchildren across the region.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Thursday 10 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- On Sunday, Israeli media reported a meeting between the regime’s Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz and some of the Arab officials on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Israeli Minister offered to the Arab diplomats a “non-aggression pact”, the reports continued.

There was a Twitter confirmation of the reports by the minister. He noted that with support from Netanyahu, he has recently been busy pushing ahead a diplomatic initiative to sign a non-aggression pact with the Persian Gulf Arab states. He also confirmed his meetings with Arab diplomats in New York.

Confirmation also came from the Arab side as Arab media said the Israeli officials disclosed his intention to push forward the Arab-Israeli diplomatic normalization. 

Kuwait’s Al-Jarida newspaper pointed that two Arab ministers directly received the plan. But Kuwait’s foreign minister rejected to take the initiative. Bahrain’s foreign minister was one of the Arab diplomats Katz met in the US. The second one appears to be the Saudi foreign minister.

The details of the initiative are yet to be given publicity. However, Channel 12 of the Israeli regime reported that the plan comes in four stages. The first stage is expanding the Israeli-Arab friendship and cooperation in line with the UN conventions and international laws. The second stage suggests that “effective and necessary” measures should be taken to make sure that none of the two sides will resort to war, provocation, hostility, and sabotage against the other side.

The third stage is that none of the sides of the pact will join a third-party alliance, organization, or union with military and security nature. None is allowed to even cooperate with such alliances or even promote their activities.

The fourth stage says that the disagreements on the pact should be settled through dialogue.

What is driving the Israeli leaders towards this proposal to the Arab countries?

Iran’s “Hormuz peace initiative” and Israeli destabilizing alternative

While the initiative pursues the broader goal of normalization, attention to its timing is very important. The Israelis are presenting the plan to Arabs while over the past few months Iran talked about its will for talks with the Arab neighbors to de-escalate the regional tensions and sign a comprehensive regional security pact. Ahead of his trip to the UN to address the General Assembly, Iran’s President Hasan Rouhani unveiled Iran’s “Hormuz peace initiative” days after a Yemeni retaliatory attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil processing facilities, saying that Tehran has developed a serious will to check the tensions in the region.

Such an initiative earlier had been raised under various titles by the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. During a June trip to Iraq, Zarif had suggested to the Arab neighbors a non-aggression agreement. That was beside a similar suggestion to Saudi Arabia. Zarif had also proposed the foundation of the “Regional Dialogue Forum.” 

The Israeli initiative follows an Israeli observation of the increasing Arab concerns after they understood that Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy against Iran has failed. Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the key backers of the anti-Iranian approach are now aware that the Americans cannot secure them at the time of crisis. They are now seeking local steps to calm the situation. Abu Dhabi is exiting the Yemen war and is seeking to mend ties with Tehran. Riyadh, as Iran’s government spokesman said, has begun creating diplomatic channels and sending messages to Iran since last week. 

Although Bahrain’s foreign minister said the Arab states rejected the Iranian initiative, the rejection of the Israeli proposed agreement by Kuwait indicates that the Israeli and American worries are serious. Washington and Tel Aviv’s interests find the continued Iranian-Arab hostility and tensions as an environment of realization. The Israeli emphasis on not joining any third-party alliance and organization while in Tel Aviv-proposed initiative exactly seeks to block any de-escalation of the tensions in the region. 

Last struggle while on the edge 

Another factor driving the Israeli initiative is the home politics and the conditions of the crisis-hit ruling Likud party. After two rounds of parliamentary elections, Benjamin Netanyahu is yet to form a government. This challenge along with police investigation of his facility corruption has been pushing him hard. Naturally, diplomatic normalization with the Arab world in a time of regional isolation can give any Israeli party a significant electoral privilege in the occupied territories. That is what Netanyahu was expecting for the American announcement of the implementation of the “deal of the century.” But not only Trump delayed the deal announcement to after the formation of the Israeli government but also the very implementation of the deal is shrouded in mystery. In the middle of this situation, the non-aggression pact by Netanyahu is a shot in the dark. 

Economic goals 

There are also economic drives for the Israeli proposal. In the “greater Middle East” plan raised by the late Israeli president Shimon Peres, a $70 billion business exchange goal is set for the regime that should be reached by 2035. The Arab states of the Persian Gulf with their oil wealth and big consumption markets are the main focus of the Israeli economic boost outlook. During his last year trip to Oman, Yisrael Katz, who at the time was the minister of transportation and intelligence, presented his “tracks for regional peace” initiative to the Omani leaders. 

The initiative looks to connect via railroad the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean Sea which means linking the Israeli regime to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and other Arab states. Thus, the non-aggression proposal will mark an important step to materialize the Israeli economic plans. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

