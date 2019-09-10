Jailed Saudi Activist Contender for 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

Alwaght- Jailed Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize after being put forward by group of Norwegian and Canadian politicians.

Back in February 2019, also Canadian parliament member has put her name in the running for this year's Nobel Peace Prize. "Loujain’s courage to continue working for Saudi women’s equality even as she undergoes extreme and unjust punishment, is more than worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize," Helene Laverdiere, of Canada’s left-leaning New Democratic Party, said.

Hathloul, who attended the University of British Columbia (UBC), has been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia since May amid a sweeping government crackdown on human rights activists. She has also been subjected to torture and other inhumane treatment while in detention, rights groups and her family have said.

The case has drawn global criticism and provoked anger in European capitals and the US Congress following last year's murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate.

Rights groups say at least three of the women, including Hathloul, were held in solitary confinement for months and subjected to abuse including electric shocks, flogging, and sexual assault.

In November, Amnesty International reported that several Saudi rights activists had been subjected to torture and sexual harassment at Dhahban prison in Jeddah.

The rights group said the activists, some of whom are women, were tortured by electrocution and flogging, which left "some unable to walk or stand properly".

“These shocking reports of torture, sexual harassment and other forms of ill-treatment, if verified, expose further outrageous human rights violations by the Saudi authorities,” Amnesty’s Lynn Maalouf said at the time.