  Wednesday 9 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

News

White House Refuses to Cooperate with Congress's Impeachment Probe

White House Refuses to Cooperate with Congress’s Impeachment Probe

The US President’s legal counsel declared on Tuesday the White House will not cooperate with an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.

Russia Warns Turkey against Taking Actions that Stall Syria Peace Process Russia’s Security Council voiced concerns about Turkey’s potential military incursion in to Syria’s northern areas, and called for avoiding from actions that could endanger the peace process in Syria

FBI Confirms Confessions of US Worst Serial Killer Samuel Little who claims to have killed 93 women across the United States is now considered to be the most prolific serial killer in country’s history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said.

Iran unveils kit to turn artillery rockets into guided missiles – report Iran unveiled a number of new armaments last week, including a light armored personnel carrier, a network-connected robot and a conversion kit which can turn artillery rockets into precision-guided missiles, a Jane’s report says.

Turkey Assures Iran that Syria Incursion Is ’Temporary’ Turkey has assured neighboring Iran that its military incursion into Syria’s north is a temporary one.

Sudden Deaths of Hundreds of Migrant Workers in Qatar Not Investigated Qatar is failing to investigate the sudden deaths of hundreds of migrant works, the Guardian can reveal.

Russia Protests US over FBI Interrogation of Russian Lawmaker The Russian Embassy in the US has sent on Sunday a note of protest to the State Department after a Russian lawmaker was briefly detained overnight and questioned by FBI agents at a New York airport.

Hearts of Iranian, Iraqi Nations Tied Together, Enemy Plot to Sow Discord Doomed: Leader Iran’s supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that the Iranian and Iraqi nations are connected tied together and that the enemy plot seeking to sow discord between the two will.

Second Whistleblower in Trump-Ukraine Scandal Comes Forward: Lawyer A second whistleblower, with first-hand knowledge of President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, has spoken with the intelligence community’s internal watchdog, the lawyer representing the official said on Sunday.

US Accomplice in Saudi Crimes in Yemen: Ansarullah Yemeni resistance movement Ansarullah blamed the US destructive role in peace efforts in Yemen, describing Washington as an accomplice in the Saudi-led military aggression against the country.

Turkey Deploys Military Reinforcement at Syria Border Turkish army has deployed nine trucks loaded with armored vehicles and one bus carrying military personnel to Syria border at the district of Akcakaleed in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa.

Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Marks Its 32nd Anniversary in Gaza The Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad’s has celebrated its 32nd anniversary in besieged Gaza strip, with many people from all walks of life taking part in a big rally and under a sea of black flags.

US-Backed Kurdish Militias Warn Erdogan of ’All-Out War’ in Syria Mainly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the US, warned of an "all-out war" after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his country will launch an air and ground military operation in Syria as soon as Saturday or Sunday.

Saudi Arabia Views Yemenis’ Truce Offer ’Positively’: Official Saudi vice defense minister said on Friday the kingdom views a truce announced by Yemen’s Ansarullah movement positively, suggesting the proposal was something Riyadh had always been seeking.

Iran Arrests Russian Journalist over Espionage Charges Iranian security forces have arrested a Russian journalist on espionage charges.

US Senator Bernie Sanders Had A Heart Attack Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders underwent emergency surgery after suffering a heart attack, his campaign has confirmed on Friday after he departed Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas.

UK Dodges US Sanctions to Settle Iranian Bank’s $1.6bn Damage Claim The British government reached an agreement with Iranian Bank Mellat to settle the $1.6-billion damages claim brought by the Iranian bank after 10 years of negotiations.

Washington-Riyadh-Tel Aviv Alliance against Iran Floundering in Crisis: Israeli Daily Israel’s Haaretz newspaper suggested that an anti-Iran alliance forged between the leaders of the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia is faltering as each has become overwhelmed by their own problems.

Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian during Gaza Protests Israeli regime has killed one more Palestinian on Friday during anti-occupation protests along the Gaza border, the Palestinian Health Ministry said

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terror Cell Plotting to Assassinate Top Cleric Iraqi security forces reportedly have foiled a terrorist plot to assassinate the top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in the wake of ongoing demonstrations against corruption, unemployment and poor public services.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Russia Warns Turkey against Taking Actions that Stall Syria Peace Process

Wednesday 9 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Russia Warns Turkey against Taking Actions that Stall Syria Peace Process

Related Content

US Deal with Turkey: Last Shot to Syrian Kurds

Alwaght- Russia's Security Council voiced concerns about Turkey’s potential military incursion in to Syria's northern areas, and called for avoiding from actions that could endanger the peace process in Syria

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Ankara was ready for a military operation against Kurdish militants from the People's Protection Units (YPG) to push them away from border areas with Syria.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the consultative body of President Vladimir Putin discussed on Tuesday the creation of a constitutional committee in Syria, and “remarked that at this stage everyone should avoid any actions that can inhibit the peace process” in the war-ravaged Arab country.

Earlier in the day, Peskov said Russia “is following very closely how the situation is developing,” and that Moscow was not informed about the withdrawal of the US from the region.

 “We still don't know which troops are being withdrawn, in what amount, and whether they are being withdrawn at all.

“There have been various announcements about withdrawals from different parts of the world which later were not confirmed,” the senior Russian official said.

On Monday, Peskov said Russia’s position, recently announced by Putin, is that Syria's territorial integrity must be preserved and all foreign troops illegally present in the country must leave.

The Kremlin spokesman then commented on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statement that Ankara is prepared for a cross-border offensive, emphasizing Russia’s call for refraining from actions that may hamper settlement of the Syria crisis.

 “In this case, it is important to refrain from any actions that may create obstacles on the path of Syrian settlement. We know that certain perspectives are opening up and we understand that it will be a long and thorny path. And now that the Syrian Constitutional Committee has been formed and when the date for its meetings has been appointed, it is vital to refrain from any steps that may harm Syrian settlement,” he said.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Sunday that Washington had begun withdrawing US troops from Syria's border with Turkey, adding that the American forces “will not support or be involved in the (Turkish) operation” and “will no longer be in the immediate area.”

US President Donald Trump on Monday defended the decision to withdraw US troops from northern Syria, saying it was too costly to keep supporting its allies.

“The Kurds fought with us but were paid massive amounts of money and equipment to do so. They have been fighting Turkey for decades,” he said in a series of tweets.

Erdogan said on the same day that the Turkish army was ready to launch operations against militants of the People's Protection Units (YPG), the backbone of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), at any moment.

“There is a phrase that we always say: we can come any night without warning,” the Turkish president told reporters in televised remarks. “It is absolutely out of the question for us to further tolerate the threats from these terrorist groups.”

SDF later warned that a Turkish military invasion would spark a major resurgence of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, and vowed to battle Turkey's military.

Turkey beefs up military presence near Syrian border

Meanwhile, Turkey on Tuesday sent more armored vehicles to the border with Syria amid threats to stage an incursion against Syrian Kurdish-led forces.

A large convoy of vehicle was seen passing by near the ethnic Arab town of Akcakale in Turkey’s southeastern province of Sanliurfa.

Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency reported that different types of construction equipment were also part of the convoy.

Ankara views the YPG as the Syria branch of the homegrown Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group, which has been seeking an autonomous Kurdish region in Turkey since 1984.

 

