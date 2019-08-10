US Deal with Turkey: Last Shot to Syrian Kurds

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

White House Refuses to Cooperate with Congress’s Impeachment Probe

White House Refuses to Cooperate with Congress’s Impeachment Probe

The US President’s legal counsel declared on Tuesday the White House will not cooperate with an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.

Russia Warns Turkey against Taking Actions that Stall Syria Peace Process Russia’s Security Council voiced concerns about Turkey’s potential military incursion in to Syria’s northern areas, and called for avoiding from actions that could endanger the peace process in Syria

FBI Confirms Confessions of US Worst Serial Killer Samuel Little who claims to have killed 93 women across the United States is now considered to be the most prolific serial killer in country’s history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said.

Iran unveils kit to turn artillery rockets into guided missiles – report Iran unveiled a number of new armaments last week, including a light armored personnel carrier, a network-connected robot and a conversion kit which can turn artillery rockets into precision-guided missiles, a Jane’s report says.

Turkey Assures Iran that Syria Incursion Is ’Temporary’ Turkey has assured neighboring Iran that its military incursion into Syria’s north is a temporary one.

Sudden Deaths of Hundreds of Migrant Workers in Qatar Not Investigated Qatar is failing to investigate the sudden deaths of hundreds of migrant works, the Guardian can reveal.

Russia Protests US over FBI Interrogation of Russian Lawmaker The Russian Embassy in the US has sent on Sunday a note of protest to the State Department after a Russian lawmaker was briefly detained overnight and questioned by FBI agents at a New York airport.

Hearts of Iranian, Iraqi Nations Tied Together, Enemy Plot to Sow Discord Doomed: Leader Iran’s supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that the Iranian and Iraqi nations are connected tied together and that the enemy plot seeking to sow discord between the two will.

Second Whistleblower in Trump-Ukraine Scandal Comes Forward: Lawyer A second whistleblower, with first-hand knowledge of President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, has spoken with the intelligence community’s internal watchdog, the lawyer representing the official said on Sunday.

US Accomplice in Saudi Crimes in Yemen: Ansarullah Yemeni resistance movement Ansarullah blamed the US destructive role in peace efforts in Yemen, describing Washington as an accomplice in the Saudi-led military aggression against the country.

Turkey Deploys Military Reinforcement at Syria Border Turkish army has deployed nine trucks loaded with armored vehicles and one bus carrying military personnel to Syria border at the district of Akcakaleed in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa.

Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Marks Its 32nd Anniversary in Gaza The Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad’s has celebrated its 32nd anniversary in besieged Gaza strip, with many people from all walks of life taking part in a big rally and under a sea of black flags.

US-Backed Kurdish Militias Warn Erdogan of ’All-Out War’ in Syria Mainly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the US, warned of an "all-out war" after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his country will launch an air and ground military operation in Syria as soon as Saturday or Sunday.

Saudi Arabia Views Yemenis’ Truce Offer ’Positively’: Official Saudi vice defense minister said on Friday the kingdom views a truce announced by Yemen’s Ansarullah movement positively, suggesting the proposal was something Riyadh had always been seeking.

Iran Arrests Russian Journalist over Espionage Charges Iranian security forces have arrested a Russian journalist on espionage charges.

US Senator Bernie Sanders Had A Heart Attack Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders underwent emergency surgery after suffering a heart attack, his campaign has confirmed on Friday after he departed Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas.

UK Dodges US Sanctions to Settle Iranian Bank’s $1.6bn Damage Claim The British government reached an agreement with Iranian Bank Mellat to settle the $1.6-billion damages claim brought by the Iranian bank after 10 years of negotiations.

Washington-Riyadh-Tel Aviv Alliance against Iran Floundering in Crisis: Israeli Daily Israel’s Haaretz newspaper suggested that an anti-Iran alliance forged between the leaders of the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia is faltering as each has become overwhelmed by their own problems.

Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian during Gaza Protests Israeli regime has killed one more Palestinian on Friday during anti-occupation protests along the Gaza border, the Palestinian Health Ministry said

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terror Cell Plotting to Assassinate Top Cleric Iraqi security forces reportedly have foiled a terrorist plot to assassinate the top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in the wake of ongoing demonstrations against corruption, unemployment and poor public services.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
alwaght.com
US Deal with Turkey: Last Shot to Syrian Kurds

Wednesday 9 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Deal with Turkey: Last Shot to Syrian Kurds

Alwaght- As the US abruptly announced withdrawal of its forces from northern Syria, a state of worry about an imminent Turkish military operation against the Kurdish groups in northern Syria has engulfed the region amid suggestions by the political analysts that Washington move is a green light to Ankara to go ahead with its plan against the Syrian Kurds. 

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on Monday said that he talked by phone with his American counterpart Donald Trump and warned that the fresh operation could start at any moment. 

Kurds taken aback by the US “betrayal” 

In an initial reaction to the American move, the Syrian Kurds who since 2014 played as the US infantry on the Syrian ground and Washington admired them as its main allies in Syria, criticized the White House move as "stab in the back".

Mustafa Bali, the spokesman to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in a Twitter post said: “Despite the security mechanism deal and following destruction of fortifications, US forces did not fulfill their responsibilities and began withdrawing from the border, leaving the area to turn into a war zone. But SDF is determined to defend NE Syria at all costs.” He continued in another post: We are not expecting the US to protect NE Syria. But people here are owed an explanation regarding security mechanism deal, destruction of fortifications and failure of the US to fulfill their commitment.” 

At the same time, the ordinary people of the north have staged protests and expressed their objection to the US decision. They in the Raqqa and Qamishli moved to the borderline with Turkey, calling on the Americans “not to clear the scene” for the Turkish military campaign. 

On the other side, the Kurdish political leaders have warned about the possible return of the ISIS terrorist group to the Al-Hol refugee camp should the Turkish forces launch an attack in the east of the Euphrates region. 

The warning is, in fact, a threat. The Kurds, reacting to the US betrayal and seeking protection from the international community, have threatened to release the ISIS fighters they hold. The Kurdish statement further read that Al-Hol camp accommodates 30,890 Iraqi refugees, 30,314 Syrian refugees, and 10,454 wives and children of ISIS fighters whose risk is not less than the thousands of ISIS militants held by the SDF. 

Distrust in the US rising amid allies and critics’ warnings 

Shortly after the withdrawal announcement, bipartisan criticism poured against Trump. Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State and his 2016 election rival, in a Twitter message said: “Let us be clear: The president has sided with authoritarian leaders of Turkey and Russia over our loyal allies and America’s interests. His decision is a sickening betrayal both of the Kurds and his oath of office.” 

The Republican of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham in a string of messages on Twitter noted that the Trump decision made him feel sorry for the Americans and their allies who died combating the ISIS caliphate. He said that with abandoning the Kurds, Washington sends a dangerous signal: The US is an unreliable partner. He also said that Congress could step in the case to block the decision with a bill. 

The former US envoy to the Western military coalition in Syria and Iraq Brett McGurk censured Trump for the announcement on Twitter. He said Trump and his advisors lacked awareness and wisdom to make such a move. He added that the US, in fact, forced the SDF to sign the security mechanism and destroyed the Kurdish security fortifications all to prepare the ground for a Turkish invasion. 

Nikki Haley, the former US envoy to the UN, also commented on the situation, saying: “We must always have the backs of our allies, if we expect them to have our back. The Kurds were instrumental in our successful fight against ISIS in Syria. Leaving them to die is a big mistake.” She followed her message by a hashtag reading “Turkey is not our friend.” 

The Republican Mitt Romney was another politician to react. He blasted Trump and said that abandoning the Kurdish allies is a betrayal and implies that Washington is not a reliable ally. The move, he continued, will facilitate ISIS re-rise and heralds a big humanitarian disaster. 

The heavy waves of pressure and criticism motivated Trump to defend his move. He said that the Kurds fought beside the Americans in Syria with the American money and equipment. But, he added, they have been fighting Turkey for decades, referring to the decades-long Turkish conflict with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is outlawed by Washington and Ankara. He, calling the regional fights majorly ethno-sectarian, said that it is time for the US troops to return home. 

Trump also retweeted an analysis video of Michael Scott Doran, an expert at Hudson Institute, who said that the US practically cooperated with PKK, not the Syrian Kurds, he continued that under President Obama Washington took the side of not the Kurds but the PKK that is an archenemy to “our ally Turkey.” With this policy, the White House sows the Turkish-PKK fight and at the same time pushes Ankara to embrace Moscow, he went on. 

Trump took a strong tone towards Turkey to repel the increasing criticism at home. He tweeted: “As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the economy of Turkey. (I’ve done before).” 

International reactions 

France, which has been present in northern Syria with a limited number of troops since late 2018, called on Turkey to avoid actions that damage the interests of the anti-ISIS coalition in Syria. 

Alexander Peskov, the spokesman to the Kremlin, told the press that THE Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan have not discussed the situation in Syria’s north. He said that all of the illegal foreign forces should leave Syria. 

The EU also reacted to Turkish intention. The bloc’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini warned against any military invasion in the north and northeast. She said that the EU believes that stability does not come through military ways. 

Closing Syrian airspace to Turkey     

As Turkey said it transported heavy military equipment to the eastern Euphrates region and its fighter jets raided Al-Malikiyah town in Hasakah, the US Department of Defense released a statement saying that it closed the north’s airspace to Turkish aircraft. Turkey’s Anadolu news agency reported that Pentagon expelled Ankara from a “joint air operations center” and reconnaissance and intelligence data are no longer shared with it.   

