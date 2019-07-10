Reasons Riyadh May Be Leaning to Yemen War End

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Sudden Deaths of Hundreds of Migrant Workers in Qatar Not Investigated

Qatar is failing to investigate the sudden deaths of hundreds of migrant works, the Guardian can reveal.

Russia Protests US over FBI Interrogation of Russian Lawmaker The Russian Embassy in the US has sent on Sunday a note of protest to the State Department after a Russian lawmaker was briefly detained overnight and questioned by FBI agents at a New York airport.

Hearts of Iranian, Iraqi Nations Tied Together, Enemy Plot to Sow Discord Doomed: Leader Iran’s supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that the Iranian and Iraqi nations are connected tied together and that the enemy plot seeking to sow discord between the two will.

Second Whistleblower in Trump-Ukraine Scandal Comes Forward: Lawyer A second whistleblower, with first-hand knowledge of President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, has spoken with the intelligence community’s internal watchdog, the lawyer representing the official said on Sunday.

US Accomplice in Saudi Crimes in Yemen: Ansarullah Yemeni resistance movement Ansarullah blamed the US destructive role in peace efforts in Yemen, describing Washington as an accomplice in the Saudi-led military aggression against the country.

Turkey Deploys Military Reinforcement at Syria Border Turkish army has deployed nine trucks loaded with armored vehicles and one bus carrying military personnel to Syria border at the district of Akcakaleed in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa.

Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Marks Its 32nd Anniversary in Gaza The Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad’s has celebrated its 32nd anniversary in besieged Gaza strip, with many people from all walks of life taking part in a big rally and under a sea of black flags.

US-Backed Kurdish Militias Warn Erdogan of ’All-Out War’ in Syria Mainly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the US, warned of an "all-out war" after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his country will launch an air and ground military operation in Syria as soon as Saturday or Sunday.

Saudi Arabia Views Yemenis’ Truce Offer ’Positively’: Official Saudi vice defense minister said on Friday the kingdom views a truce announced by Yemen’s Ansarullah movement positively, suggesting the proposal was something Riyadh had always been seeking.

Iran Arrests Russian Journalist over Espionage Charges Iranian security forces have arrested a Russian journalist on espionage charges.

US Senator Bernie Sanders Had A Heart Attack Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders underwent emergency surgery after suffering a heart attack, his campaign has confirmed on Friday after he departed Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas.

UK Dodges US Sanctions to Settle Iranian Bank’s $1.6bn Damage Claim The British government reached an agreement with Iranian Bank Mellat to settle the $1.6-billion damages claim brought by the Iranian bank after 10 years of negotiations.

Washington-Riyadh-Tel Aviv Alliance against Iran Floundering in Crisis: Israeli Daily Israel’s Haaretz newspaper suggested that an anti-Iran alliance forged between the leaders of the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia is faltering as each has become overwhelmed by their own problems.

Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian during Gaza Protests Israeli regime has killed one more Palestinian on Friday during anti-occupation protests along the Gaza border, the Palestinian Health Ministry said

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terror Cell Plotting to Assassinate Top Cleric Iraqi security forces reportedly have foiled a terrorist plot to assassinate the top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in the wake of ongoing demonstrations against corruption, unemployment and poor public services.

Iraq’s Top Cleric Calls on Security Forces, Protesters to Avoid Violence Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, called on the Arab country’s security forces and protesters to avoid violence, expressing sorrow over some sporadic unrest that has led to several casualties.

Yemenis Demonstrate to Express Support for Strikes on Saudi Oil Facilities Thousands of people rallied in the northern Yemeni city of Saada to express support for the country’s recent retaliatory military operation against Saudi-led forces in the border region of Najran.

EU to Retaliate US New Tariffs: Germany The European Union will take retaliatory measures in response to new US tariffs on the bloc’s goods, Germany’s foreign minister said

Trump Wants China to Investigate Bidens The US President Donald Trump once again has called for foreign interference in a US presidential election, urging Ukraine and China to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden and his son, advocating an action that has already triggered an impeachment inquiry in Congress.

Knife-Wielding Man Kills Four Police Officers in Paris A man stabbed to death four police officers and wounded several more at a police headquarters in the heart of central Paris. The attacker was shot and killed

Reasons Riyadh May Be Leaning to Yemen War End

Reasons Riyadh May Be Leaning to Yemen War End

Alwaght- The Yemen war has now reached a highly sensitive and decisive juncture that signals conflict is heading to an end. Over the past year and during various war stages, the political experts and media predicted that Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies will accept negotiations and a political solution to the four-year war after Yemen’s Ansarullah movement gained an upper hand in the clashes. But the predictions did not come to the realization. However, in the current conditions, the home, regional, and international equations are going in a way for Riyadh that the relatively small signs of the Saudi approach change towards war indicates big developments are about to happen. 

On September 20, talking to CBS’s “60 Minutes” talk show, the Saudi Crown Prince responded affirmatively to proposal by the Ansarullah movement for stop-for-stop deal, saying that the suggestion for stopping firing missiles into the kingdom by the Yemeni forces in return for halted airstrikes by Saudi Arabia will be a positive move and will help more serious political negotiations to strike a peace deal. He continued that Riyadh backs any proposal bringing a political solution to the Yemeni crisis. Khaled bin Salman, his brother and deputy defense minister, in fresh remarks noted that the monarchy looks to the ceasefire plan positivity and will work to implement it. 

But why should we now understand from the comments by the two Saudi officials that they are admitting the defeat, especially that during the years of war the Saudi rulers repeatedly expressed openness to cessation of fire to justify their war crimes against the Yemenis when they were countered by media questions about the necessity for the war to be replaced by dialogue and peace? 

Discontent inside the royal family 

Prince Mohammed’s rise to power came with breaking of the power transition tradition among the sons of King Abdulaziz, the founder of the modern Saudi kingdom. The innovation in power transition along with the policies and actions of bin Salman to tighten grip on power stirred discontent among part of the royals which in turn caused a gap inside the ruling family. The chasm, showed itself very evidently during the raid on the Khozam Palace to assassinate Prince Mohammed last year, now is even widened as the economic situation has begun to worsen as a result of the huge costs of war. After all, over the past three years, the oil prices have been relatively low, meaning the kingdom lost nearly half of its oil export income. Add to this the recent strikes by Yemen on Aramco oil facilities that force-stopped half of the Saudi oil production. Amid hard financial times, the crown prince seems to once again be turning his head to wresting money from the wealthy princes as a stopgap to address the budget deficit, a move he took last year by detaining them and letting them go only after they agreed to pay billions for freedom. On Wednesday, the Reuters news agency, quoting some top diplomats and influential Saudi royals, reported that Yemen’s drone and missile strikes on oil processing facilities operated by the oil giant Aramco have left some 10,000 Saudi elites and royals cast doubt on bin Salman’s capabilities to defend and lead the world’s largest oil-exporting state. 

Risks of continued war 

As Yemeni revolutionary forces and army expand range of their strikes every day and hit new spots in Saudi Arabia, including game-changing strikes on Buqayq and Khurais oil facilities that caused economic damage to Saudi Arabia and the last week’s “Operation Nasr Min Allah” that left the Saudi rulers in a big shock, Riyadh now has not more than two options: Accepting Ansarullah’s ceasefire proposal and facing the new realities or taking the risk of continued war in a situation Saudi Arabia has nearly lost its control over its skies making them susceptible to further Yemeni strikes or the ground continuing the war with an army devoid of morale amid key ally the UAE’s separation from the military alliance that started the anti-Yemeni aggression in March 2015. Picking each of the two is, of course, not without prices. But what is clear is that the Saudis now understand that risks bigger than a simple loss may await them should they pick the second choice. 

Embattled foreign policy

Saudi Arabia is now dealing with grave circumstances in terms of foreign policy. Its foreign policy in Yemen and Qatar proved to be a fiasco. The way of managing the crisis and rivalry with Iran has been substantially costly for the Saudis. The UAE has distanced itself from them. The kingdom’s position in the region is now damaged. The country has lost Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq with its own miscalculations and the Palestinian groups are unhappy with Riyadh as it backs the Trump-proposed “deal of the century” that strips the Palestinians of their land and the right to return to their occupied territories. Oman’s relations with Saudi Arabia are far from ease. It no longer has many choices. If it seeks help from the US administration, it finds Washington’s hands closed due to the presidential elections. The only remaining way now seems to be bowing to dialogue and a political solution to move out of the quagmire.

