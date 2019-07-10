Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 7 October 2019

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

The Russian Embassy in the US has sent on Sunday a note of protest to the State Department after a Russian lawmaker was briefly detained overnight and questioned by FBI agents at a New York airport.

Hearts of Iranian, Iraqi Nations Tied Together, Enemy Plot to Sow Discord Doomed: Leader Iran’s supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that the Iranian and Iraqi nations are connected tied together and that the enemy plot seeking to sow discord between the two will.

Second Whistleblower in Trump-Ukraine Scandal Comes Forward: Lawyer A second whistleblower, with first-hand knowledge of President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, has spoken with the intelligence community’s internal watchdog, the lawyer representing the official said on Sunday.

US Accomplice in Saudi Crimes in Yemen: Ansarullah Yemeni resistance movement Ansarullah blamed the US destructive role in peace efforts in Yemen, describing Washington as an accomplice in the Saudi-led military aggression against the country.

Turkey Deploys Military Reinforcement at Syria Border Turkish army has deployed nine trucks loaded with armored vehicles and one bus carrying military personnel to Syria border at the district of Akcakaleed in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa.

Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Marks Its 32nd Anniversary in Gaza The Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad’s has celebrated its 32nd anniversary in besieged Gaza strip, with many people from all walks of life taking part in a big rally and under a sea of black flags.

US-Backed Kurdish Militias Warn Erdogan of ’All-Out War’ in Syria Mainly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the US, warned of an "all-out war" after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his country will launch an air and ground military operation in Syria as soon as Saturday or Sunday.

Saudi Arabia Views Yemenis’ Truce Offer ’Positively’: Official Saudi vice defense minister said on Friday the kingdom views a truce announced by Yemen’s Ansarullah movement positively, suggesting the proposal was something Riyadh had always been seeking.

Iran Arrests Russian Journalist over Espionage Charges Iranian security forces have arrested a Russian journalist on espionage charges.

US Senator Bernie Sanders Had A Heart Attack Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders underwent emergency surgery after suffering a heart attack, his campaign has confirmed on Friday after he departed Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas.

UK Dodges US Sanctions to Settle Iranian Bank’s $1.6bn Damage Claim The British government reached an agreement with Iranian Bank Mellat to settle the $1.6-billion damages claim brought by the Iranian bank after 10 years of negotiations.

Washington-Riyadh-Tel Aviv Alliance against Iran Floundering in Crisis: Israeli Daily Israel’s Haaretz newspaper suggested that an anti-Iran alliance forged between the leaders of the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia is faltering as each has become overwhelmed by their own problems.

Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian during Gaza Protests Israeli regime has killed one more Palestinian on Friday during anti-occupation protests along the Gaza border, the Palestinian Health Ministry said

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terror Cell Plotting to Assassinate Top Cleric Iraqi security forces reportedly have foiled a terrorist plot to assassinate the top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in the wake of ongoing demonstrations against corruption, unemployment and poor public services.

Iraq’s Top Cleric Calls on Security Forces, Protesters to Avoid Violence Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, called on the Arab country’s security forces and protesters to avoid violence, expressing sorrow over some sporadic unrest that has led to several casualties.

Yemenis Demonstrate to Express Support for Strikes on Saudi Oil Facilities Thousands of people rallied in the northern Yemeni city of Saada to express support for the country’s recent retaliatory military operation against Saudi-led forces in the border region of Najran.

EU to Retaliate US New Tariffs: Germany The European Union will take retaliatory measures in response to new US tariffs on the bloc’s goods, Germany’s foreign minister said

Trump Wants China to Investigate Bidens The US President Donald Trump once again has called for foreign interference in a US presidential election, urging Ukraine and China to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden and his son, advocating an action that has already triggered an impeachment inquiry in Congress.

Knife-Wielding Man Kills Four Police Officers in Paris A man stabbed to death four police officers and wounded several more at a police headquarters in the heart of central Paris. The attacker was shot and killed

Iranian intelligence Unit Foils Plot to Assassinate General Soleimani Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reportedly has foiled a plot to assassinate Major General Qassem Soleimani, a globally famous defense strategist who played a key role in the counter-terrorism operations that led to the collapse of the ISIS terror group in Iraq and Syria.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

Monday 7 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North

The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington's long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

The decision came after a phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday.

“Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into northern Syria,” the White House said in a statement.

On Monday, Erdogan spoke of imminent army perations against Kurdish militants in Syria.

"There is a phrase that we always say: we can come any night without warning. It is absolutely out of the question for us to further tolerate the threats from these terrorist groups," Erdogan told reporters.

Ankara views US-backed YPG militants as terrorists affiliated with the homegrown Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group.

Turkey said it was ready to carry out an air and ground operation to push back YPG militants from border areas after a deadline to jointly establish a so-called safe zone with the US passed.

On the issue of Daesh prisoners in the region, Erdogan said he would work with European states to resolve the issue.

"There are (Daesh prisoners) from France, Germany, other countries. They say 'We don't want to have control over them.' We can't look after them. What can be done about this? They are going to work on that and I instructed our colleagues to work on that too," he noted.

Washington has said that Ankara would be responsible for the Daesh militants captured in the area over the past two years.

The White House said US troops would withdraw from the border between Turkey and Syria and wouldn’t be involved in the offensive.

Late last year, Washington stopped a Turkish offensive against Kurdish militants after Trump announced a plan to withdraw troops from Syria.

Trump told Erdogan in their December 14 phone conversation that the US was "done" with Syria and that “it's all yours.”

British daily The Guardian said on Monday moving US forces out of the area "will in effect abandon Washington’s longtime allies, the Kurds."

“Allowing Turkey to move into northern Syria is one of the most destabilizing moves we can do in the Middle East. The Kurds will never trust America again,” Ruben Gallego, an Iraq war veteran and Democratic congressman from Arizona, tweeted.

Kurds slam Washington

The so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) of Kurdish militants said on Monday morning that their US partners had already begun withdrawing troops from areas along Turkey’s border.

Footage aired on Kurdish news agency Hawar purportedly showed US armored vehicles leaving positions near the towns of Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad in the border region.

"The American forces did not fulfill their commitments and withdrew their forces from the border areas with Turkey, and Turkey is now preparing for an invasion operation of northern and eastern Syria," the SDF, which holds much of the area, said in a statement.

SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali accused the US of leaving the area to “turn into a war zone,” adding that the SDF would “defend northeast Syria at all costs.”

In August, the US and Turkey agreed to set up the so-called safe zone to the east of the Euphrates River between the Turkish border and Syrian areas controlled by US-backed militants. 

Erdogan had given the US until the end of September to come up with concrete results on the development of the zone.

The two sides are reportedly at odds over the depth of the militant-free buffer zone and who should control it.

Turkey expects the creation of a 32-kilometer (20-mile) safe zone in northern Syria, and has stressed that it wants the US-backed YPG cleared from the region.

Syria has reiterated its rejection of the so-called safe area, and dismissed all projects aimed at undermining the unity and territorial integrity of the country.

Turkey set to begin offensive

Commenting on the White House statement on the imminent offensive, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that his country was determined to clear its border with Syria of militants.

He claimed that Turkey’s plan does not violate Syria’s territorial integrity.

"Since the beginning of the crisis in Syria, we have supported the country's territorial integrity, and we will continue to do so from now on," Cavusoglu said in a tweet. 

Ankara says it wants to settle up to two million Syrian refugees in the “safe zone.” State broadcaster TRT Haber said last month that Turkey planned to build towns within the zone at a cost of $27 billion.

Ankara’s official Gazette reported on Friday that Turkey’s Gaziantep University would open three faculties in small towns in northern Syria.

UN voices concern

The United Nations has also said that it is "preparing for the worst" in northeast Syria, stressing that there are "a lot of unanswered questions" about the consequences of the operation. 

"We don't know what is going to happen... we are preparing for the worst," the UN's humanitarian coordinator for Syria, Panos Moumtzis, said in Geneva.

Source: Press TV 

 

EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Syria Kurds Turkey

