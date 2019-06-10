Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Marks Its 32nd Anniversary in Gaza

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 6 October 2019

Editor's Choice

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen?

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

News

US Accomplice in Saudi Crimes in Yemen: Ansarullah

US Accomplice in Saudi Crimes in Yemen: Ansarullah

Yemeni resistance movement Ansarullah blamed the US destructive role in peace efforts in Yemen, describing Washington as an accomplice in the Saudi-led military aggression against the country.

Turkey Deploys Military Reinforcement at Syria Border Turkish army has deployed nine trucks loaded with armored vehicles and one bus carrying military personnel to Syria border at the district of Akcakaleed in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa.

Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Marks Its 32nd Anniversary in Gaza The Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad’s has celebrated its 32nd anniversary in besieged Gaza strip, with many people from all walks of life taking part in a big rally and under a sea of black flags.

US-Backed Kurdish Militias Warn Erdogan of ’All-Out War’ in Syria Mainly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the US, warned of an "all-out war" after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his country will launch an air and ground military operation in Syria as soon as Saturday or Sunday.

Saudi Arabia Views Yemenis’ Truce Offer ’Positively’: Official Saudi vice defense minister said on Friday the kingdom views a truce announced by Yemen’s Ansarullah movement positively, suggesting the proposal was something Riyadh had always been seeking.

Iran Arrests Russian Journalist over Espionage Charges Iranian security forces have arrested a Russian journalist on espionage charges.

US Senator Bernie Sanders Had A Heart Attack Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders underwent emergency surgery after suffering a heart attack, his campaign has confirmed on Friday after he departed Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas.

UK Dodges US Sanctions to Settle Iranian Bank’s $1.6bn Damage Claim The British government reached an agreement with Iranian Bank Mellat to settle the $1.6-billion damages claim brought by the Iranian bank after 10 years of negotiations.

Washington-Riyadh-Tel Aviv Alliance against Iran Floundering in Crisis: Israeli Daily Israel’s Haaretz newspaper suggested that an anti-Iran alliance forged between the leaders of the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia is faltering as each has become overwhelmed by their own problems.

Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian during Gaza Protests Israeli regime has killed one more Palestinian on Friday during anti-occupation protests along the Gaza border, the Palestinian Health Ministry said

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terror Cell Plotting to Assassinate Top Cleric Iraqi security forces reportedly have foiled a terrorist plot to assassinate the top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in the wake of ongoing demonstrations against corruption, unemployment and poor public services.

Iraq’s Top Cleric Calls on Security Forces, Protesters to Avoid Violence Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, called on the Arab country’s security forces and protesters to avoid violence, expressing sorrow over some sporadic unrest that has led to several casualties.

Yemenis Demonstrate to Express Support for Strikes on Saudi Oil Facilities Thousands of people rallied in the northern Yemeni city of Saada to express support for the country’s recent retaliatory military operation against Saudi-led forces in the border region of Najran.

EU to Retaliate US New Tariffs: Germany The European Union will take retaliatory measures in response to new US tariffs on the bloc’s goods, Germany’s foreign minister said

Trump Wants China to Investigate Bidens The US President Donald Trump once again has called for foreign interference in a US presidential election, urging Ukraine and China to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden and his son, advocating an action that has already triggered an impeachment inquiry in Congress.

Knife-Wielding Man Kills Four Police Officers in Paris A man stabbed to death four police officers and wounded several more at a police headquarters in the heart of central Paris. The attacker was shot and killed

Iranian intelligence Unit Foils Plot to Assassinate General Soleimani Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reportedly has foiled a plot to assassinate Major General Qassem Soleimani, a globally famous defense strategist who played a key role in the counter-terrorism operations that led to the collapse of the ISIS terror group in Iraq and Syria.

US to Impose $7.5 Billion Worth of Tariffs on European Imports The US is expected to dramatically increase tariffs on aircraft, food products, and other goods being imported from the European Union (EU) after getting a green light from the World Trade Organization.

Iran President Rejected Macron-Brokered Conversation with Trump Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani reportedly has refused to talk with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, which had been secretly arranged by French President Emmanuel Macron, leaving Trump waiting on the line.

Iran Sentences Four to Death, Jail for Spying for US, UK Iran has sentenced one person to death for spying for the US spy agency and handed 10-year jail sentence to two others for the same crime.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US, Regional Allies Heavily Involved in Iraq Violence, Expert Notes

US Accomplice in Saudi Crimes in Yemen: Ansarullah

US-Backed Kurdish Militias Warn Erdogan of ’All-Out War’ in Syria

Turkey Deploys Military Reinforcement at Syria Border

Saudi Arabia Views Yemenis’ Truce Offer ’Positively’: Official

Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Marks Its 32nd Anniversary in Gaza

8 More European States Join INSTEX to Trade with Iran to Circumvent US Sanctions

Iranian intelligence Unit Foils Plot to Assassinate General Soleimani

Iran Sentences Four to Death, Jail for Spying for US, UK

Iran President Rejected Macron-Brokered Conversation with Trump

Trump’s Lawyer Subpoenaed over Ukraine Documents amid Impeachment Probe

US Senator Bernie Sanders Had A Heart Attack

Trump Wants China to Investigate Bidens

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terror Cell Plotting to Assassinate Top Cleric

Iran Arrests Russian Journalist over Espionage Charges

US Shifts Its Command Center from Qatar to S Carolina amid Tensions with Iran

US-Backed Kurdish Militias Warn Erdogan of ’All-Out War’ in Syria

Flooding Kills Over 100 in India

Why Does Turkey Want Nukes?

Iraq’s Top Cleric Calls on Security Forces, Protesters to Avoid Violence

Saudi Arabia Views Yemenis’ Truce Offer ’Positively’: Official

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses

Hundreds of Russian Troops Deployed to Syria’s Idlib: Report

Yemeni Forces Destroy 3 Saudi Brigades, Capture Scores of Mercenaries

Yemeni Drones Hit Fires Saudi Oil Facilities, Cause Fire

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary

Saudi Arabia’s Geopolitical Strike on Turkey: Could It Work?

Nigerian Regime Kills 12 Shiite Mourners on Ashura

Direct Assad-Erdogan Talks: What Are Necessary Grounds?

Venezuela Ready to Defend Itself: Foreign Minister

Russia, Turkey, Iran Presidents to Discuss Syria’s Idlib at Ankara Summit

Iran Nuclear Chief Blames EU’s Failure to Fulfill 2015 Deal Commitments

NASA Accidentally Reveals Google’s Quantum Computing

Netanyahu Whisked Away in Campaign Event after Rockets Fired from Gaza

Dollar Eliminated from Iran, Russia Transaction; Turkey on Board: Official

Israeli Regime Kill 2 Palestinian Teens During Anti-Occupation Protests

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Marks Its 32nd Anniversary in Gaza

Sunday 6 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Marks Its 32nd Anniversary in Gaza
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad’s has celebrated its 32nd anniversary in besieged Gaza strip, with many people from all walks of life taking part in a big rally and under a sea of black flags.

The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine refuses to recognize the Israeli regime and is against the so-called two state solution demanding the liberation of the entire historic land of Palestine.

Addressing the masses through satellite link; Islamic Jihad’s Secretary General Zeyad al-Nakhaleh called on all Palestinians to adhere to armed resistance as the only way to liberate Palestine.

The Islamic Jihad was founded by the late Dr. Fathi Shaqaqi who was inspired by Iran’s Islamic Revolution and the teachings of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

In an exclusive interview with Press TV a top Hamas official insisted on continuing the fight against the Israeli regime along with the Islamic Jihad.

The Islamic Jihad movement is highly respected by all Palestinian factions and has always been a uniting factor among them.

The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine and its powerful military wing the Quds Brigades believe armed resistance is the only way to liberate Palestine and Jerusalem al-Quds.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Palestine Islamic Jihad Gaza

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Gazans Mourn Death of Youth Killed at Hands of Israeli Regime Forces
Three Palestinian Kids Wounded in Settler Attack in Al-Khalil
Chinese Military on Parade to Mark 70 Years of Communist Rule
Israeli Regime Forces Clash with Palestinian during Protest in Jericho
Gazans Mourn Death of Youth Killed at Hands of Israeli Regime Forces

Gazans Mourn Death of Youth Killed at Hands of Israeli Regime Forces

Greek Protesters Burn US, NATO Flags Commemorate Student Uprising that Helped Ousting US-Backed Junta in 1974
Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian during Gaza Protests
Palestinians Mark 19th Anniversary of Al-Aqsa Intifada in Besieged Gaza
Yemeni Forces Destroy 3 Saudi Brigades in Major Operation