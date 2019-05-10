Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 5 October 2019

Editor's Choice

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen?

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

News

US-Backed Kurdish Militias Warn Erdogan of ’All-Out War’ in Syria

US-Backed Kurdish Militias Warn Erdogan of ’All-Out War’ in Syria

Mainly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the US, warned of an "all-out war" after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his country will launch an air and ground military operation in Syria as soon as Saturday or Sunday.

Saudi Arabia Views Yemenis’ Truce Offer ’Positively’: Official Saudi vice defense minister said on Friday the kingdom views a truce announced by Yemen’s Ansarullah movement positively, suggesting the proposal was something Riyadh had always been seeking.

Iran Arrests Russian Journalist over Espionage Charges Iranian security forces have arrested a Russian journalist on espionage charges.

US Senator Bernie Sanders Had A Heart Attack Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders underwent emergency surgery after suffering a heart attack, his campaign has confirmed on Friday after he departed Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas.

UK Dodges US Sanctions to Settle Iranian Bank’s $1.6bn Damage Claim The British government reached an agreement with Iranian Bank Mellat to settle the $1.6-billion damages claim brought by the Iranian bank after 10 years of negotiations.

Washington-Riyadh-Tel Aviv Alliance against Iran Floundering in Crisis: Israeli Daily Israel’s Haaretz newspaper suggested that an anti-Iran alliance forged between the leaders of the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia is faltering as each has become overwhelmed by their own problems.

Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian during Gaza Protests Israeli regime has killed one more Palestinian on Friday during anti-occupation protests along the Gaza border, the Palestinian Health Ministry said

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terror Cell Plotting to Assassinate Top Cleric Iraqi security forces reportedly have foiled a terrorist plot to assassinate the top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in the wake of ongoing demonstrations against corruption, unemployment and poor public services.

Iraq’s Top Cleric Calls on Security Forces, Protesters to Avoid Violence Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, called on the Arab country’s security forces and protesters to avoid violence, expressing sorrow over some sporadic unrest that has led to several casualties.

Yemenis Demonstrate to Express Support for Strikes on Saudi Oil Facilities Thousands of people rallied in the northern Yemeni city of Saada to express support for the country’s recent retaliatory military operation against Saudi-led forces in the border region of Najran.

EU to Retaliate US New Tariffs: Germany The European Union will take retaliatory measures in response to new US tariffs on the bloc’s goods, Germany’s foreign minister said

Trump Wants China to Investigate Bidens The US President Donald Trump once again has called for foreign interference in a US presidential election, urging Ukraine and China to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden and his son, advocating an action that has already triggered an impeachment inquiry in Congress.

Knife-Wielding Man Kills Four Police Officers in Paris A man stabbed to death four police officers and wounded several more at a police headquarters in the heart of central Paris. The attacker was shot and killed

Iranian intelligence Unit Foils Plot to Assassinate General Soleimani Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reportedly has foiled a plot to assassinate Major General Qassem Soleimani, a globally famous defense strategist who played a key role in the counter-terrorism operations that led to the collapse of the ISIS terror group in Iraq and Syria.

US to Impose $7.5 Billion Worth of Tariffs on European Imports The US is expected to dramatically increase tariffs on aircraft, food products, and other goods being imported from the European Union (EU) after getting a green light from the World Trade Organization.

Iran President Rejected Macron-Brokered Conversation with Trump Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani reportedly has refused to talk with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, which had been secretly arranged by French President Emmanuel Macron, leaving Trump waiting on the line.

Iran Sentences Four to Death, Jail for Spying for US, UK Iran has sentenced one person to death for spying for the US spy agency and handed 10-year jail sentence to two others for the same crime.

Trump’s Lawyer Subpoenaed over Ukraine Documents amid Impeachment Probe The US House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s lawyer, asking for information regarding Trump’s attempts to get the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President, and current Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden and his family.

Israeli Regime behind Attacks on Iraqi Popular Forces: Premier Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Monday Israeli regime was behind recent attacks on the Arab country’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

8 More European States Join INSTEX to Trade with Iran to Circumvent US Sanctions Nathalie Tocci, special adviser to the European Union foreign policy chief, said on Monday eight more EU countries have joined INSTEX, the mechanism set up to trade with Iran while circumventing US sanctions, and another two are set to follow.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terror Cell Plotting to Assassinate Top Cleric

Saudi Arabia Views Yemenis’ Truce Offer ’Positively’: Official

Iran Arrests Russian Journalist over Espionage Charges

Washington-Riyadh-Tel Aviv Alliance against Iran Floundering in Crisis: Israeli Daily

US Senator Bernie Sanders Had A Heart Attack

UK Dodges US Sanctions to Settle Iranian Bank’s $1.6bn Damage Claim

Iraq’s Top Cleric Calls on Security Forces, Protesters to Avoid Violence

US-Backed Kurdish Militias Warn Erdogan of ’All-Out War’ in Syria

Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian during Gaza Protests

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Saudi Arabia Views Yemenis’ Truce Offer ’Positively’: Official

Saturday 5 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Arabia Views Yemenis’ Truce Offer ’Positively’: Official
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Saudi vice defense minister said on Friday the kingdom views a truce announced by Yemen’s Ansarullah movement positively, suggesting the proposal was something Riyadh had always been seeking.  

“The truce announced in Yemen is perceived positively by the Kingdom, as this is what it has always sought, and hopes it will be implemented effectively,” Prince Khalid bin Salman wrote on Twitter.

Last month, the Ansarullah movement offered to halt its retaliatory attacks against Saudi Arabia if the West-backed kingdom ends its bombing campaign against Yemen.

The offer and the kingdom's belated welcome follow a recent major ground operation by Yemenis and a brazen drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s heart of oil industry. 

US government-funded Voice of America (VOA) said on Friday Saudi Arabia is shell-shocked from the devastating attack on Aramco oil facilities last month.

In an analysis, the agency said the kingdom has realized that it is facing defeat in Yemen and is consequently seeking to terminate the war.

After four years of facing Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the "once rag-tag" Ansarullah and the reistance movement's Yemeni allies have managed to hold off "the military might of Yemen's rich Persian Gulf neighbors," VOA said.

Launching its war on Yemen in March 2015, Riyadh had sought to install a pro-Saudi regime in power and crush the popular Ansarullah movement.

The article explained, however, that Ansarullah, which has proven to be one "of the most effective" fighting groups in the region, has forced Riyadh to realize the failure of its military campaign.

"From the Saudi point of view there is a recognition that after four-and-a-half years, they can't bomb the Houthi into submission, and that perhaps there has to be some kind of accommodation," said Persian Gulf analyst Neil Partrick speaking to the VOA.

Consequently, recent developments have not only faded the chance of victory in the eyes of Riyadh, but, according to observers, the kingdom is increasingly seeing the war in Yemen as a threat "greater than before," VOA said.

The September 14 Aramco attack plunged Saudis into "shock", said Partrick who was present in the Aramco oil facilities in the "immediate aftermath" of the operation. 

He said Saudi media pleaded for the West's "strong action", even military intervention, but Riyadh's Western allies refrained from any direct action.

The US administration, instead, is trying to coax Saudi Arabia into negotiations with Houthi leaders, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker, who visited the region recently, said Washington is in talks with Ansarullah in a bid to end the war, the first such contact in more than four years. 

Shortly after the Aramco attack, Yemeni forces scored a major field victory against Saudi-led troops in the country’s northern Najran region last week.

According to a military spokesman, Yemeni forces killed some 200 Saudi-backed mercenaries and took hundreds of others captive in the offensive.

The UAE's withdrawal of troops from Yemen has also compounded Saudi Arabia's woes. 

An unnamed diplomat, quoted by Reuters, said the war would effectively end if Riyadh agreed to a halt in airstrikes as the Saudis lack "extensive ground capabilities".

The news agency cited what it called unnamed sources as saying that Saudi airstrikes in Yemen have "decreased significantly" recently.

A senior Houthi-affiliated military source told Reuters Riyadh had also “opened communication” with the head of the Yemen's Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, via a third party.

No deal had been reached, however, the source added.

The Houthi movement has warned that it will proceed with "more crippling" attacks against Saudi Arabia if Riyadh fails to address its peace offer.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Ansarullah Saudi Arabia Truce

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Three Palestinian Kids Wounded in Settler Attack in Al-Khalil
Chinese Military on Parade to Mark 70 Years of Communist Rule
Israeli Regime Forces Clash with Palestinian during Protest in Jericho
Kashmiri People Protest against Indian Government
Three Palestinian Kids Wounded in Settler Attack in Al-Khalil

Three Palestinian Kids Wounded in Settler Attack in Al-Khalil

Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian during Gaza Protests
Palestinians Mark 19th Anniversary of Al-Aqsa Intifada in Besieged Gaza
Yemeni Forces Destroy 3 Saudi Brigades in Major Operation
Inside Syrian Rebels Cave where Terrorists Planned Assaults, Made Drones, Filmed Fake Chemical Attack Videos