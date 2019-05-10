Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 5 October 2019

Editor's Choice

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen?

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

News

Iran Arrests Russian Journalist over Espionage Charges

Iran Arrests Russian Journalist over Espionage Charges

Iranian security forces have arrested a Russian journalist on espionage charges.

US Senator Bernie Sanders Had A Heart Attack Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders underwent emergency surgery after suffering a heart attack, his campaign has confirmed on Friday after he departed Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas.

UK Dodges US Sanctions to Settle Iranian Bank’s $1.6bn Damage Claim The British government reached an agreement with Iranian Bank Mellat to settle the $1.6-billion damages claim brought by the Iranian bank after 10 years of negotiations.

Washington-Riyadh-Tel Aviv Alliance against Iran Floundering in Crisis: Israeli Daily Israel’s Haaretz newspaper suggested that an anti-Iran alliance forged between the leaders of the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia is faltering as each has become overwhelmed by their own problems.

Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian during Gaza Protests Israeli regime has killed one more Palestinian on Friday during anti-occupation protests along the Gaza border, the Palestinian Health Ministry said

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terror Cell Plotting to Assassinate Top Cleric Iraqi security forces reportedly have foiled a terrorist plot to assassinate the top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in the wake of ongoing demonstrations against corruption, unemployment and poor public services.

Iraq’s Top Cleric Calls on Security Forces, Protesters to Avoid Violence Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, called on the Arab country’s security forces and protesters to avoid violence, expressing sorrow over some sporadic unrest that has led to several casualties.

Yemenis Demonstrate to Express Support for Strikes on Saudi Oil Facilities Thousands of people rallied in the northern Yemeni city of Saada to express support for the country’s recent retaliatory military operation against Saudi-led forces in the border region of Najran.

EU to Retaliate US New Tariffs: Germany The European Union will take retaliatory measures in response to new US tariffs on the bloc’s goods, Germany’s foreign minister said

Trump Wants China to Investigate Bidens The US President Donald Trump once again has called for foreign interference in a US presidential election, urging Ukraine and China to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden and his son, advocating an action that has already triggered an impeachment inquiry in Congress.

Knife-Wielding Man Kills Four Police Officers in Paris A man stabbed to death four police officers and wounded several more at a police headquarters in the heart of central Paris. The attacker was shot and killed

Iranian intelligence Unit Foils Plot to Assassinate General Soleimani Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reportedly has foiled a plot to assassinate Major General Qassem Soleimani, a globally famous defense strategist who played a key role in the counter-terrorism operations that led to the collapse of the ISIS terror group in Iraq and Syria.

US to Impose $7.5 Billion Worth of Tariffs on European Imports The US is expected to dramatically increase tariffs on aircraft, food products, and other goods being imported from the European Union (EU) after getting a green light from the World Trade Organization.

Iran President Rejected Macron-Brokered Conversation with Trump Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani reportedly has refused to talk with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, which had been secretly arranged by French President Emmanuel Macron, leaving Trump waiting on the line.

Iran Sentences Four to Death, Jail for Spying for US, UK Iran has sentenced one person to death for spying for the US spy agency and handed 10-year jail sentence to two others for the same crime.

Trump’s Lawyer Subpoenaed over Ukraine Documents amid Impeachment Probe The US House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s lawyer, asking for information regarding Trump’s attempts to get the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President, and current Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden and his family.

Israeli Regime behind Attacks on Iraqi Popular Forces: Premier Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Monday Israeli regime was behind recent attacks on the Arab country’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

8 More European States Join INSTEX to Trade with Iran to Circumvent US Sanctions Nathalie Tocci, special adviser to the European Union foreign policy chief, said on Monday eight more EU countries have joined INSTEX, the mechanism set up to trade with Iran while circumventing US sanctions, and another two are set to follow.

Flooding Kills Over 100 in India More than 100 Indian people have died over the last three days due to flooding caused by monsoon rains in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Gazans Mark 19 Years Since Al-Aqsa Intifada Palestinians in the Gaza Strip marked the 19th anniversary of the second Intifada.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian during Gaza Protests

EU to Retaliate US New Tariffs: Germany

Iraq’s Top Cleric Calls on Security Forces, Protesters to Avoid Violence

Yemenis Demonstrate to Express Support for Strikes on Saudi Oil Facilities

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terror Cell Plotting to Assassinate Top Cleric

Iran Arrests Russian Journalist over Espionage Charges

US Senator Bernie Sanders Had A Heart Attack

UK Dodges US Sanctions to Settle Iranian Bank’s $1.6bn Damage Claim

Washington-Riyadh-Tel Aviv Alliance against Iran Floundering in Crisis: Israeli Daily

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen?

Iranian intelligence Unit Foils Plot to Assassinate General Soleimani

Yemenis Demonstrate to Express Support for Strikes on Saudi Oil Facilities

Washington-Riyadh-Tel Aviv Alliance against Iran Floundering in Crisis: Israeli Daily

Yemeni Forces Destroy 3 Saudi Brigades, Capture Scores of Mercenaries

UN Structural Reform: Proposals, Necessities

Saudi Crown Prince Admits Khashoggi Murder Happened under His Watch

French Yellow Vests Rally for 46th Consecutive Week

Israeli Regime behind Attacks on Iraqi Popular Forces: Premier

Iran Sentences Four to Death, Jail for Spying for US, UK

Trump Calls Democrat Lawmakers ’Do Nothing Savages’

EU to Retaliate US New Tariffs: Germany

Turkey Eyes Constructing Towns, Villages in Syrian Territories

Iraq’s Top Cleric Calls on Security Forces, Protesters to Avoid Violence

US Senator Bernie Sanders Had A Heart Attack

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen?

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 10 in Near US Embassy in Afghan Capital

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses

Nigerian Regime Kills 12 Shiite Mourners on Ashura

Israeli Regime Launches Drone Attack near Syria’s Border with Iraq

Direct Assad-Erdogan Talks: What Are Necessary Grounds?

Rocket Blast near US Embassy in Kabul on 9/11 Anniversary

Idlib Future Tied to Ankara’s Trilateral Talks

Hezbollah Shots down Israeli Drone over Lebanon

French Yellow Vests Rally for 46th Consecutive Week

Israel Planted Spy Devices near White House: Report

Chomsky Calls US Secondary Sanctions against Iran ‘Act of War’

Russia Blocks Israeli Airstrikes in Syrian Capital: Report

What Does Iraq’s PM Seek Behind China Visit?

44 Bodies Buried in Well in Mexico’s Jalisco

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran Arrests Russian Journalist over Espionage Charges

Saturday 5 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Arrests Russian Journalist over Espionage Charges
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iranian security forces have arrested a Russian journalist on espionage charges.

Yulia Yuzik was first declared missing earlier this week by family members who said she was arrested in Tehran days ago. Her ex-husband Boris Voytsekhovskiy posted on Facebook that Yuzik was facing charges of cooperating with Israeli regime's intelligence services, and that her trial is scheduled for Saturday.

Voytsekhovskiy told Russian media outlets that Yuzik used to work as a correspondent in Tehran several years ago, and she returned to the Iranian capital last week at the invitation of an unknown party.

He said that Iranian authorities confiscated Yuzik’s passport upon her arrival, telling her it would be returned to her when she departed the country.

Iran's foreign ministry told Russian news agencies late on Friday that Ms Yuzhik had been detained for questioning and would be released "shortly", but did not give further details.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Russia Yulia Yuzik

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Three Palestinian Kids Wounded in Settler Attack in Al-Khalil
Chinese Military on Parade to Mark 70 Years of Communist Rule
Israeli Regime Forces Clash with Palestinian during Protest in Jericho
Kashmiri People Protest against Indian Government
Three Palestinian Kids Wounded in Settler Attack in Al-Khalil

Three Palestinian Kids Wounded in Settler Attack in Al-Khalil

Israeli Regime Kills 1 More Palestinian during Gaza Protests
Palestinians Mark 19th Anniversary of Al-Aqsa Intifada in Besieged Gaza
Yemeni Forces Destroy 3 Saudi Brigades in Major Operation
Inside Syrian Rebels Cave where Terrorists Planned Assaults, Made Drones, Filmed Fake Chemical Attack Videos