  Thursday 3 October 2019

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen?

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Knife-Wielding Man Kills Four Police Officers in Paris

Knife-Wielding Man Kills Four Police Officers in Paris

A man stabbed to death four police officers and wounded several more at a police headquarters in the heart of central Paris. The attacker was shot and killed

Iranian intelligence Unit Foils Plot to Assassinate General Soleimani Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reportedly has foiled a plot to assassinate Major General Qassem Soleimani, a globally famous defense strategist who played a key role in the counter-terrorism operations that led to the collapse of the ISIS terror group in Iraq and Syria.

US to Impose $7.5 Billion Worth of Tariffs on European Imports The US is expected to dramatically increase tariffs on aircraft, food products, and other goods being imported from the European Union (EU) after getting a green light from the World Trade Organization.

Iran President Rejected Macron-Brokered Conversation with Trump Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani reportedly has refused to talk with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, which had been secretly arranged by French President Emmanuel Macron, leaving Trump waiting on the line.

Iran Sentences Four to Death, Jail for Spying for US, UK Iran has sentenced one person to death for spying for the US spy agency and handed 10-year jail sentence to two others for the same crime.

Trump’s Lawyer Subpoenaed over Ukraine Documents amid Impeachment Probe The US House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s lawyer, asking for information regarding Trump’s attempts to get the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President, and current Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden and his family.

Israeli Regime behind Attacks on Iraqi Popular Forces: Premier Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Monday Israeli regime was behind recent attacks on the Arab country’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

8 More European States Join INSTEX to Trade with Iran to Circumvent US Sanctions Nathalie Tocci, special adviser to the European Union foreign policy chief, said on Monday eight more EU countries have joined INSTEX, the mechanism set up to trade with Iran while circumventing US sanctions, and another two are set to follow.

Flooding Kills Over 100 in India More than 100 Indian people have died over the last three days due to flooding caused by monsoon rains in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Gazans Mark 19 Years Since Al-Aqsa Intifada Palestinians in the Gaza Strip marked the 19th anniversary of the second Intifada.

US Shifts Its Command Center from Qatar to S Carolina amid Tensions with Iran The US Air Force temporarily has shifted its Middle East command center from Qatar to South Carolina amid US escalation of tensions with Iran, the Washington Post reported.

Trump Lashes out at Impeachment, Pelosi Says Public Opinion Shifting in Support of It US President Donald Trump late on Saturday labeled impeachment inquiry against him as the "greatest scam in the history of American politics".

Trump Calls Democrat Lawmakers ’Do Nothing Savages’ US President has lashed out at Democratic lawmakers Saturday, slamming them as "Do Nothing Democrat Savages" as more members of congress come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry over Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Yemeni Forces Destroy 3 Saudi Brigades, Capture Scores of Mercenaries Three Saudi military brigades were completely destroyed after Yemeni forces mounted a large-scale military offensive in the kingdom’s southern border region of Najran, the spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces said on Saturday.

Turkey Eyes Constructing Towns, Villages in Syrian Territories Turkey reportedly seeks to build towns in Syrian in northeast Syria within the so-called safe zone, raising fears that Ankara caves out occupy the neighboring Arab country’s lands

US Blocks Iran FM from Visiting Ill Colleague at New York Hospital The United States rejected a request by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to visit Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi, who is being treated for cancer in a hospital in New York.

French Yellow Vests Rally for 46th Consecutive Week Yellow Vests protesters take to the streets across France for the 46th consecutive week for another round of demonstrations against Emmanuel Macron government policies

Saudi Crown Prince Admits Khashoggi Murder Happened under His Watch Saudi Arabia’s crown prince reportedly has claimed responsibility for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi saying it happened under my watch".

Iraq to Reopen Border-Crossing with Syria Iraq is set to reopen the Qaim border-crossing with Syria on Monday, state news agency INA reported.

Afghan Presidential Elections Begins Amid Tight Security Voting for Afghanistan’s presidential election begun on Saturday with more than 9 million registered voters potentially heading to the polls amid attacks in several cities.

alwaght.com
News

Iranian intelligence Unit Foils Plot to Assassinate General Soleimani

Thursday 3 October 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iranian intelligence Unit Foils Plot to Assassinate General Soleimani
Alwaght- Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reportedly has foiled a plot to assassinate Major General Qassem Soleimani, a globally famous defense strategist who played a key role in the counter-terrorism operations that led to the collapse of the ISIS terror group in Iraq and Syria.

Hossein Taeb, the head of the IRGC’s intelligence unit, said on Thursday that plot — hatched by Israeli-Arab intelligence services — would see a team of terrorist recruits enter Iran to pave the way for a bomb attack targeting general Soleimani, who commands the IRGC’s Quds Force, in the country’s southeastern province of Kerman, Press TV reported.

According to Taeb, the terrorists were supposed to buy a place next to a Husseiniyah (religious hall) belonging to General Soleimani’s late father, plant 350-500 kilograms of explosives beneath the place, and blow up the site during Tasu’a and Ashura mourning processions marking the martyrdom anniversary of  Imam Hussein (PBUH), the third Shia Imam, on September 8-9.

The plotters were, however, under watch since they transferred the terrorist cell’s members to a neighboring state for high-cost training programs before carrying out the terror plot, the IRGC official said.

Following a “precise and smart intelligence operation,” the IRGC’s intelligence unit “succeeded in arresting the three-member team,” he said, adding that the “Hebrew-Arab services” had spent several years to draw up the plot for such crime.

“Through this ominous act, they were after igniting a religious conflict and portray it (assassination) as a domestic revenge case; however, with God’s blessing, despite several years of planning, they encountered the barrier of diligence and vigilance of the Iranian nation’s children and were trapped by the IRGC’s intelligence unit before [being able to] carry out the plot,” he added.

He also pointed out that members of the team had confessed after their arrests that they had wanted “something big” to disrupt the internal order and public opinion.

Major General Soleimani successfully led Iranian military advisers backing the national armies of Syria and Iraq in their fight against terror groups, many of which had the backing of the Israeli regime and certain Persian Gulf Arab regimes.

General Soleimani was present on the ground to supervise the decisive stages of Iran-backed operations against ISIS, which lost in late 2017 all the territories it had seized in Iraq and Syria.

Earlier this week, the senior IRGC commander gave an interview to the website of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, during which he gave an insight to his key role during Israel’s 33-War on Lebanon in 2006.

According to a 629-page Winograd Report by the Israeli regime itself, Hezbollah resistance fighters involved in defending Lebanon against the Israeli war alongside the national army defeated the enemy and Tel Aviv was compelled to withdraw without having achieved any of its objectives.

General Soleimani topped Foreign Policy (FP)’s 2019 list of Global Thinkers in the defense and security field.

In November 2018, The New York Times revealed a March 2017 meeting in Riyadh to assassinate Iranian officials, namely General Soleimani.

 

Iran IRGC General Soleimani

