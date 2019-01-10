Iran President Rejected Macron-Brokered Conversation with Trump

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 1 October 2019

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen?

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani reportedly has refused to talk with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, which had been secretly arranged by French President Emmanuel Macron, leaving Trump waiting on the line.

Iran Sentences Four to Death, Jail for Spying for US, UK Iran has sentenced one person to death for spying for the US spy agency and handed 10-year jail sentence to two others for the same crime.

Trump’s Lawyer Subpoenaed over Ukraine Documents amid Impeachment Probe The US House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s lawyer, asking for information regarding Trump’s attempts to get the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President, and current Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden and his family.

Israeli Regime behind Attacks on Iraqi Popular Forces: Premier Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Monday Israeli regime was behind recent attacks on the Arab country’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

8 More European States Join INSTEX to Trade with Iran to Circumvent US Sanctions Nathalie Tocci, special adviser to the European Union foreign policy chief, said on Monday eight more EU countries have joined INSTEX, the mechanism set up to trade with Iran while circumventing US sanctions, and another two are set to follow.

Flooding Kills Over 100 in India More than 100 Indian people have died over the last three days due to flooding caused by monsoon rains in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Gazans Mark 19 Years Since Al-Aqsa Intifada Palestinians in the Gaza Strip marked the 19th anniversary of the second Intifada.

US Shifts Its Command Center from Qatar to S Carolina amid Tensions with Iran The US Air Force temporarily has shifted its Middle East command center from Qatar to South Carolina amid US escalation of tensions with Iran, the Washington Post reported.

Trump Lashes out at Impeachment, Pelosi Says Public Opinion Shifting in Support of It US President Donald Trump late on Saturday labeled impeachment inquiry against him as the "greatest scam in the history of American politics".

Trump Calls Democrat Lawmakers ’Do Nothing Savages’ US President has lashed out at Democratic lawmakers Saturday, slamming them as "Do Nothing Democrat Savages" as more members of congress come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry over Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Yemeni Forces Destroy 3 Saudi Brigades, Capture Scores of Mercenaries Three Saudi military brigades were completely destroyed after Yemeni forces mounted a large-scale military offensive in the kingdom’s southern border region of Najran, the spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces said on Saturday.

Turkey Eyes Constructing Towns, Villages in Syrian Territories Turkey reportedly seeks to build towns in Syrian in northeast Syria within the so-called safe zone, raising fears that Ankara caves out occupy the neighboring Arab country’s lands

US Blocks Iran FM from Visiting Ill Colleague at New York Hospital The United States rejected a request by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to visit Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi, who is being treated for cancer in a hospital in New York.

French Yellow Vests Rally for 46th Consecutive Week Yellow Vests protesters take to the streets across France for the 46th consecutive week for another round of demonstrations against Emmanuel Macron government policies

Saudi Crown Prince Admits Khashoggi Murder Happened under His Watch Saudi Arabia’s crown prince reportedly has claimed responsibility for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi saying it happened under my watch".

Iraq to Reopen Border-Crossing with Syria Iraq is set to reopen the Qaim border-crossing with Syria on Monday, state news agency INA reported.

Afghan Presidential Elections Begins Amid Tight Security Voting for Afghanistan’s presidential election begun on Saturday with more than 9 million registered voters potentially heading to the polls amid attacks in several cities.

US Officials Knew Saudi Arabia Would Fail in Yemen Senior US officials have known that Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against Yemen would be doomed to failure when it started in March 2015, something that they have also “bluntly” told the Riyadh regime’s authorities, a US magazine reported on Wednesday.

Europeans Don’t know Who Attacked Saudi Oil Refineries: Iran President President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday the Europeans, who had blamed Iran for the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities, have told him they did not know who was really behind the raid

Iran Denounces US Sanctions on Russia, China Iran censured sanctions against Russia and China, calling on the international community to stand against the US’ "thuggish unilateralism" and "destructive economic terrorism

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Alwaght- Iran's President Hassan Rouhani reportedly has refused to talk with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, which had been secretly arranged by French President Emmanuel Macron, leaving Trump waiting on the line.

Macron tried to broker a phone conversation between Trump and Rouhani  by having technicians set up a secure line in a meeting room on Rouhani’s floor at the Millennium Hilton Hotel across the road from the UN General Assembly (UNGA), on September 24 evening.

The French leader, it added, hoped that the telephone conversation would lay the groundwork for the first meeting between an American president and an Iranian president since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Sources familiar with last Tuesday’s events said, “The call to Trump’s line came through at 9:30. Macron took the call. But Rouhani never emerged from his room.”

“As we have been doing for several months, we worked in New York to get Iran to make new commitments and for the US, in exchange, to ease sanctions,” a French diplomat told The New Yorker. “We made technical arrangements in the event that a telephone call could take place. That call did not take place.” 

Later on Monday, The New York Times confirmed the report, saying that Rouhani had left Trump hanging and Macron waiting outside his hotel suite.

“The telephone line had been secretly set up. President Trump waited on the other end. All President Hassan Rouhani of Iran had to do was come out of his hotel suite and walk into a secure room where Mr. Trump’s voice would be piped in via speaker,” it said.

According to three people with knowledge of the developments, Macron, accompanied by a small team of advisers, “awaited an answer” outside Rouhani’s suite.

“Messages were passed between them via Mr. Rouhani’s aides,” they said. “In the end, Mr. Rouhani refused even to come out of his room. Mr. Macron left empty-handed and Mr. Trump was left hanging.”

Macron has been seeking to play a mediatory role aimed at easing Washington-Tehran tensions, which have been on the rise since the US withdrawal from a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal in May 2018.

The French leader has also been leading European efforts to save the accord, whose fate remains in doubt since Washington’s exit.

Iran has repeatedly rejected Trump’s offer of talks, saying it would not engage in such negotiations unless the US returns to the deal and lifts its unilateral sanctions.

Tehran says negotiations with Washington would be possible within the framework of the P5+1, comprising the US, France, Britain, Russia, China plus Germany, which successfully negotiated the deal with Iran, if Washington meets those conditions.

In a speech at the General Assembly on Wednesday, Rouhani reaffirmed Iran’s position and said he was not interested in a “memento photo” with Trump on the sidelines of the UN meetings, while the US was piling economic pressure on Iran.

“Memento photos are the final stage of negotiations, not the first one,” Rouhani told the world body.

In 2013, Rouhani and then US president Barack Obama held a telephone conversation as the Iranian president was wrapping up his visit to New York for the 68th annual session of the UNGA, as diplomatic efforts were underway between the two sides within the P5+1 format in the run-up to the nuclear deal.

The New York Times cited Cliff Kupchan, chairman of the Eurasia Group, a political-risk consulting firm in Washington, as saying that Trump’s desire for negotiations with Iran was meant to “flip the news cycle” from the Ukraine scandal.

“Trump really wants a foreign policy win and can’t find one,” he said. “He thinks talks with Iran now may be his best shot.”

Trump “was especially desperate at the UNGA — he wanted to flip the news cycle from Ukraine and Biden to a dramatic meeting with Rouhani,” he added.

The US president is facing an impeachment inquiry related to allegations that he pressured Ukraine to smear his top Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

 

Tags :

Iran Rouhani Trump Macron

