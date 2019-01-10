Iran Sentences Four to Death, Jail for Spying for US, UK

Alwaght- Iran has sentenced one person to death for spying for the US spy agency and handed 10-year jail sentence to two others for the same crime.

Iran's judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday a fourth person was also imprisoned for 10 years for spying for Britain.

"One person has been sentenced to death for spying for America, ... but the ruling has been appealed," Esmaili said.

The other two men received final 10-year sentences for spying for the US, he said.

August, three people were sentenced to between 10 and 12 years on security and spying charges.