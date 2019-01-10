Israeli Regime behind Attacks on Iraqi Popular Forces: Premier

Alwaght- Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Monday Israeli regime was behind recent attacks on the Arab country's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

“Investigations into the targeting of some Popular Mobilization Forces positions indicate that Israel carried it out,” Abdul-Mahdi said in an interview with Al-Jazeera television news network, adding that “many indicators show that no one wants war in the region except for Israel”.

Earlier this month, the air defenses of the PMF, also known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Shaabi, thwarted an airstrike by an "unidentified" drone on a main military base in Iraq's North-Central province of Salahuddin.

The Salahuddin Operations Command Center of the volunteer forces announced in a statement on September 11 that missile defense systems fired shots at the aircraft as it was flying over the headquarters of the 35th Brigade of the fighters.

Late on August, Ahmad al-Assadi, the Spokesman of the Fatah Alliance, a parliamentary bloc representing the PMF, told journalists that the Baghdad government was preparing a complaint to the United Nations against Israeli Regime over attacks on the positions of Iraqi popular forces.

“Some of the government investigations have reached a conclusion that the perpetrator behind some of the attacks is absolutely, certainly Israel,” he said, declining to provide details on the evidence.

“The government is preparing sufficient evidence and documents to complain to the [UN] Security Council. It won't submit a complaint against an unknown entity,” Assadi stated.

Iraq's military announced on August 26 that it had launched an investigation into a purported Israeli strike that killed two PMF fighters near the town of al-Qa’im close to the country's Western border with Syria.

Sayf al-Badr, the Spokesman for the Iraqi Health Ministry, said in a statement that at least one person was killed and 29 others were wounded in a powerful explosion that rocked a military base in Southern Baghdad on August 12.

An ammunition warehouse reportedly exploded inside a federal police military base, named Falcon, in Owerij area near the Southern district of Doura.

Al-Ahad television network reported on July 19 that a drone had dropped explosives onto a base belonging to the Popular Mobilization Units near the town of Amerli in the early hours of the day, killing at least one PMU fighter and injuring four others.

Additionally, the Iraqi al-Etejah television network reported that an American B350 reconnaissance plane had flown over the area a few days earlier.

The Israeli regime has also a record of attacking the forces fighting ISIS Takfiri terrorists in Syria.

In June 2018, Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces came under attack in Syria’s border town of al-Hari, in the Eastern province of Deir Ez-Zor, as they were chasing ISIS militants out of the area.

Both the Syrian government and the PMF declared back then that the attack near the Iraqi-Syrian border had been deliberate and could only have been carried out by either Israel or the United States.

A spokeswoman for the Israeli regime's military declined to comment on the Iraqi premier’s remarks, saying “these are reports from foreign media and we do not comment on them”.

However, the regime's Premier Benjamin Netanyahu hinted last month of possible Israeli involvement.

The Pentagon denied that US forces were involved in the attacks against the PMF in Iraq.