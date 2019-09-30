Flooding Kills Over 100 in India

Alwaght- More than 100 Indian people have died over the last three days due to flooding caused by monsoon rains in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Dozens of boats were pressed into service on streets overflowing with gushing rain water in Patna, the capital of the eastern state of Bihar, after torrential downpours far stronger the normal.

At least 27 people have lost their lives across the state and another 63 in neighboring Uttar Pradesh since Friday, authorities said. With more rain predicted, weather experts say September could end as the wettest in more than a hundred years.