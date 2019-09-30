Gazans Mark 19 Years Since Al-Aqsa Intifada

Alwaght- Palestinians in the Gaza Strip marked the 19th anniversary of the second Intifada.

Back in September 2000, the then-Israeli opposition leader Ariel Sharon made a provocative visit to Haram al-Sharif or Temple Mount in al-Quds (Jerusalem) along with hundreds of Israeli forces, in a move widely denounced by Palestinians, Press TV reported.

The visit triggered a popular uprising against Israel where several thousands of Palestinians were killed and many more were injured before the uprising ended in February 2005 following a truce.

On Sunday, Palestinian political figured took part in a seminar to remember the intifada. Palestinians believe the intifada is still ongoing as they are not hesitant about sacrificing their lives defending Palestine.

They say resistance is the only means for Palestinians to protect Jerusalem al-Quds from Israeli violations.

Palestinians say they are determined to defend Jerusalem al-Quds by all means and at all costs. In Gaza, people stage weekly rallies to demand their right of return to their homeland.

Israeli forces have killed hundreds of protesters during the weekly rallies so far and injured many more.

People here say Israel’s violations and its use of excessive force against peaceful protesters won’t stop them from speaking out against Israeli crimes. They say intifada is still alive in their hearts and minds and they will continue to defend their rights.