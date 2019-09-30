Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 30 September 2019

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen?

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Gazans Mark 19 Years Since Al-Aqsa Intifada

Gazans Mark 19 Years Since Al-Aqsa Intifada

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip marked the 19th anniversary of the second Intifada.

US Shifts Its Command Center from Qatar to S Carolina amid Tensions with Iran The US Air Force temporarily has shifted its Middle East command center from Qatar to South Carolina amid US escalation of tensions with Iran, the Washington Post reported.

Trump Lashes out at Impeachment, Pelosi Says Public Opinion Shifting in Support of It US President Donald Trump late on Saturday labeled impeachment inquiry against him as the "greatest scam in the history of American politics".

Trump Calls Democrat Lawmakers ’Do Nothing Savages’ US President has lashed out at Democratic lawmakers Saturday, slamming them as "Do Nothing Democrat Savages" as more members of congress come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry over Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Yemeni Forces Destroy 3 Saudi Brigades, Capture Scores of Mercenaries Three Saudi military brigades were completely destroyed after Yemeni forces mounted a large-scale military offensive in the kingdom’s southern border region of Najran, the spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces said on Saturday.

Turkey Eyes Constructing Towns, Villages in Syrian Territories Turkey reportedly seeks to build towns in Syrian in northeast Syria within the so-called safe zone, raising fears that Ankara caves out occupy the neighboring Arab country’s lands

US Blocks Iran FM from Visiting Ill Colleague at New York Hospital The United States rejected a request by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to visit Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi, who is being treated for cancer in a hospital in New York.

French Yellow Vests Rally for 46th Consecutive Week Yellow Vests protesters take to the streets across France for the 46th consecutive week for another round of demonstrations against Emmanuel Macron government policies

Saudi Crown Prince Admits Khashoggi Murder Happened under His Watch Saudi Arabia’s crown prince reportedly has claimed responsibility for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi saying it happened under my watch".

Iraq to Reopen Border-Crossing with Syria Iraq is set to reopen the Qaim border-crossing with Syria on Monday, state news agency INA reported.

Afghan Presidential Elections Begins Amid Tight Security Voting for Afghanistan’s presidential election begun on Saturday with more than 9 million registered voters potentially heading to the polls amid attacks in several cities.

US Officials Knew Saudi Arabia Would Fail in Yemen Senior US officials have known that Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against Yemen would be doomed to failure when it started in March 2015, something that they have also “bluntly” told the Riyadh regime’s authorities, a US magazine reported on Wednesday.

Europeans Don’t know Who Attacked Saudi Oil Refineries: Iran President President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday the Europeans, who had blamed Iran for the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities, have told him they did not know who was really behind the raid

Iran Denounces US Sanctions on Russia, China Iran censured sanctions against Russia and China, calling on the international community to stand against the US’ "thuggish unilateralism" and "destructive economic terrorism

Imran Khan says Pakistan ’will not recognize’ Israel Pakistan will not recognize Israel until there is a homeland for the Palestinians, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said during an event at the Asian Society in New York City on Thursday evening.

Dollar Eliminated from Iran, Russia Transaction; Turkey on Board: Official Iranian Central Bank Governor said on Wednesday Tehran and Moscow were carrying out all their transactions in national currencies

Turkish President Takes UN Podium to Rap Israeli Occupation Israeli regime’s Premier lashed out at Turkish President, accusing Recep Tayyip Erdogan of “lying” after he drew the world’s attention to the Tel Aviv regime’s occupation of Palestinian territories during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Wherever US Goes, Terrorism Expands: Iran President Iranian President blasted the US for sponsoring the terrorists who have been wreaking havoc across the West Asia, saying terrorism has only expanded in every country Washington has set foot.

China Hits Back at US over Rebuke at UN Chinese foreign minister has struck back at US President Donald Trump over his criticism of Chinese trade and development models, warning Washington against making trade threats or meddling in Chinese internal affairs.

Trump Says Impeachment Inquiry Will Help Him Win 2020 Elections US President Donald Trump insists that a looming impeachment inquiry against him will be bad for the country, but will be “a positive for” him, saying it will help him “win the election.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the investigation shortly afterwards.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
US Shifts Its Command Center from Qatar to S Carolina amid Tensions with Iran

Monday 30 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Shifts Its Command Center from Qatar to S Carolina amid Tensions with Iran

The Combined Air And Space Operations Center at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar sits empty on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, for the first time in 13 years after operations were moved to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. SEAN CAMPBELL/U.S. AIR FORCE

The US Air Force temporarily has shifted its Middle East command center from Qatar to South Carolina amid US escalation of tensions with Iran, the Washington Post reported.
Alwaght- The US Air Force temporarily has shifted its Middle East command center from Qatar to South Carolina amid US escalation of tensions with Iran, the Washington Post reported.

The operation marked the first time in 13 years that the US command and control was moved out of the region.

As a result, the Combined Air and Space Operations Center at al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar was left empty on Saturday and Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina was put in charge of controlling US operations from 7,000 miles away.

 “The functions that the CAOC provides for air power are so critical and so essential that we can't afford to have a single point of failure,” said Major General B. Chance Saltzman, using an acronym for the center.

Colonel Frederick Coleman, the commander of the 609th Air and Space Operations Center, also claimed that, “Iran has indicated multiple times through multiple sources their intent to attack US forces.”

“Frankly, as the war against ISIS winds down and as we continue to work through a potential peace process in Afghanistan, the region is calming down and potentially more stable than it has been in decades, except for Iran,” he alleged.

This is while the Trump administration has been playing the key role in potentially bringing instability to the region by withdrawing Washington from the internationally backed Iran nuclear deal as well as re-imposition of illegal sanctions on Tehran.

Douglas Barrie, a senior fellow specializing in aerospace at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London, stressed the importance of the command center, saying that, “It doesn’t take a whole heap of imagination to look at it and think, if push came to shove and it was a full blown conflict, it would be one of the priority targets.”

Iran has time and again asserted that it does not seek war, yet stands ready to defend its regional interests against US aggression.

US Air Force Middle East Iran

Israeli Regime Forces Clash with Palestinian during Protest in Jericho
Kashmiri People Protest against Indian Government
Syrian Army Finds US, Israeli-Made Weapons in Southern Region
Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Displaced 3.6 Million People Since 2015
Israeli Regime Forces Clash with Palestinian during Protest in Jericho

Israeli Regime Forces Clash with Palestinian during Protest in Jericho

Yemeni Forces Destroy 3 Saudi Brigades in Major Operation
Inside Syrian Rebels Cave where Terrorists Planned Assaults, Made Drones, Filmed Fake Chemical Attack Videos
Khashoggi Murder Happened under My Watch: Saudi Crown Prince
Iran Military Conducts Drills Near Strait of Hormuz