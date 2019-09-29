Why Does Turkey Want Nukes?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen?

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip marked the 19th anniversary of the second Intifada.

US Shifts Its Command Center from Qatar to S Carolina amid Tensions with Iran The US Air Force temporarily has shifted its Middle East command center from Qatar to South Carolina amid US escalation of tensions with Iran, the Washington Post reported.

Trump Lashes out at Impeachment, Pelosi Says Public Opinion Shifting in Support of It US President Donald Trump late on Saturday labeled impeachment inquiry against him as the "greatest scam in the history of American politics".

Trump Calls Democrat Lawmakers ’Do Nothing Savages’ US President has lashed out at Democratic lawmakers Saturday, slamming them as "Do Nothing Democrat Savages" as more members of congress come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry over Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Yemeni Forces Destroy 3 Saudi Brigades, Capture Scores of Mercenaries Three Saudi military brigades were completely destroyed after Yemeni forces mounted a large-scale military offensive in the kingdom’s southern border region of Najran, the spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces said on Saturday.

Turkey Eyes Constructing Towns, Villages in Syrian Territories Turkey reportedly seeks to build towns in Syrian in northeast Syria within the so-called safe zone, raising fears that Ankara caves out occupy the neighboring Arab country’s lands

US Blocks Iran FM from Visiting Ill Colleague at New York Hospital The United States rejected a request by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to visit Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi, who is being treated for cancer in a hospital in New York.

French Yellow Vests Rally for 46th Consecutive Week Yellow Vests protesters take to the streets across France for the 46th consecutive week for another round of demonstrations against Emmanuel Macron government policies

Saudi Crown Prince Admits Khashoggi Murder Happened under His Watch Saudi Arabia’s crown prince reportedly has claimed responsibility for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi saying it happened under my watch".

Iraq to Reopen Border-Crossing with Syria Iraq is set to reopen the Qaim border-crossing with Syria on Monday, state news agency INA reported.

Afghan Presidential Elections Begins Amid Tight Security Voting for Afghanistan’s presidential election begun on Saturday with more than 9 million registered voters potentially heading to the polls amid attacks in several cities.

US Officials Knew Saudi Arabia Would Fail in Yemen Senior US officials have known that Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against Yemen would be doomed to failure when it started in March 2015, something that they have also “bluntly” told the Riyadh regime’s authorities, a US magazine reported on Wednesday.

Europeans Don’t know Who Attacked Saudi Oil Refineries: Iran President President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday the Europeans, who had blamed Iran for the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities, have told him they did not know who was really behind the raid

Iran Denounces US Sanctions on Russia, China Iran censured sanctions against Russia and China, calling on the international community to stand against the US’ "thuggish unilateralism" and "destructive economic terrorism

Imran Khan says Pakistan ’will not recognize’ Israel Pakistan will not recognize Israel until there is a homeland for the Palestinians, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said during an event at the Asian Society in New York City on Thursday evening.

Dollar Eliminated from Iran, Russia Transaction; Turkey on Board: Official Iranian Central Bank Governor said on Wednesday Tehran and Moscow were carrying out all their transactions in national currencies

Turkish President Takes UN Podium to Rap Israeli Occupation Israeli regime’s Premier lashed out at Turkish President, accusing Recep Tayyip Erdogan of “lying” after he drew the world’s attention to the Tel Aviv regime’s occupation of Palestinian territories during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Wherever US Goes, Terrorism Expands: Iran President Iranian President blasted the US for sponsoring the terrorists who have been wreaking havoc across the West Asia, saying terrorism has only expanded in every country Washington has set foot.

China Hits Back at US over Rebuke at UN Chinese foreign minister has struck back at US President Donald Trump over his criticism of Chinese trade and development models, warning Washington against making trade threats or meddling in Chinese internal affairs.

Trump Says Impeachment Inquiry Will Help Him Win 2020 Elections US President Donald Trump insists that a looming impeachment inquiry against him will be bad for the country, but will be “a positive for” him, saying it will help him “win the election.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the investigation shortly afterwards.

Why Does Turkey Want Nukes?

Monday 30 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Why Does Turkey Want Nukes?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Over the past month, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at least twice criticized the issue that some countries have nuclear weapons while others are banned from building their own nuclear weapons, hinting that Turkey needs to have nuclear bombs. In early September he complained that is there no developed country that does not have nuclear warheads. He also during his address to the United Nations General Assembly last week said that the access to the nuclear energy should be either available or banned for all. 

The comments push the Turkish analysts to see if a national nuclear program to ultimately build nuclear arms is good for the country. But what is making such an approach to find its way in the mind of the Turkish political elites? 

International powers’ interests and weak legal regimes for denuclearization 

Turkey signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in 1980 to join the most important legal regime meant to prevent proliferation of nuclear arms across the world. Ankara also signed the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty in 1996. The treaties are ostensibly aimed at preventing the proliferation of nuclear arms but they never designed a mechanism for the denuclearization of sides owning the mass destruction weapons. In addition to the five members of the United Nations Security Council— the US, China, Britain, Russia, and France— others like India, Pakistan, North Korea, and the Israeli regime have nuclear warheads. This motivated Erdogan to censure the NPT as “unacceptable” because some countries are not members of it. 

The Israeli regime was the main target of the Turkish leader’s address. Protesting that Tel Aviv is threatening others with its nuclear weapons, Erdogan during his UNGA address said: “We are almost Israel’s neighbor. They with their nukes threaten the other nations while nobody can even touch them.” 

Currently, only the Israeli regime in West Asia and North Africa regions has nuclear arsenal with hundreds of warheads. Its doctrine of “nuclear ambiguity” has never allowed any information about its nuclear program to surface. Tel Aviv, the most intimate ally of Washington, has never bowed to the inspection calls on the strength of the US, exposing the weakness of the international nuclear control regimes. Turkey also looks at its regional rivals like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and even Egypt, all US allies, pushing towards access to nuclear programs for military purposes. Ankara knows very well that such Arab ambitions are only likely with the American green light. This comes while Washington since last year has worked towards an Arab NATO, one of whose aims being a confrontation of Turkey. 

INF scraping and security risks to Turkey 

After a year of criticism and withdrawal threats, the US finally in early August officially pulled out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF), an agreement signed between the US and Soviet Union by President Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev during the Cold War as a means to reduce the largely licentious American-Russian nuclear contest. 

The treaty was, in theory, bilateral, but due to its scraping’s negative reflections on the security of the European allies in the NATO that host the American nukes has caused extreme worry. 

Although Turkey is one of the five European countries hosting the American nuclear bombs, it lacks the qualification and permission to unilaterally use them. Now that Washington increases its nuclear missiles around the Russian borders and this can stir a fresh nuclear rivalry between the two world powers, Turkey seems to be interested in developing a home and independent deterrence mechanism, especially that its relations with the NATO are now frayed due to a set of issues. 

Turkey steps towards participating in the new global order 

To perceive the future of the foreign policy under Erdogan, understanding the change in the Turkish vision to the so-called current liberal global order and Turkey’s role in the trans-Atlantic institutions— we should know that Ankara finds many of the global order norms conflicting with its interests— is largely important. Such a shift is an outcome of the change in the Turkish elites’ worldview and Turkey’s role in the global equations and the question as to how the new world order should be defined. The West Asian developments and the Western opposition to Turkish plans in Syria, Iraq, Libya, and Sudan considered, the ruling Justice and Development Party’s political elites have grown seriously skeptical and frustrated about an alliance with the West. 

Ankara’s ongoing rift with Washington over the latter’s arming of the Syrian Kurds and also the American hampering of the Turkish-favored safe zone in northern Syria add to the complexity of the American-Turkish regional policy collision. 

But beyond its region, Turkey seeks adjustment with the changing world order. While the American political elites still debate how they can deal with emerging powers challenging the American hegemony on the world stage, Ankara takes the emergence of China, and to a smaller degree the Russia revisionism, as signs of the US decline. In such a situation, Erdogan believes that Ankara should no longer set its eyes on the West because soon the rivals overtake Washington. In such conditions, the Turkish leader thinks, Turkey should embark on independent policy, even if this risks Ankara relations with its traditional allies. 

Purchase of S-400 air defense systems despite the opposition by the US and NATO and ban on the delivery of Patriot air defenses and F-35 fighter jets are the initial results of such a Turkish leadership view. Turkey says it also started talks with Russia to seal a deal on SU-35 and SU-35 fighter aircraft, a step that further puts on shaky ground the alliance with NATO. 

Concerning the relations to China, change is coming to the Turkish policy. Ankara in June received $1 billion in economic aids from Beijing. The money substantially helped Erdogan beat the economic recession before the municipal elections. Turkey then sent an observant delegation to China’s Xinjiang Muslim-majority region significantly helping Beijing weather the US human rights pressures for the existence of the Muslim labor camps there. 

With these all considered, what remains to see is that if Ankara has the political will to accept the economic and diplomatic costs of moving towards building nuclear weapons. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Turkey Nucelar Arms West Global Order

