  Sunday 29 September 2019

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a "rag-tag" force like Yemen's Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Trump Lashes out at Impeachment, Pelosi Says Public Opinion Shifting in Support of It

Trump Lashes out at Impeachment, Pelosi Says Public Opinion Shifting in Support of It

US President Donald Trump late on Saturday labeled impeachment inquiry against him as the "greatest scam in the history of American politics".

Trump Calls Democrat Lawmakers ’Do Nothing Savages’ US President has lashed out at Democratic lawmakers Saturday, slamming them as "Do Nothing Democrat Savages" as more members of congress come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry over Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Yemeni Forces Destroy 3 Saudi Brigades, Capture Scores of Mercenaries Three Saudi military brigades were completely destroyed after Yemeni forces mounted a large-scale military offensive in the kingdom’s southern border region of Najran, the spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces said on Saturday.

Turkey Eyes Constructing Towns, Villages in Syrian Territories Turkey reportedly seeks to build towns in Syrian in northeast Syria within the so-called safe zone, raising fears that Ankara caves out occupy the neighboring Arab country’s lands

US Blocks Iran FM from Visiting Ill Colleague at New York Hospital The United States rejected a request by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to visit Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi, who is being treated for cancer in a hospital in New York.

French Yellow Vests Rally for 46th Consecutive Week Yellow Vests protesters take to the streets across France for the 46th consecutive week for another round of demonstrations against Emmanuel Macron government policies

Saudi Crown Prince Admits Khashoggi Murder Happened under His Watch Saudi Arabia’s crown prince reportedly has claimed responsibility for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi saying it happened under my watch".

Iraq to Reopen Border-Crossing with Syria Iraq is set to reopen the Qaim border-crossing with Syria on Monday, state news agency INA reported.

Afghan Presidential Elections Begins Amid Tight Security Voting for Afghanistan’s presidential election begun on Saturday with more than 9 million registered voters potentially heading to the polls amid attacks in several cities.

US Officials Knew Saudi Arabia Would Fail in Yemen Senior US officials have known that Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against Yemen would be doomed to failure when it started in March 2015, something that they have also “bluntly” told the Riyadh regime’s authorities, a US magazine reported on Wednesday.

Europeans Don’t know Who Attacked Saudi Oil Refineries: Iran President President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday the Europeans, who had blamed Iran for the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities, have told him they did not know who was really behind the raid

Iran Denounces US Sanctions on Russia, China Iran censured sanctions against Russia and China, calling on the international community to stand against the US’ "thuggish unilateralism" and "destructive economic terrorism

Imran Khan says Pakistan ’will not recognize’ Israel Pakistan will not recognize Israel until there is a homeland for the Palestinians, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said during an event at the Asian Society in New York City on Thursday evening.

Dollar Eliminated from Iran, Russia Transaction; Turkey on Board: Official Iranian Central Bank Governor said on Wednesday Tehran and Moscow were carrying out all their transactions in national currencies

Turkish President Takes UN Podium to Rap Israeli Occupation Israeli regime’s Premier lashed out at Turkish President, accusing Recep Tayyip Erdogan of “lying” after he drew the world’s attention to the Tel Aviv regime’s occupation of Palestinian territories during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Wherever US Goes, Terrorism Expands: Iran President Iranian President blasted the US for sponsoring the terrorists who have been wreaking havoc across the West Asia, saying terrorism has only expanded in every country Washington has set foot.

China Hits Back at US over Rebuke at UN Chinese foreign minister has struck back at US President Donald Trump over his criticism of Chinese trade and development models, warning Washington against making trade threats or meddling in Chinese internal affairs.

Trump Says Impeachment Inquiry Will Help Him Win 2020 Elections US President Donald Trump insists that a looming impeachment inquiry against him will be bad for the country, but will be “a positive for” him, saying it will help him “win the election.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the investigation shortly afterwards.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

UK Supreme Court Rules Illegal UK Parliament’s Suspension Britain’s highest court ruled Tuesday that prime minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks at the height of the Brexit crisis was illegal.

Trump Lashes out at Impeachment, Pelosi Says Public Opinion Shifting in Support of It

Sunday 29 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Trump Lashes out at Impeachment, Pelosi Says Public Opinion Shifting in Support of It
Alwaght- US President Donald Trump late on Saturday labeled impeachment inquiry against him as the "greatest scam in the history of American politics".

"The Democrats want to take away your guns; they want to take away your health care; they want to take away your vote; they want to take away your freedom; they want to take away your judges; they want to take away everything," he said in a video post. "Our country is at stake like never before," he warned.

He then retweeted more than 20 video posts from the Republican National Committee's opposition research team, which largely showed Republicans criticizing the earnestness of the impeachment process, downplaying the seriousness of the allegations and questioning the integrity of the anonymous whistleblower.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Saturday that public opinion is now on the side of the impeachment inquiry against Trump following the release of new information about his conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Pelosi this week announced her support for an investigation after the surfacing of a whistleblower complaint that said Trump appeared to solicit a political favor from Ukraine’s president aimed at helping him be re-elected next year.

Pelosi for months took a cautious approach in weighing the calls of other Democratic House members to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump, which grew louder after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified on July 24 about his probe of Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election.  

“In the public, the tide has completely changed; it could change now - who knows - but right now after seeing the complaint and the IG (Inspector General) report and the cavalier attitude the administration had towards it, the American people are coming to a different decision,” Pelosi said at a journalism event hosted by the Texas Tribune news website.

She added that her resistance to holding an impeachment inquiry quickly evolved from urging that fellow Democrats remain cautious of the political fallout ahead of next year’s elections to full steam ahead as details emerged of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine’s leader.

 “A president of the United States would withhold military assistance paid for by taxpayers to shake down the leader of another country unless he did him a political favor - that is so, so clear,” Pelosi said.

In a July 25 telephone call between Trump and Zelenskiy, the U.S. leader asked his counterpart to launch an investigation of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who had served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

Trump defended his conversations with Zelenskiy, saying the Democrat account of the call was fictitious.

The scattershot posts reveal some of the pressure that Trump and his administration are likely feeling as the Democrats push on with their impeachment inquiry into his alleged misuse of office and alleged attempted cover-ups.

Congressional committees have subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, compelling him to turn over Ukraine-related documents, investigating whether Trump jeopardized national security and the integrity of US elections.

Next week, they will interview five State Department officials, including former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. Yovanovitch was reportedly fired for resisting Trump's efforts to pressure Kyiv to probe his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

 

