Trump Calls Democrat Lawmakers ’Do Nothing Savages’

Alwaght- US President has lashed out at Democratic lawmakers Saturday, slamming them as "Do Nothing Democrat Savages" as more members of congress come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry over Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

"Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me," Trump wrote on Twitter post Saturday. "Oh well, maybe next time!"

He was referring to two House committee chairmen, Congressmen Jerrold Nadler of New York and Adam Schiff of California, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who is of Puerto Rican heritage, and by plus 3 he meant Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, an immigrant from Somalia; Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, who is black; and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who is of Palestinian descent. The three are among at least 225 House Democrats who now support some type of impeachment action.

Schiff and Nadler lead the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees, respectively, and have battled the administration while seeking more details on the president's Ukraine efforts.

Nadler responded to Trump's tweet, in a post that said "Don’t let the President change the subject."

"He got caught soliciting a foreign leader for help with his campaign at the expense of US national security. Again," he added.

Trump's tweet comes days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into the president. Nearly all House Democrats have publicly backed the inquiry, though about a dozen have yet to endorse it.

Support for the move surged following revelations this week that Trump had pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into former Vice President Joe Biden and had temporarily held up aid for the country over the summer.

Trump has denied wrongdoing, claiming that he held up the aid because he wanted other countries to contribute more to Ukraine's defense, while Democrats argue the move amounted to the president seeking help from a foreign power against a political rival.

The White House released a memo of the July call between the presidents in which Trump encouraged Zelensky to look into Biden, the Democratic presidential front-runner.

While many Republicans have yet to weigh in regarding the impeachment inquiry, one GOP lawmaker has expressed support for investigating the allegations over Ukraine.