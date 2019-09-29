UN Structural Reform: Proposals, Necessities

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 29 September 2019

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Three Saudi military brigades were completely destroyed after Yemeni forces mounted a large-scale military offensive in the kingdom’s southern border region of Najran, the spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces said on Saturday.

Turkey Eyes Constructing Towns, Villages in Syrian Territories Turkey reportedly seeks to build towns in Syrian in northeast Syria within the so-called safe zone, raising fears that Ankara caves out occupy the neighboring Arab country’s lands

US Blocks Iran FM from Visiting Ill Colleague at New York Hospital The United States rejected a request by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to visit Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi, who is being treated for cancer in a hospital in New York.

French Yellow Vests Rally for 46th Consecutive Week Yellow Vests protesters take to the streets across France for the 46th consecutive week for another round of demonstrations against Emmanuel Macron government policies

Saudi Crown Prince Admits Khashoggi Murder Happened under His Watch Saudi Arabia’s crown prince reportedly has claimed responsibility for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi saying it happened under my watch".

Iraq to Reopen Border-Crossing with Syria Iraq is set to reopen the Qaim border-crossing with Syria on Monday, state news agency INA reported.

Afghan Presidential Elections Begins Amid Tight Security Voting for Afghanistan’s presidential election begun on Saturday with more than 9 million registered voters potentially heading to the polls amid attacks in several cities.

US Officials Knew Saudi Arabia Would Fail in Yemen Senior US officials have known that Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against Yemen would be doomed to failure when it started in March 2015, something that they have also “bluntly” told the Riyadh regime’s authorities, a US magazine reported on Wednesday.

Europeans Don’t know Who Attacked Saudi Oil Refineries: Iran President President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday the Europeans, who had blamed Iran for the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities, have told him they did not know who was really behind the raid

Iran Denounces US Sanctions on Russia, China Iran censured sanctions against Russia and China, calling on the international community to stand against the US’ "thuggish unilateralism" and "destructive economic terrorism

Imran Khan says Pakistan ’will not recognize’ Israel Pakistan will not recognize Israel until there is a homeland for the Palestinians, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said during an event at the Asian Society in New York City on Thursday evening.

Dollar Eliminated from Iran, Russia Transaction; Turkey on Board: Official Iranian Central Bank Governor said on Wednesday Tehran and Moscow were carrying out all their transactions in national currencies

Turkish President Takes UN Podium to Rap Israeli Occupation Israeli regime’s Premier lashed out at Turkish President, accusing Recep Tayyip Erdogan of “lying” after he drew the world’s attention to the Tel Aviv regime’s occupation of Palestinian territories during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Wherever US Goes, Terrorism Expands: Iran President Iranian President blasted the US for sponsoring the terrorists who have been wreaking havoc across the West Asia, saying terrorism has only expanded in every country Washington has set foot.

China Hits Back at US over Rebuke at UN Chinese foreign minister has struck back at US President Donald Trump over his criticism of Chinese trade and development models, warning Washington against making trade threats or meddling in Chinese internal affairs.

Trump Says Impeachment Inquiry Will Help Him Win 2020 Elections US President Donald Trump insists that a looming impeachment inquiry against him will be bad for the country, but will be “a positive for” him, saying it will help him “win the election.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the investigation shortly afterwards.

UK Supreme Court Rules Illegal UK Parliament’s Suspension Britain’s highest court ruled Tuesday that prime minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks at the height of the Brexit crisis was illegal.

House Democrats near ’Tipping Point’ on Trump’s Impeachment House Democrats are nearing a "tipping point" on impeaching Donald Trump in the wake of his administration blocking a whistleblower complaint’s release to Congress, with moderate Democrats showing new openness to moving ahead and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offering a fresh sign she’s easing from her resistance.

UN Human Rights Council Denounces Saudi Human Rights Record Members of the UN’s Human Rights Council denounced the Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and condemned the West-backed regime’s use of torture and unlawful detentions and unfair trials of critics, including female activists and journalists.

UN Structural Reform: Proposals, Necessities

Sunday 29 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
UN Structural Reform: Proposals, Necessities
Alwaght- Addressing the 74th UN General Assembly One some countries like Japan and Turkey highlighted the need for reforms at the United Nations' structure. Seventy years after the foundation of the world body with its 193 member states, some countries still are unhappy with the performance of the Security Council as the executive wing of the UN.

What did Turkey and Japan say? 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his speech focused on two matters related to the UN. First, he criticized the discrimination against some countries, which want to be nuclear states, adding that the nuclear weapons should be either banned for all or be legal for all. The criticism by the Turkish leader comes while all the five permanent members of the UNSC have nuclear arsenals. 

Second, he blasted the UN inability to settle international challenges, saying “the world is larger than just five states” in reference to the US, China, Russia, Britain, and France as Security Council permanent members.  

What Erdogan seems to say is that nuclear weapons only create a balance of power and immunity for the five powers. He further seems to suggest that these countries either should accept other members’ nuclearization or allow other states to join the UNSC for a fairer balance. 

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan also called for the UN structural reformation to allow further coordination among its subsections to improve its function. PM Abe demanded structural amendments but his focus was on his country’s 2020 UNSC non-permanent seat as the initiation of a route leading to Tokyo’s permanent membership. 

Pro-revision countries 

The countries that favor reformation of the UN structurally come in several groups. The first group is the states that since the beginning were members and voiced their objection to five members’ exclusive privilege of veto right and called it unfair and undemocratic. These countries stood away from the Cold War blocs and in 1961 formed non-aligned members (NAM). Many of the UN structure critics are now NAM members. They are now 112 and their main demand is the omission of largely discriminatory veto right. 

With the adoption of the veto right, the key principle of the equality of sovereignty in article 2 is violated. If one permanent member violates peace or takes aggressive actions against the other, it can foil others action against it by the veto right. Under Secretary-General Kofi Annan, some members pushed for limitations on use of the veto. In cases of “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity,” they argued that there was no need for a unanimous agreement among the five members. 

Another revisionist group includes Germany, India, Japan, and Brazil as New economic powers. With regard to their role in the global economy and the fact that any wrong decision can leave the biggest damage on these economies, these countries in a bid presented to the UN in 2006 called for increasing the UNSC members from 15 members (10 are non-permanent) to 25. They invited for adding six permanent states so that the continents have an equal number of representatives. 

The leaders of these countries agreed to support each other’s bid for permanent membership. They argue that the UN came out of the heart of the two world wars and thus its current structure is suitable for the time of world wars. They continue that with the fall of the Soviet Union, no longer there is a need for this order, especially as the wars have changed nature from global to regional and proxy and the UN is far from being able to effectively settle such conflicts. 

The third group, dubbed as “unity for agreement,” is consisted of eight countries, including Italy, Turkey, Pakistan, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Argentina, and Spain fall into this group. They propose that the non-permanent members are increased and their term length is doubled or even quadrupled. “Circulation proposal” is their suggestion. They suggest that every 7 years, the whole of the UN member states choose through a secret vote 5 from 20 candidates with top economic, political, and military powers. 

The five members have so far turned a deaf ear to such proposals and calls for reforms. In addition to the criticism against the UN, some countries also blast the US misuse of its hosting the UN. Washington used its territorial rights to set limitations of movement for the Iranian and Venezuelan foreign ministers to keep them from participating in UNGA-related meetings. 

What do supporters of the status quo say? 

The advocates of the current structure are the five permanent members and their allies, particularly the US allies. They note that the UN and General Assembly lack the executive power and that it is them that take actions to prevent war and violations to peace. Some of them take the veto right as a return for their UN share. The US, for example, claims it pays nearly 20 percent of the UN budget. 

The supporters say that the non-permanent seats allow every continent to have its own representation. These countries at the same time do not reject some trivial changes to the UN, including the budget, bureaucracy, and peace-keeping missions. The US once called for small changes under Annan. It accepted a proposal by the current chief Antonio Guterres to downsize the bureaucratic structure of the UN, though after some changes serving its interests. Some countries, including Iran, declined to sign the agreement. 

How can it be reformed? 

According to the UN charter, any reform should win the approval of the majority of the UNGA members as well as the permanent members. This means that any change will absolutely need veto holders’ agreement. 

The big powers’ policy-makers’ pro-interests mentality also hampers environment-saving and climate change-related efforts by the other UN members. Trump, for instance, either accuses others of being the main sources of greenhouse gases emission or rejects the human factor in global warming and environment damages. He in some cases accuses some countries of seeking to undermine the US economy under climate change efforts. 

Given the US role in undermining the UN and rejecting the reforms to it, the world countries will gradually move to unilateral and multilateral approaches to address regional and global crises. An example is the Russian-Iranian-Turkish mobilization of influence to push for Syrian war solution amid Western hindrance of pro-peace efforts within the UN framework.

 

