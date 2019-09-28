Iraq to Reopen Border-Crossing with Syria

Alwaght- Iraq is set to reopen the Qaim border-crossing with Syria on Monday, state news agency INA reported.

According to the news agency, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has approved the plan on Friday. The crossing will be reopened for travelers and trade.

The western Anbar province town of Qaim, 300 km (185 miles) west of Baghdad, was recaptured from ISIS in November 2017 and was the terrorist group’s last bastion in Iraq to fall.

It borders the Syrian town of Albu Kamal, which was also an ISIS stronghold. The towns lie on a strategic supply route and the crossing between them had only been open for government or military traffic.

Iraq’s government recently called for the reinstatement of Syria’s membership of the Arab League, which was suspended in 2011.