  Saturday 28 September 2019

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraq to Reopen Border-Crossing with Syria

Iraq to Reopen Border-Crossing with Syria

Iraq is set to reopen the Qaim border-crossing with Syria on Monday, state news agency INA reported.

Afghan Presidential Elections Begins Amid Tight Security Voting for Afghanistan’s presidential election begun on Saturday with more than 9 million registered voters potentially heading to the polls amid attacks in several cities.

US Officials Knew Saudi Arabia Would Fail in Yemen Senior US officials have known that Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against Yemen would be doomed to failure when it started in March 2015, something that they have also “bluntly” told the Riyadh regime’s authorities, a US magazine reported on Wednesday.

Europeans Don’t know Who Attacked Saudi Oil Refineries: Iran President President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday the Europeans, who had blamed Iran for the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities, have told him they did not know who was really behind the raid

Iran Denounces US Sanctions on Russia, China Iran censured sanctions against Russia and China, calling on the international community to stand against the US’ "thuggish unilateralism" and "destructive economic terrorism

Imran Khan says Pakistan ’will not recognize’ Israel Pakistan will not recognize Israel until there is a homeland for the Palestinians, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said during an event at the Asian Society in New York City on Thursday evening.

Dollar Eliminated from Iran, Russia Transaction; Turkey on Board: Official Iranian Central Bank Governor said on Wednesday Tehran and Moscow were carrying out all their transactions in national currencies

Turkish President Takes UN Podium to Rap Israeli Occupation Israeli regime’s Premier lashed out at Turkish President, accusing Recep Tayyip Erdogan of “lying” after he drew the world’s attention to the Tel Aviv regime’s occupation of Palestinian territories during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Wherever US Goes, Terrorism Expands: Iran President Iranian President blasted the US for sponsoring the terrorists who have been wreaking havoc across the West Asia, saying terrorism has only expanded in every country Washington has set foot.

China Hits Back at US over Rebuke at UN Chinese foreign minister has struck back at US President Donald Trump over his criticism of Chinese trade and development models, warning Washington against making trade threats or meddling in Chinese internal affairs.

Trump Says Impeachment Inquiry Will Help Him Win 2020 Elections US President Donald Trump insists that a looming impeachment inquiry against him will be bad for the country, but will be “a positive for” him, saying it will help him “win the election.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the investigation shortly afterwards.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

UK Supreme Court Rules Illegal UK Parliament’s Suspension Britain’s highest court ruled Tuesday that prime minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks at the height of the Brexit crisis was illegal.

House Democrats near ’Tipping Point’ on Trump’s Impeachment House Democrats are nearing a "tipping point" on impeaching Donald Trump in the wake of his administration blocking a whistleblower complaint’s release to Congress, with moderate Democrats showing new openness to moving ahead and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offering a fresh sign she’s easing from her resistance.

UN Human Rights Council Denounces Saudi Human Rights Record Members of the UN’s Human Rights Council denounced the Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and condemned the West-backed regime’s use of torture and unlawful detentions and unfair trials of critics, including female activists and journalists.

Hundreds Arrested in Egypt during Anti-Sisi Protests Hundreds of Egyptians have been detained in a campaign of arrests targeting anti-government protesters.

Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone near US Embassy Two rockets have hit the Green Zone of Iraq’s capital, a fortified area in central part of Baghdad, security and diplomatic sources said on Monday.

Brazil Arrests 63 over Amazon Fires At least 63 people were arrested and fines amounting to $8.7 million were issued, Brazil’s defense minister said after the country’s military was sent to fight raging fires in the Amazon rainforest.

Trump Claims He Deserves Nobel Peace Prize If They Gave It Out Fairly US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday he would get a Nobel Peace Prize "if they gave it out fairly."

Seven Children Killed, 57 Injured as Classroom Collapses in Nairobi, Kenya At least seven students have been killed and scores injured after a classroom collapsed in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, according to emergency services.

US Officials Knew Saudi Arabia Would Fail in Yemen

Imran Khan says Pakistan 'will not recognize' Israel

Afghan Presidential Elections Begins Amid Tight Security

Iraq to Reopen Border-Crossing with Syria

Iran Denounces US Sanctions on Russia, China

Al Saud in Final Stages of Its Life: Nasrallah

Yemen's Truce Proposal: What's behind It?

Russia Blocks Israeli Airstrikes in Syrian Capital: Report

Rare Protests Erupt in Egypt after Online Call for Dissent

Syrian Constitutional Committee: An Overview

Iran To Destroy Any Aggressor: IRGC Commander

Afghanistan Future Ambiguous after 18 Years of War

NASA Accidentally Reveals Google's Quantum Computing

Two Rockets Hit Baghdad's Green Zone near US Embassy

Brazil Arrests 63 over Amazon Fires

Dollar Eliminated from Iran, Russia Transaction; Turkey on Board: Official

Even Saudis Don't Believe Fiction of Iran's Involvement in Aramco Attacks: FM

House Democrats near 'Tipping Point' on Trump's Impeachment

Campaign against US Imperialism Garners 13 Million Signatures in Venezuela

Chomsky Calls US Secondary Sanctions against Iran 'Act of War'

Iran Unveils High-Speed Tracking, Long-Haul Strike Drones

China Denies US Warship Entry to Qingdao Port for Visit: Report

44 Bodies Buried in Well in Mexico's Jalisco

Hundreds of Russian Troops Deployed to Syria's Idlib: Report

NASA Accidentally Reveals Google's Quantum Computing

Emirati Warplanes Strike Saudi-Backed Militants in Yemen's Aden

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 10 in Near US Embassy in Afghan Capital

Israeli Regime Kill 2 Palestinian Teens During Anti-Occupation Protests

Lebanon's Hezbollah Retaliates Israeli Regime's Aggression

Israeli Forces Get into Iraq on Forged US Passports

Israel Planted Spy Devices near White House: Report

All Israeli Forces at Risk in Case of New Attack on Lebanon: Nasrallah

Iran's Pivot to East: How It Works

Nigerian Regime Kills 12 Shiite Mourners on Ashura

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Afghan Presidential Elections Begins Amid Tight Security

Saturday 28 September 2019

Afghan Presidential Elections Begins Amid Tight Security
Alwaght- Voting for Afghanistan's presidential election begun on Saturday with more than 9 million registered voters potentially heading to the polls amid attacks in several cities.

Fourteen candidates are registered and about bout 9.6 million of Afghanistan’s 34 million people are registered to vote for one of the 14 candidates at around 5,000 polling centers that will be protected by some 100,000 Afghan forces with air support from US forces, Reuters reported.

“Bravado gets defined when one musters courage to cast their vote in Afghanistan,” said Roya Jahangir, a doctor based in the capital of Kabul.

Jahangir said she and her husband will cast their votes even if it means standing in long queues for hours.

“We hope this time there is no fraud — otherwise voters will feel cheated once again.”

Media showed lines of men and women outside numerous polling stations, indicating strong turnout in some areas.

In the northern province of Balkh, voters waited for election officials to arrive at polling stations set up in schools, colleges, mosques, hospital campuses and district centers.

An explosion inside a polling station in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar was confirmed by local officials, as witnesses said an ambulance rushed to the area.

Bahir Ahmadi, a spokesman for Kandahar’s provincial governor, confirmed the explosion and said so far three wounded had been transferred to the hospital.

Explosions also hit the Afghan cities of Kabul, Ghazni and Jalalabad, officials said.

The Taliban claimed the attacks in Ghazni, Kabul and in several other areas where explosions were not immediately confirmed.

POLLING STATIONS CLOSED

More than 400 polling centers will remain closed because they are situated in areas under Taliban control. Hundreds more will be closed because of security concerns.

The voting process is another source of concern. The country’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) has come under criticism for issuing contradictory and unclear statements over what processes will be in place to prevent fraud if biometric systems fail during the eight hours of voting.

Shaharzad Akbar, head of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, tweeted that the biometric identification process initially resulted in errors before she was able to vote in Kabul.

 “The process is too lengthy,” she said.

Four of the 18 candidates registered to contest for the top job have dropped out of the race, but their names remain on the biometric voting devices.

Afghanistan Elections

