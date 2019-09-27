Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 27 September 2019

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Europeans Don’t know Who Attacked Saudi Oil Refineries: Iran President

Europeans Don’t know Who Attacked Saudi Oil Refineries: Iran President

President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday the Europeans, who had blamed Iran for the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities, have told him they did not know who was really behind the raid

Iran Denounces US Sanctions on Russia, China Iran censured sanctions against Russia and China, calling on the international community to stand against the US’ "thuggish unilateralism" and "destructive economic terrorism

Imran Khan says Pakistan ’will not recognize’ Israel Pakistan will not recognize Israel until there is a homeland for the Palestinians, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said during an event at the Asian Society in New York City on Thursday evening.

Dollar Eliminated from Iran, Russia Transaction; Turkey on Board: Official Iranian Central Bank Governor said on Wednesday Tehran and Moscow were carrying out all their transactions in national currencies

Turkish President Takes UN Podium to Rap Israeli Occupation Israeli regime’s Premier lashed out at Turkish President, accusing Recep Tayyip Erdogan of “lying” after he drew the world’s attention to the Tel Aviv regime’s occupation of Palestinian territories during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Wherever US Goes, Terrorism Expands: Iran President Iranian President blasted the US for sponsoring the terrorists who have been wreaking havoc across the West Asia, saying terrorism has only expanded in every country Washington has set foot.

China Hits Back at US over Rebuke at UN Chinese foreign minister has struck back at US President Donald Trump over his criticism of Chinese trade and development models, warning Washington against making trade threats or meddling in Chinese internal affairs.

Trump Says Impeachment Inquiry Will Help Him Win 2020 Elections US President Donald Trump insists that a looming impeachment inquiry against him will be bad for the country, but will be “a positive for” him, saying it will help him “win the election.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the investigation shortly afterwards.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

UK Supreme Court Rules Illegal UK Parliament’s Suspension Britain’s highest court ruled Tuesday that prime minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks at the height of the Brexit crisis was illegal.

House Democrats near ’Tipping Point’ on Trump’s Impeachment House Democrats are nearing a "tipping point" on impeaching Donald Trump in the wake of his administration blocking a whistleblower complaint’s release to Congress, with moderate Democrats showing new openness to moving ahead and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offering a fresh sign she’s easing from her resistance.

UN Human Rights Council Denounces Saudi Human Rights Record Members of the UN’s Human Rights Council denounced the Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and condemned the West-backed regime’s use of torture and unlawful detentions and unfair trials of critics, including female activists and journalists.

Hundreds Arrested in Egypt during Anti-Sisi Protests Hundreds of Egyptians have been detained in a campaign of arrests targeting anti-government protesters.

Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone near US Embassy Two rockets have hit the Green Zone of Iraq’s capital, a fortified area in central part of Baghdad, security and diplomatic sources said on Monday.

Brazil Arrests 63 over Amazon Fires At least 63 people were arrested and fines amounting to $8.7 million were issued, Brazil’s defense minister said after the country’s military was sent to fight raging fires in the Amazon rainforest.

Trump Claims He Deserves Nobel Peace Prize If They Gave It Out Fairly US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday he would get a Nobel Peace Prize "if they gave it out fairly."

Seven Children Killed, 57 Injured as Classroom Collapses in Nairobi, Kenya At least seven students have been killed and scores injured after a classroom collapsed in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, according to emergency services.

5 Yemeni Civilians Killed after Saudi Jets Stuck Mosque in Omran At least five Yemeni civilians from one family were killed early on Monday after the Saudi-led coalition struck a mosque in Omran province.

Yemeni Children Considered Covering Themselves in Oil? Washington and Riyadh were quick to blame Tehran for attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Despite lack of proof and the history of lies told by the accusers, the US media eagerly took their claims at face value, Lee Camp points out.

Al Saud in Final Stages of Its Life: Nasrallah The secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah said the Al Saud regime may be in the final stages of its life, and the incumbent rulers are expediting the regime’s demise through their policies.

Iran Denounces US Sanctions on Russia, China

Friday 27 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Denounces US Sanctions on Russia, China
Alwaght- Iran censured sanctions against Russia and China, calling on the international community to stand against the US' "thuggish unilateralism" and "destructive economic terrorism".

Speaking on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi slammed sanctions set down on Chinese firms for trading with Iran.

He said they were contradictory to UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and encouraged economic trade with Tehran.

"The US government is punishing other countries for upholding the resolution which itself has voted in favor of," he said.

The US reimposed unilateral sanctions that had been lifted under the multilateral nuclear deal after it withdrew from the agreement last year.

Washington has since vigorously sought to sanction any entity conducting business with Iran.

Mousavi also criticized Washington's new sanctions on a Russian company and a number of individuals and entities on the pretext of "facilitating jet fuel shipments to Russian military forces in Syria" and cooperating with the legitimate government of Syria.

Speaking on Thursday, Russia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Vershinin had slammed the new sanctions as "unacceptable" and as "a continuation of the old American policy, based on unilateral sanctions."

The US has targeted entities conducting trade with Syria, doubling down on its previous economic measures against Damascus at the onset of the foreign-backed terror campaign that emerged in country in 2011.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman added that Washington's "overuse" of "economic terrorism" was not only damaging the interests of American citizens and companies, but was also undermining the -international trade of "independent countries".

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, as the main victim of economic terrorism, condemns this destabilizing behavior," Mousavi said.

A case of 'classic terrorism'

Speaking on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly session, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described Washington's campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran as a case of "classic terrorism".

He added that the economic sanctions target average Iranian citizens, blocking money transfers related to the acquirement of medical services and equipment, hurting the "most vulnerable segment" of Iran's society.

Many, including Iran's top diplomat, have, however, pointed to the ineffectiveness of US sanctions in undermining Iran's overall foreign trade.

Energy traders have pointed that many sanctioned firms trading with Iran have minor "overseas exposure", having little to fear from US sanctions and limiting potential application of sanctions on other entities and banking systems.

One of China’s largest state-backed oil companies transporting Iranian crude oil, the US sanctioned Zhuhai Zhenrong company, as an example, is said to be largely disconnected from the greater Chinese financial system.

Some observers have in fact expressed concern about the adverse effects of Washington's unilateral sanctions on its own economy, effectively pushing Tehran, Moscow and Beijing to form a "triple" alliance undermining the global US-led economic system.

Reacting to Washington's aggressive sanctions policy, Iran has in recent years signed special trade agreements ditching the US dollar in trade with Russia, China and other countries such as Turkey.

 

