Syrian Constitutional Committee: An Overview

  Friday 27 September 2019

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a "rag-tag" force like Yemen's Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Dollar Eliminated from Iran, Russia Transaction; Turkey on Board: Official

Dollar Eliminated from Iran, Russia Transaction; Turkey on Board: Official

Iranian Central Bank Governor said on Wednesday Tehran and Moscow were carrying out all their transactions in national currencies

Turkish President Takes UN Podium to Rap Israeli Occupation Israeli regime’s Premier lashed out at Turkish President, accusing Recep Tayyip Erdogan of “lying” after he drew the world’s attention to the Tel Aviv regime’s occupation of Palestinian territories during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Wherever US Goes, Terrorism Expands: Iran President Iranian President blasted the US for sponsoring the terrorists who have been wreaking havoc across the West Asia, saying terrorism has only expanded in every country Washington has set foot.

China Hits Back at US over Rebuke at UN Chinese foreign minister has struck back at US President Donald Trump over his criticism of Chinese trade and development models, warning Washington against making trade threats or meddling in Chinese internal affairs.

Trump Says Impeachment Inquiry Will Help Him Win 2020 Elections US President Donald Trump insists that a looming impeachment inquiry against him will be bad for the country, but will be “a positive for” him, saying it will help him “win the election.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the investigation shortly afterwards.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

UK Supreme Court Rules Illegal UK Parliament’s Suspension Britain’s highest court ruled Tuesday that prime minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks at the height of the Brexit crisis was illegal.

House Democrats near ’Tipping Point’ on Trump’s Impeachment House Democrats are nearing a "tipping point" on impeaching Donald Trump in the wake of his administration blocking a whistleblower complaint’s release to Congress, with moderate Democrats showing new openness to moving ahead and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offering a fresh sign she’s easing from her resistance.

UN Human Rights Council Denounces Saudi Human Rights Record Members of the UN’s Human Rights Council denounced the Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and condemned the West-backed regime’s use of torture and unlawful detentions and unfair trials of critics, including female activists and journalists.

Hundreds Arrested in Egypt during Anti-Sisi Protests Hundreds of Egyptians have been detained in a campaign of arrests targeting anti-government protesters.

Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone near US Embassy Two rockets have hit the Green Zone of Iraq’s capital, a fortified area in central part of Baghdad, security and diplomatic sources said on Monday.

Brazil Arrests 63 over Amazon Fires At least 63 people were arrested and fines amounting to $8.7 million were issued, Brazil’s defense minister said after the country’s military was sent to fight raging fires in the Amazon rainforest.

Trump Claims He Deserves Nobel Peace Prize If They Gave It Out Fairly US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday he would get a Nobel Peace Prize "if they gave it out fairly."

Seven Children Killed, 57 Injured as Classroom Collapses in Nairobi, Kenya At least seven students have been killed and scores injured after a classroom collapsed in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, according to emergency services.

5 Yemeni Civilians Killed after Saudi Jets Stuck Mosque in Omran At least five Yemeni civilians from one family were killed early on Monday after the Saudi-led coalition struck a mosque in Omran province.

Yemeni Children Considered Covering Themselves in Oil? Washington and Riyadh were quick to blame Tehran for attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Despite lack of proof and the history of lies told by the accusers, the US media eagerly took their claims at face value, Lee Camp points out.

Al Saud in Final Stages of Its Life: Nasrallah The secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah said the Al Saud regime may be in the final stages of its life, and the incumbent rulers are expediting the regime’s demise through their policies.

Trump Open to Hearing Iran’s Hormuz Peace Initiative at UNGA US President Donald Trump said he was open to hearing Iranian president Hassan Rouhani’s "Hormuz Peace Initiative" at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Car Rams into Mosque into Mosque in France A car has rammed into a mosque in the eastern French city of Colmar late on Saturday. The vehicle crashed into the Grand Mosque of Colmar and damaged its gate and doorway.

Campaign against US Imperialism Garners 13 Million Signatures in Venezuela The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has launched a worldwide campaign in denunciation of US economic sanctions against the Latin American country and garnered more than 13 million signatures as part of an official petition set to be delivered to the United Nations.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Syrian Constitutional Committee: An Overview

Thursday 26 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Syrian Constitutional Committee: An Overview
Alwaght- After several rounds of intra-Syrian UN-mediated talks, on Monday the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that an agreement has finalized the members of the to-be-founded Syria constitutional committee that will act as part of a broader mechanism pushing towards a solution for the 9-year-old crisis in the Arab country with a green light by the central government. After the news was announced, the Syrian government, as well as Russia, Iran, and Turkey— as the brokers and guarantors of the Astana peace process— confirmed the outcome and expressed contentment with the speed of the constitutional committee foundation process.

The formation process  

The foundation of the constitutional body, in essence, has its roots in the results of the Geneva negotiations between the warring sides. In the initial years of war, the anti-Damascus Western-Arab camp demanded such committee with its main aim being the removal of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Damascus and its allies resisted the push arguing that the priority was the fight against foreign-backed terrorist groups and restoration of calm and stability to the Arab country. In December 2015, the Security Council adopted the resolution 2254 dubbed “Syria transition roadmap” with a consensus of the members after the opposite powers, mainly the US and Russia, reached an agreement on the necessity of a deal pushing towards a political solution. 

The resolution advocated drafting a new Syrian constitution in accordance with the international standards within 18 months under the supervision of the UN. The committee foundation was hampered to date as Damascus and opposition forces kept conflicting views on the very formation of the committee, its mechanism, and the distribution of the posts among the potential members. 

The Astana and Sochi initiatives, pushed ahead by Moscow, Tehran, and Ankara marked a turning point in the progress of the committee formation and moving a step closer to the settlement to the devastating crisis. In January 2018, at a Moscow-hosted meeting, an agreement was reached on the body to be comprised of 150 members who would be entrusted with a new constitution draft. There were preliminary accords between the two sides on proposing 50-member lists. 

Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid Muallem confirmed the progress saying that a 45-member body will follow the 150-member committee in which the government, the opposition, and the civil society will each have 15 representatives. 

Muallem, throwing light upon the mechanism of the new body, said that the “grand committee” will once hold a session in Geneva. Then in the shadow of the progression made by the “small committee” a demand for another meeting of it will be made. As much as the small committee advances in its mission, the grand committee will be recalled to adopt the accomplishments. 

In a further explanation, the spokesman to the Syrian opposition negotiation delegation Yahya al-Uraidhi said that according to the agreements, in case of disagreement inside the committee about a decision, a decision will require 75 percent yes votes to pass. 

Damascus upper hand in equations 

Over the past eight years of war, the Syrian government stood firmly in the face of the adversary states which supported terrorism against Damascus. At the same time, it focused on fighting and defeating the terrorists and taking back control of the terrorist-held regions. In October last year, Damascus sent letters to the UN and Security Council chiefs complaining that the UN envoy to Syria crisis Staffan de Mistura sought mandate over the Syrian people through his push for a constitutional committee. The government set four conditions for the committee formation among them avoiding a timetable for the process. Now the question is that why has Damascus accepted the process under the UN which has never been a neutral party in the crisis, especially that the government has an upper hand in the battleground equations? 

A couple of issues can specify that Damascus joined the initiative from a strong position. First, the government said it reserves the right to continue the war against the terrorists until the country’s territories are fully cleansed. Muallem in an interview with Syrian News Network said that the anti-terror war will continue strongly until full recapture of the whole territories. “This is not in conflict with the constitution,” he was quoted as saying. 

Furthermore, Damascus has cut as much as possible the foreign intervention. The 50 people of the UN-proposed list will have to get Damascus green light for membership. Muallem warned: “We do not accept the ideas and timetables dictated by the foreign powers and will not allow meddling in our new constitution writing. 

Additionally, the committee is an outcome of the Astana initiative and comes in coordination with the government not the Western-influenced Geneva process. President Bashar al-Assad told a top Iranian diplomat on Tuesday that the constitutional committee was formed despite all of the problems the terrorism supporters caused and this is a sign of our successful cooperation. 

Kurds, the main losers of the equation 

Certainly, one of the most important aspects of the constitutional body is the participation of the Kurds of the autonomously-run regions in northern Syria who practically have no representatives in the three lists. The foreign affairs office of the Kurdish autonomous region in the north and the east announced that it does care about the committee outcome because the Kurds are marginalized and not represented. The Syrian Kurdish autonomous administration, founded in 2016, took control of most of east Euphrates regions after ISIS lost them to the Kurdish fighters. It receives military and logistical support from the US-led Western military coalition in Syria. 

In the Sochi and Astana talks, Turkey was the top opponent of the Kurdish representation in the constitutional committee. The Kurds, setting their eyes on the US diplomatic and military backing to save the seized areas, over the past months lost golden opportunities of a deal with the central government one after another and now even Russia has, at least ostensibly, halted its efforts to bring them on board. This makes them the main losers of the constitutional body case.  

 

