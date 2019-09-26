Afghanistan Future Ambiguous after 18 Years of War

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Dollar Eliminated from Iran, Russia Transaction; Turkey on Board: Official

Iranian Central Bank Governor said on Wednesday Tehran and Moscow were carrying out all their transactions in national currencies

Turkish President Takes UN Podium to Rap Israeli Occupation Israeli regime’s Premier lashed out at Turkish President, accusing Recep Tayyip Erdogan of “lying” after he drew the world’s attention to the Tel Aviv regime’s occupation of Palestinian territories during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Wherever US Goes, Terrorism Expands: Iran President Iranian President blasted the US for sponsoring the terrorists who have been wreaking havoc across the West Asia, saying terrorism has only expanded in every country Washington has set foot.

China Hits Back at US over Rebuke at UN Chinese foreign minister has struck back at US President Donald Trump over his criticism of Chinese trade and development models, warning Washington against making trade threats or meddling in Chinese internal affairs.

Trump Says Impeachment Inquiry Will Help Him Win 2020 Elections US President Donald Trump insists that a looming impeachment inquiry against him will be bad for the country, but will be “a positive for” him, saying it will help him “win the election.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the investigation shortly afterwards.

UK Supreme Court Rules Illegal UK Parliament’s Suspension Britain’s highest court ruled Tuesday that prime minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks at the height of the Brexit crisis was illegal.

House Democrats near ’Tipping Point’ on Trump’s Impeachment House Democrats are nearing a "tipping point" on impeaching Donald Trump in the wake of his administration blocking a whistleblower complaint’s release to Congress, with moderate Democrats showing new openness to moving ahead and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offering a fresh sign she’s easing from her resistance.

UN Human Rights Council Denounces Saudi Human Rights Record Members of the UN’s Human Rights Council denounced the Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and condemned the West-backed regime’s use of torture and unlawful detentions and unfair trials of critics, including female activists and journalists.

Hundreds Arrested in Egypt during Anti-Sisi Protests Hundreds of Egyptians have been detained in a campaign of arrests targeting anti-government protesters.

Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone near US Embassy Two rockets have hit the Green Zone of Iraq’s capital, a fortified area in central part of Baghdad, security and diplomatic sources said on Monday.

Brazil Arrests 63 over Amazon Fires At least 63 people were arrested and fines amounting to $8.7 million were issued, Brazil’s defense minister said after the country’s military was sent to fight raging fires in the Amazon rainforest.

Trump Claims He Deserves Nobel Peace Prize If They Gave It Out Fairly US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday he would get a Nobel Peace Prize "if they gave it out fairly."

Seven Children Killed, 57 Injured as Classroom Collapses in Nairobi, Kenya At least seven students have been killed and scores injured after a classroom collapsed in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, according to emergency services.

5 Yemeni Civilians Killed after Saudi Jets Stuck Mosque in Omran At least five Yemeni civilians from one family were killed early on Monday after the Saudi-led coalition struck a mosque in Omran province.

Yemeni Children Considered Covering Themselves in Oil? Washington and Riyadh were quick to blame Tehran for attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Despite lack of proof and the history of lies told by the accusers, the US media eagerly took their claims at face value, Lee Camp points out.

Al Saud in Final Stages of Its Life: Nasrallah The secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah said the Al Saud regime may be in the final stages of its life, and the incumbent rulers are expediting the regime’s demise through their policies.

Trump Open to Hearing Iran’s Hormuz Peace Initiative at UNGA US President Donald Trump said he was open to hearing Iranian president Hassan Rouhani’s "Hormuz Peace Initiative" at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Car Rams into Mosque into Mosque in France A car has rammed into a mosque in the eastern French city of Colmar late on Saturday. The vehicle crashed into the Grand Mosque of Colmar and damaged its gate and doorway.

Campaign against US Imperialism Garners 13 Million Signatures in Venezuela The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has launched a worldwide campaign in denunciation of US economic sanctions against the Latin American country and garnered more than 13 million signatures as part of an official petition set to be delivered to the United Nations.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Afghanistan Future Ambiguous after 18 Years of War

Thursday 26 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Afghanistan Future Ambiguous after 18 Years of War

Taliban Says US Troops ‘Saved’ ISIS Terrorists Form Its Siege in East Afghanistan

Why Is US Transferring ISIS to Afghanistan

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan

Alwaght- The start of fall of every year reminds Afghanistan people of a new war in their country’s history, a war imposed on them by the US after the 9/11 attacks. 

When the Afghans are asked about their conditions after the US invasion and collapse of the Taliban rule, many of them comment with skepticism about their circumstances after nearly 20 years of the US military presence and they hardly look at their situation contently. The reality of today’s Afghanistan should be looked at with skepticism and uncertainty. The war that started in 2001 by the US has not finished yet and there is no sign Afghanistan moves to stability and security. 

9/11: Incident or plot? 

What happened on September 11, 2001, in Manhattan downtown as the US economic hub marked the start of a US invasion of Afghanistan. Under the cover of countering terrorism and the fear the 9/11 attacks caused among the American citizens, the administration of George W. Bush waged its war at midnight of October 7 with airstrikes targeting key cities of Kabul, Kandahar, and Herat. 

However, since the beginning, it was a matter of doubt how the World Trade Center’s twin towers collapsed by two planes crashing into them. The doubts related to the 9/11 incident were not limited to the way the WTC’s towers collapsed. The disappearance of the planes’ black boxes, finding the passports of the hijackers, and the hole in the Pentagon’s western façade invited to questions about the veracity of the official American narrative of the attack. Kurt Sonnenfeld, the official cameraman of the administration at the time of the attack, talked about a suspicious issue he faced, saying that when the North Tower collapsed, the Six World Trade Center, the building of the US customs, was blown and reduced to rubbles, adding that there is still huge ambiguously surrounding the link between the two simultaneous collapses. 

Furthermore, Dr Stephen Jones, a professor at the University of Birmingham, spent a long time researching about the attacks, concluding, based on samples found, that an extremely strong explosive named nano-thermite was certainly used to demolish the twin towers. This meant that before the attacks, bombs were stashed in the towers. Jones along with a team of investigators argue that the thermal power caused burning of the plane's fuel could never demolish the twin towers. “Engineered explosion” was the only cause of the huge buildings collapse, they asserted. 

Regardless of what caused the buildings to fall, after the 9/11 attacks, the US foreign policy shifted to an aggressive phase. 

After the attacks, the West Asia region underwent waves of violence and wars by the US. Washington recognized Al-Qaeda as the main attacker and invaded Afghanistan, the bastion of the terrorist organization. The next victim was Iraq that within 20 days was occupied by the American troops who came as a follow-up to the heavy-handed air campaign. 

The wars and developments, coming to serve the US lust for strengthened global hegemony, added to suspicion around the 9/11 attacks and drove to the notion that the attacks were faked and preplanned scenarios. 

While Afghanistan is approaching its third presidential elections after the collapse of the Taliban, the clashes between the government forces and militias continue, showing no signs of calm and end of the war after 18 years. 

Many analysts suggest that the continuation of such conditions in Afghanistan stems from two major factors: 

Peace negotiations impasse 

Less than a month ago, there was strong optimism about the advances in the talks with the Taliban and a finalized deal between the US-Taliban representatives. The two sides held nearly 10 sessions of talks in the Qatari capital Doha. The talks created a storing expectation of a peace deal ending the war in the Central Asian nation. While the world’s eyes were on an outcome of Doha dialogue, the US President Donald Trump turned everything on its head announcing on Twitter that he canceled an imminent peace deal with the militant organization. His pretext was the death of an American soldier killed in Afghanistan as the talks unfolded. Many analysts go beyond the pretext arguing that the Taliban talks were simply an election game for the president. 

Before the cancellation announcement, many neoconservatives in the US had called on Trump to halt talks with the Taliban. He responded affirmatively just hours before the final round of talks was scheduled to begin, hoping to save the support of the politicians who see peace with the Taliban and exit from Afghanistan a new loss for Washington. 

Announcing the talks with Taliban “dead” unleashed rejuvenated waves of violence to Afghanistan cities, killing the optimism about the finalization of a deal to allow the country to see calm after decades. 

Terrorism progression 

Under the shadow of war, terrorism also grew in Afghanistan, particularly over the past few years. Since the ISIS terrorist group was announced defeated in Syria and Afghanistan as its main rise locations, many predicted that it will move to Central Asia and mainly to Afghanistan where insecurity and government’s weakness to tighten control over the whole country allowed it to rebuild its power. The prediction turned to be largely correct. 

ISIS is majorly present in the east of Afghanistan. Achin District of Nangarhar province is the stronghold of the terrorist group. Despite its being a huge risk, so far the US-led and government forces declined to take effective action to cleanse it. This is perhaps because counterterrorism war is overlooked now giving place to war with the Taliban. 

The continued civil war in Afghanistan and the daily clashes with the Taliban take the fight against the ISIS off the priority of the central government. This ignorance allows for ISIS serious moves in the country. In fact, over the past two years, Afghanistan turned into a place of convenience for the ISIS due to ongoing war and as long as the war continues, terrorism will continue to expand. Thus, the most evident outcome of the 18-year US Afghanistan war is the expansion of terrorism.         

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Afghanistan War Peace US Taliban

