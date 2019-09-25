Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 25 September 2019

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Dollar Eliminated from Iran, Russia Transaction; Turkey on Board: Official

Iranian Central Bank Governor said on Wednesday Tehran and Moscow were carrying out all their transactions in national currencies

Turkish President Takes UN Podium to Rap Israeli Occupation Israeli regime’s Premier lashed out at Turkish President, accusing Recep Tayyip Erdogan of “lying” after he drew the world’s attention to the Tel Aviv regime’s occupation of Palestinian territories during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Wherever US Goes, Terrorism Expands: Iran President Iranian President blasted the US for sponsoring the terrorists who have been wreaking havoc across the West Asia, saying terrorism has only expanded in every country Washington has set foot.

China Hits Back at US over Rebuke at UN Chinese foreign minister has struck back at US President Donald Trump over his criticism of Chinese trade and development models, warning Washington against making trade threats or meddling in Chinese internal affairs.

Trump Says Impeachment Inquiry Will Help Him Win 2020 Elections US President Donald Trump insists that a looming impeachment inquiry against him will be bad for the country, but will be “a positive for” him, saying it will help him “win the election.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the investigation shortly afterwards.

UK Supreme Court Rules Illegal UK Parliament’s Suspension Britain’s highest court ruled Tuesday that prime minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks at the height of the Brexit crisis was illegal.

House Democrats near ’Tipping Point’ on Trump’s Impeachment House Democrats are nearing a "tipping point" on impeaching Donald Trump in the wake of his administration blocking a whistleblower complaint’s release to Congress, with moderate Democrats showing new openness to moving ahead and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offering a fresh sign she’s easing from her resistance.

UN Human Rights Council Denounces Saudi Human Rights Record Members of the UN’s Human Rights Council denounced the Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and condemned the West-backed regime’s use of torture and unlawful detentions and unfair trials of critics, including female activists and journalists.

Hundreds Arrested in Egypt during Anti-Sisi Protests Hundreds of Egyptians have been detained in a campaign of arrests targeting anti-government protesters.

Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone near US Embassy Two rockets have hit the Green Zone of Iraq’s capital, a fortified area in central part of Baghdad, security and diplomatic sources said on Monday.

Brazil Arrests 63 over Amazon Fires At least 63 people were arrested and fines amounting to $8.7 million were issued, Brazil’s defense minister said after the country’s military was sent to fight raging fires in the Amazon rainforest.

Trump Claims He Deserves Nobel Peace Prize If They Gave It Out Fairly US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday he would get a Nobel Peace Prize "if they gave it out fairly."

Seven Children Killed, 57 Injured as Classroom Collapses in Nairobi, Kenya At least seven students have been killed and scores injured after a classroom collapsed in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, according to emergency services.

5 Yemeni Civilians Killed after Saudi Jets Stuck Mosque in Omran At least five Yemeni civilians from one family were killed early on Monday after the Saudi-led coalition struck a mosque in Omran province.

Yemeni Children Considered Covering Themselves in Oil? Washington and Riyadh were quick to blame Tehran for attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Despite lack of proof and the history of lies told by the accusers, the US media eagerly took their claims at face value, Lee Camp points out.

Al Saud in Final Stages of Its Life: Nasrallah The secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah said the Al Saud regime may be in the final stages of its life, and the incumbent rulers are expediting the regime’s demise through their policies.

Trump Open to Hearing Iran’s Hormuz Peace Initiative at UNGA US President Donald Trump said he was open to hearing Iranian president Hassan Rouhani’s "Hormuz Peace Initiative" at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Car Rams into Mosque into Mosque in France A car has rammed into a mosque in the eastern French city of Colmar late on Saturday. The vehicle crashed into the Grand Mosque of Colmar and damaged its gate and doorway.

Campaign against US Imperialism Garners 13 Million Signatures in Venezuela The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has launched a worldwide campaign in denunciation of US economic sanctions against the Latin American country and garnered more than 13 million signatures as part of an official petition set to be delivered to the United Nations.

Dollar Eliminated from Iran, Russia Transaction; Turkey on Board: Official

Iran’s Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati

Iranian Central Bank Governor said on Wednesday Tehran and Moscow were carrying out all their transactions in national currencies
Alwaght- Iranian Central Bank Governor said on Wednesday Tehran and Moscow were carrying out all their transactions in national currencies

"Now all of our financial transactions with Russia are through the national currency of the two countries. About 30% to 50% of the trade with Turkey is also done with the national currency and the rest with the euro,” Abdolnaser Hemmati told reporters in Tehran after a cabinet meeting, Press TV reported.

"This trend is gradually removing the dollar from the trading cycle, with many countries now willing to trade in their national currency so that the US does not oversee their trade,” Hemmati added.

On Friday, the United States imposed another round of sanctions on Iran’s central bank, but analysts cast doubt on their effectiveness because Iranian banks are already cut off from the American financial system.

The US Treasury Department  said the sanctions target the Central Bank of Iran, the National Development Fund of Iran and Etemad Tejarate Pars Co.

US President Donald Trump said the sanctions were the highest ever imposed on a country, while Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin boasted Washington had cut off “all source of funds to Iran”.

The sanctions, championed by former national security adviser John Bolton who was ousted this month, are part of the US “maximum pressure” campaign to force Tehran over its nuclear program and influential regional role.

Hemmati said the fresh sanctions were a “psychological” attempt, which would not change anything.

The fact is that we have serious problems in terms of banking, but we have found other ways to do our work,” he said.

I think the renewed sanctioning of the central bank is aimed at creating a psychological atmosphere. Nothing new will happen and we are doing our job,” Hemmati added. “If they sanction us four more times, it will have no new effect.”

In the future, Iran will establish business, financial, and banking relationships using methods other than those considered the United States, the governor said without elaboration.

Across the world, a campaign is gaining momentum to break the dollar’s hegemony.

Russia plans to issue its first yuan-denominated bond as the country is working with China to cut reliance on the US greenback, Russian broadcaster RT reports.

Big oil producers such as Russia as well as major consumers China and the European Union have been calling for moves to diversify global trade away from the dollar to dilute US influence over the world economy.

Russia, which is subject to US sanctions, has tried to sell oil in euros and China’s yuan. Venezuela and Iran, which are also under US sanctions, sell most of their oil in other currencies.

Ditching the dollar would undermine its status as the world’s main reserve currency, reduce Washington’s clout in global trade and weaken its ability to enforce sanctions on nation states.

Earlier this month, Russian broadcaster RT said Moscow plans to issue its first yuan-denominated bond as the country is working with China to cut reliance on the US greenback.

Beijing and Moscow have been planning yuan bonds since 2016, but the plan has been postponed several times. According to RT, Russia now expects to issues its first sovereign debt in the Chinese currency, officially called renminbi, by the end of the year or early next year.

As tensions escalate with the US, world countries are becoming increasingly worried about Washington using global reliance on the dollar as a weapon.

Iran is additionally aggrieved by a serious plunge in the value of its national currency, the rial, which hit a historic bottom last year amid a flurry of panic buying of the greenback in the country.

According to US news magazine Foreign Policy, social media networks played a key role in stoking fears of an economic downturn which prompted some families to convert their savings into dollars and euros after Iran came under intensified American sanctions.

The Iranian rial is gaining some respite from its record losses against the dollar after the country had to take drastic measures to arrest the national currency’s downward spiral.

Prior to the sanctions, one US dollar was trading at 37,000 rials but immediately afterwards, it rose to 190,000 against the Iranian currency.

The rial has regained some of its value since September 2018, when the central bank released more dollars into the market and authorities cracked down on currency dealers.

On Wednesday, a dollar was selling for 11,250 rials on the unofficial market, unchanged from the previous day.

Hemmati said the foreign exchange market is under the government control, dispelling claims of “calm before a storm".

There is full control over the currency market. The trend of non-oil exports continues and the constant supply of currency through (integrated forex platform) NIMA is underway,” he said.

 

