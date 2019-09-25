Turkish President Takes UN Podium to Rap Israeli Occupation

Alwaght- Israeli regime's Premier lashed out at Turkish President, accusing Recep Tayyip Erdogan of “lying” after he drew the world’s attention to the Tel Aviv regime’s occupation of Palestinian territories during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking at the 74th session of the UNGA on Tuesday, Erdogan censured Israel’s unlawful expansionist polices in the occupied territories.

He brandished a famous time-lased map showing facts and figures about a “shrinking” Palestine and the Zionist regime’s gradual encroachment on Palestinian land.

“The Palestinian territory under Israeli occupation has become one of the most striking places of injustice,” he told world leaders. “Israel, which was almost non-existent in 1947, has continued until this day to seize Palestinian land with the aim of eliminating the state.”

“How can the Golan Heights and the West Bank settlements be seized just like other occupied Palestinian territories before the eyes of the world? Is the aim of the initiative to promote, as the Deal of the Century, to entirely eliminate the presence of the state and the people of Palestine? Do you want bloodshed?" Erdogan asked.

The Turkish leader further censured Israel’s disregard of “human values” and international law, which is reflected in the regime’s “acts of aggression such as the inhuman blockade in Gaza, illegal settlements and attacks against the historical and legal status of Jerusalem (al-Quds).”

Erdogan went on to call for “the immediate establishment of an independent and homogeneous Palestinian state on the basis of the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital is the solution.”

By showing the maps, Erdogan was apparently mimicking Netanyahu, who has the habit of taking pictures and graphs to the UN to spread lies about Iran’s nuclear program.

Angered by Erdogan’s comments, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video on Twitter to attack the Turkish leader, telling him to “stop lying,” without explaining which parts of Erdogan’s comments were factually wrong.

“He who doesn’t stop lying about Israel, slaughters the Kurds in his own country, and denies the terrible slaughter of the Armenian people – shouldn’t preach to Israel,” Netanyahu said.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin tweeted back and rejected Netanyahu’s remarks, saying Erdogan’s words of “truth about the Israeli occupation” had upset the Israeli premier.

“Mr. Netanyahu should understand that President Erdogan, the voice of the voiceless, will continue to defend the oppressed,” he added.

Turkish Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also slammed Netanyahu’s comments, saying the Israeli premier, who is “neck-deep in corruption charges,” is now attempting to “distract attention” from his own “domestic troubles.”

“Wouldn’t your time be better spent preparing for your court hearing – instead of attacking a leader who can actually win an election,” Altun told Netanyahu.

Netanyahu has canceled his plan to participate in the UN assembly as he is busy attempting to form a coalition government after an inconclusive election last week.

The Israeli premier also faces possible corruption charges in the following weeks.