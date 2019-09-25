World Leaders Calls for Negotiations between Iran, US

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 25 September 2019

Editor's Choice

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

News

Turkish President Takes UN Podium to Rap Israeli Occupation

Turkish President Takes UN Podium to Rap Israeli Occupation

Israeli regime’s Premier lashed out at Turkish President, accusing Recep Tayyip Erdogan of “lying” after he drew the world’s attention to the Tel Aviv regime’s occupation of Palestinian territories during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Wherever US Goes, Terrorism Expands: Iran President Iranian President blasted the US for sponsoring the terrorists who have been wreaking havoc across the West Asia, saying terrorism has only expanded in every country Washington has set foot.

China Hits Back at US over Rebuke at UN Chinese foreign minister has struck back at US President Donald Trump over his criticism of Chinese trade and development models, warning Washington against making trade threats or meddling in Chinese internal affairs.

Trump Says Impeachment Inquiry Will Help Him Win 2020 Elections US President Donald Trump insists that a looming impeachment inquiry against him will be bad for the country, but will be “a positive for” him, saying it will help him “win the election.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the investigation shortly afterwards.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

UK Supreme Court Rules Illegal UK Parliament’s Suspension Britain’s highest court ruled Tuesday that prime minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks at the height of the Brexit crisis was illegal.

House Democrats near ’Tipping Point’ on Trump’s Impeachment House Democrats are nearing a "tipping point" on impeaching Donald Trump in the wake of his administration blocking a whistleblower complaint’s release to Congress, with moderate Democrats showing new openness to moving ahead and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offering a fresh sign she’s easing from her resistance.

UN Human Rights Council Denounces Saudi Human Rights Record Members of the UN’s Human Rights Council denounced the Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and condemned the West-backed regime’s use of torture and unlawful detentions and unfair trials of critics, including female activists and journalists.

Hundreds Arrested in Egypt during Anti-Sisi Protests Hundreds of Egyptians have been detained in a campaign of arrests targeting anti-government protesters.

Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone near US Embassy Two rockets have hit the Green Zone of Iraq’s capital, a fortified area in central part of Baghdad, security and diplomatic sources said on Monday.

Brazil Arrests 63 over Amazon Fires At least 63 people were arrested and fines amounting to $8.7 million were issued, Brazil’s defense minister said after the country’s military was sent to fight raging fires in the Amazon rainforest.

Trump Claims He Deserves Nobel Peace Prize If They Gave It Out Fairly US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday he would get a Nobel Peace Prize "if they gave it out fairly."

Seven Children Killed, 57 Injured as Classroom Collapses in Nairobi, Kenya At least seven students have been killed and scores injured after a classroom collapsed in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, according to emergency services.

5 Yemeni Civilians Killed after Saudi Jets Stuck Mosque in Omran At least five Yemeni civilians from one family were killed early on Monday after the Saudi-led coalition struck a mosque in Omran province.

Yemeni Children Considered Covering Themselves in Oil? Washington and Riyadh were quick to blame Tehran for attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Despite lack of proof and the history of lies told by the accusers, the US media eagerly took their claims at face value, Lee Camp points out.

Al Saud in Final Stages of Its Life: Nasrallah The secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah said the Al Saud regime may be in the final stages of its life, and the incumbent rulers are expediting the regime’s demise through their policies.

Trump Open to Hearing Iran’s Hormuz Peace Initiative at UNGA US President Donald Trump said he was open to hearing Iranian president Hassan Rouhani’s "Hormuz Peace Initiative" at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Car Rams into Mosque into Mosque in France A car has rammed into a mosque in the eastern French city of Colmar late on Saturday. The vehicle crashed into the Grand Mosque of Colmar and damaged its gate and doorway.

Campaign against US Imperialism Garners 13 Million Signatures in Venezuela The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has launched a worldwide campaign in denunciation of US economic sanctions against the Latin American country and garnered more than 13 million signatures as part of an official petition set to be delivered to the United Nations.

Iran’s Armed Forces Hold Parades to Mark Start of Sacred Defense Week Iranian Armed Forces have begun holding military parades across the country, including in the Persian Gulf, at the start of the Sacred Defense Week, which marks the anniversary of the 1980-88 Iraq-imposed war, Press TV reported.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Trump Says Impeachment Inquiry Will Help Him Win 2020 Elections

World Leaders Calls for Negotiations between Iran, US

Turkish President Takes UN Podium to Rap Israeli Occupation

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran

Wherever US Goes, Terrorism Expands: Iran President

China Hits Back at US over Rebuke at UN

Al Saud in Final Stages of Its Life: Nasrallah

Using Forged Emails, Progressive Journalists Smear Their Own for Challenging Syria Groupthink

Yemenis Mark Anniversary of 2014 Revolution

Chomsky Calls US Secondary Sanctions against Iran ‘Act of War’

Iran Displays British, American Drones Seized over Its Territory

US Once Again Shows Sanctions Aimed at People: Iran FM

NASA Accidentally Reveals Google’s Quantum Computing

Trump Says Impeachment Inquiry Will Help Him Win 2020 Elections

US sanctions Iran Central Bank out of desperation: FM Zarif

US to Send More Forces to Saudi Arabia, UAE: Trump

China Hits Back at US over Rebuke at UN

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses

UN Welcomes Ansarullah Peace Initiative in Yemen

Yemeni Children Considered Covering Themselves in Oil?

Rare Protests Erupt in Egypt after Online Call for Dissent

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen?

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Warns against Intruding Israeli Drones

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses

44 Bodies Buried in Well in Mexico’s Jalisco

All Israeli Forces at Risk in Case of New Attack on Lebanon: Nasrallah

Why Did Saudi-Emirati Yemen Talks Fail?

What Does Iraq’s PM Seek Behind China Visit?

Israeli Attacks in Iraq, Lebanon Disclose Tel Aviv’s Worry, Weakness: Expert

NASA Accidentally Reveals Google’s Quantum Computing

Saudi Regime Sentences Shiite Cleric to 12 Years in Jail

What Are Hezbollah’s Possible Responses to Israeli Violations?

Saudi Arabia’s Geopolitical Strike on Turkey: Could It Work?

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 10 in Near US Embassy in Afghan Capital

Hundreds of Russian Troops Deployed to Syria’s Idlib: Report

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

World Leaders Calls for Negotiations between Iran, US

Wednesday 25 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
World Leaders Calls for Negotiations between Iran, US
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- French President Emmanuel Macron says Iran, the United States, the remaining parties to the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as well as Persian Gulf states should engage in talks, demanding preservation of the atomic agreement.

“Well more than ever, I very sincerely and profoundly believe that the time has come to resume negotiations between the United States of America, Iran, the signatories of the JCPOA, and the countries of the region which are first and foremost affected by the security and stability,” Macron said in a speech at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

The French leader then laid out four conditions for such talks.

“So what should be the conditions, the terms, the goals and the targets of these negotiations? First of all, the certainty that Iran never acquired developed nuclear weapons. Secondly, a solution to a crisis in Yemen.

“Thirdly, a regional security plan, which also incorporates the other crises of the region and security of maritime navigation. And finally, a lifting of economic sanctions. I'm not naive at all and I don't believe in miracles. I believe that it takes courage to build peace. And that is why it's important for the United States, Iran and the signatories of this agreement to show this courage,” Macron noted.

He said he as neither naive nor believed in miracles, but said it was time to build peace.

“It takes courage to build peace,” Macron said, adding that he would continue his recent efforts to bring all sides to the negotiating table.

France, Britain urge Iran's Rouhani to meet Trump

Separately, Macron said it would be a lost opportunity if Iranian President Hassan Rouhani left the United States without meeting his American counterpart Donald Trump.

“What is important is that if he leaves the country without meeting with President Trump, this is a lost opportunity. Because he will not come back in a few months. And President Trump will not go to Tehran so they have to meet now,” Macron said during a meeting with Rouhani and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to a UK press pool report.

Johnson concurred, the report added, saying: “I think I agree with Emmanuel. You need to be on the side of the swimming pool and jump at the same time.”

On September 22, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters that his country’s main aim at the UN General Assembly meeting was to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the US, rather than arranging a meeting between the two countries' presidents.

"The meeting between (US) President (Donald) Trump and (Iranian) President (Hassan) Rouhani is not the number one subject," the top French diplomat said.

"The priority subject is whether we can restart a de-escalation path with the different actors," he added.

In recent months, Macron has taken the lead in a European effort to save the JCPOA and ease tensions between Washington and Tehran.

In May 2018, the US president withdrew his country from the multilateral deal, and re-imposed sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Iran waited for a year to see if Europe can compensate for the US withdrawal; however, in May 2019 it finally decided to start scaling back its commitments under the nuclear deal.

France has offered a credit line of $15 billion, which will guarantee the sale of Iran's crude oil, as an incentive to bring back Iran to the JCPOA. However, the offer has yet to be finalized.

Rouhani, Johnson meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Meanwhile, Rouhani and Johnson on Tuesday held talks on the sides of the UN General Assembly. They discussed Middle East developments, the JCPOA as well as international issues.

The British premier invited the Iranian president to London for closer bilateral talks, demanding progress in the case of British nationals detained in Iran.

Rouhani, Abe talk bilateral ties 

Rouhani also held talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Iranian president referred to Abe’s recent visit to Tehran, and stressed swift implementation of agreements signed during the visit.

He also appreciated the Japanese government’s efforts to save the JCPOA, and stressed further promotion of economic relations between the two countries.

“Japan has fallen victim to nuclear weapons and Iran has been a victim of chemical warfare. Therefore, both of them are opposed to weapons of mass destruction. Such a commonality will further cement bonds between the two countries and consolidate their resolve to protect stability and security,” Rouhani said.

Abe, for his part, expressed concern about the escalating tensions in the Middle East region, and urged Rouhani to try to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

He said Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei told him in June that Iran will neither “make, possess nor use” nuclear weapons.

Abe also welcomed Rouhani’s proposal for regional cooperation to ensure peace in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, dubbed “Hormuz Peace Initiative.”

“Tokyo is Iran’s long-standing friend and will do its best to reduce tensions in the region,” the Japanese prime minister said.

Rouhani, Swedish PM meet in New York

Additionally, the Iranian president and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven on Tuesday held talks on the sides of the UN General Assembly. They discussed issues of mutual interest as well as international developments.

Source: Press TV

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran US France Persian Gulf

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Displaced 3.6 Million People Since 2015
Indonesian Forest Fires Rage Causing Toxic Haze across South-East Asia
Yemenis Mark Anniversary of 2014 Revolution
Millions Rally Worldwide in Global Climate Strike
Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Displaced 3.6 Million People Since 2015

Saudi-Led Aggression on Yemen Displaced 3.6 Million People Since 2015

Iran Military Conducts Drills Near Strait of Hormuz
Palestinian Protesters Clash with Israeli Forces in West Bank
Armenian Woman Cries Crystal Instead of Tears
Paris Police Arrest over 100 Yellow Vest Protesters