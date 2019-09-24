Chomsky Calls US Secondary Sanctions against Iran ‘Act of War’

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

UK Supreme Court Rules Illegal UK Parliament’s Suspension Britain’s highest court ruled Tuesday that prime minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks at the height of the Brexit crisis was illegal.

House Democrats near ’Tipping Point’ on Trump’s Impeachment House Democrats are nearing a "tipping point" on impeaching Donald Trump in the wake of his administration blocking a whistleblower complaint’s release to Congress, with moderate Democrats showing new openness to moving ahead and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offering a fresh sign she’s easing from her resistance.

UN Human Rights Council Denounces Saudi Human Rights Record Members of the UN’s Human Rights Council denounced the Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and condemned the West-backed regime’s use of torture and unlawful detentions and unfair trials of critics, including female activists and journalists.

Hundreds Arrested in Egypt during Anti-Sisi Protests Hundreds of Egyptians have been detained in a campaign of arrests targeting anti-government protesters.

Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone near US Embassy Two rockets have hit the Green Zone of Iraq’s capital, a fortified area in central part of Baghdad, security and diplomatic sources said on Monday.

Brazil Arrests 63 over Amazon Fires At least 63 people were arrested and fines amounting to $8.7 million were issued, Brazil’s defense minister said after the country’s military was sent to fight raging fires in the Amazon rainforest.

Trump Claims He Deserves Nobel Peace Prize If They Gave It Out Fairly US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday he would get a Nobel Peace Prize "if they gave it out fairly."

Seven Children Killed, 57 Injured as Classroom Collapses in Nairobi, Kenya At least seven students have been killed and scores injured after a classroom collapsed in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, according to emergency services.

5 Yemeni Civilians Killed after Saudi Jets Stuck Mosque in Omran At least five Yemeni civilians from one family were killed early on Monday after the Saudi-led coalition struck a mosque in Omran province.

Yemeni Children Considered Covering Themselves in Oil? Washington and Riyadh were quick to blame Tehran for attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Despite lack of proof and the history of lies told by the accusers, the US media eagerly took their claims at face value, Lee Camp points out.

Al Saud in Final Stages of Its Life: Nasrallah The secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah said the Al Saud regime may be in the final stages of its life, and the incumbent rulers are expediting the regime’s demise through their policies.

Trump Open to Hearing Iran’s Hormuz Peace Initiative at UNGA US President Donald Trump said he was open to hearing Iranian president Hassan Rouhani’s "Hormuz Peace Initiative" at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Car Rams into Mosque into Mosque in France A car has rammed into a mosque in the eastern French city of Colmar late on Saturday. The vehicle crashed into the Grand Mosque of Colmar and damaged its gate and doorway.

Campaign against US Imperialism Garners 13 Million Signatures in Venezuela The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has launched a worldwide campaign in denunciation of US economic sanctions against the Latin American country and garnered more than 13 million signatures as part of an official petition set to be delivered to the United Nations.

Iran’s Armed Forces Hold Parades to Mark Start of Sacred Defense Week Iranian Armed Forces have begun holding military parades across the country, including in the Persian Gulf, at the start of the Sacred Defense Week, which marks the anniversary of the 1980-88 Iraq-imposed war, Press TV reported.

UN Welcomes Ansarullah Peace Initiative in Yemen The United Nations welcomed an offer from Yemen’s Ansarullah movement to stop all attacks as part of a peace plan to end the Saudi-led coalition’s devastating aggression on Yemen.

Iran To Destroy Any Aggressor: IRGC Commander Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps warned on Saturday the Islamic Republic will pursue and destroy any aggressor, even if it carries out a limited attack.

NASA Accidentally Reveals Google’s Quantum Computing Google reportedly has created a new quantum computer that needs only minutes to accomplish tasks that the world’s top supercomputers would need several millennia to perform. The media found out about this after NASA “accidentally” shared the firm’s research.

Yemenis Mark Anniversary of 2014 Revolution Thousands of Yemeni people from across the war-torn country gathered in capital Sana’a on Saturday to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the September 21st revolution. The mass rally dubbed “Freedom and Independence” was held to confirm that the Yemeni people are moving forward in their battle for independence.

Chomsky Calls US Secondary Sanctions against Iran 'Act of War'

Noam Chomsky, a leading American intellectual and political analyst, described US secondary sanctions against Tehran as an “act of war” under international law.

“As I’ve often discussed, the sanctions, in my opinion, are illegitimate in the first place, doubly so because they are secondary sanctions, imposed on other countries because of US domination of the international financial system and other elements of its unique power. That means that they in effect amount to a blockade, which would be an act of war under international law,” Chomsky told Tasnim in an exclusive interview.

Avram Noam Chomsky (born December 7, 1928) is an American linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historian, social critic, and political activist. Sometimes called "the father of modern linguistics", Chomsky is also a major figure in analytic philosophy and one of the founders of the field of cognitive science. He holds a joint appointment as Institute Professor Emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and laureate professor at the University of Arizona and is the author of more than 100 books on topics such as linguistics, war, politics, and mass media. Ideologically, he aligns with anarcho-syndicalism and libertarian socialism. An outspoken opponent of US involvement in the Vietnam War, which he saw as an act of American imperialism, in 1967 Chomsky rose to national attention for his antiwar essay "The Responsibility of Intellectuals".

Following is the full text of the interview.

US President Donald Trump has imposed fresh sanctions on Tehran over Iran's alleged involvement in the 14 Sept. Saudi oil attacks. What is your take on this?

Chomsky: As I’ve often discussed, the sanctions, in my opinion, are illegitimate in the first place, doubly so because they are secondary sanctions, imposed on other countries because of US domination of the international financial system and other elements of its unique power. That means that they in effect amount to a blockade, which would be an act of war under international law. No action is taken against them in the international arena because of US power. If this was being done by some other country, there would be an international outcry, including UN resolutions and possibly more. That includes China, in partial answer to question three.

It seems that the US is facing political confusion in the face of Iran, as it no longer can affect regional equations. What do you think?

The US has enormous power, but it is not omnipotent. In the case of Iran, the Trump administration states quite openly that it aims to destroy the Iranian economy, provoking an uprising that might produce a regime more compliant with US wishes, like the Shah’s. But military planners are well aware of the risks of a military strike.

Experts argue that the US hegemony is in decline as China is becoming a rising power and that the end of this hegemony means an end to liberalism. What are your thoughts on this?

Chomsky: At the end of World War II, the US had an unprecedented level of global dominance. It was bound to decline and began to almost at once. By the 1970s, the global economy was tripolar: US-based North America, German-based Europe, and Japan-based East Asia. China has indeed risen greatly since, but is still a poor country, with per capita wealth far below the West, and facing internal problems unknown in the more developed countries. In the UN Human Development Index it ranks 86th, right below Algeria and Thailand. In military power, of course, the US ranks supreme, far beyond others – indeed potential combinations of others -- both in scale and technological sophistication.  In answer to your question, US hegemony is likely to continue the decline of the past 75 years, while Chinese power is likely to increase. But US global dominance seems fairly secure for as far ahead as one can predict with any confidence. The last phrase is crucial. Unless the world begins to address seriously the two existential crises – global warming and nuclear war -- it won’t matter who dominates what’s left.

Source: TasnimNews

 

