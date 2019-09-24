UK Supreme Court Rules Illegal UK Parliament’s Suspension

Alwaght- Britain’s highest court ruled Tuesday that prime minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks at the height of the Brexit crisis was illegal.

The unanimous Supreme Court judgment declared the order to suspend Parliament “void and of no effect,” AP reported.

The judgment from 11 justices on the UK’s highest court follows an emergency three-day hearing last week that exposed fundamental legal differences over interpreting the country’s unwritten constitution.

The landmark decision immediately prompted calls for Johnson to quit.

“His position is untenable and he should have the guts for once to do the decent thing and resign,” Scottish National Party legislator Joanna Cherry said outside the court.

Supreme Court President Brenda Hale said the suspension “was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification.”

She said the court’s decision means Parliament was never legally suspended and is technically still sitting.

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said in a written statement that the ruling “vindicated the right and duty of Parliament to meet at this crucial time to scrutinise the executive and hold Ministers to account.”

He said lawmakers “must convene without delay. To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency.”

In this nation without a written constitution, the case marked a rare confrontation between the prime minister, the courts and Parliament over their rights and responsibilities.

It revolved around whether Johnson acted lawfully when he advised the queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks during a crucial time frame before the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline when Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union.