House Democrats near ’Tipping Point’ on Trump’s Impeachment

Alwaght- House Democrats are nearing a "tipping point" on impeaching Donald Trump in the wake of his administration blocking a whistleblower complaint's release to Congress, with moderate Democrats showing new openness to moving ahead and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offering a fresh sign she's easing from her resistance.

Democratic representative Gerry Connolly has said his party risks "looking weak" by refusing to impeach the president.

More than half of Democratic members of Congress have publicly called for an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Meanwhile, the scandal around Trump’s call with Ukraine has deepened after a senior administration official reportedly said the president asked his acting chief of staff to withhold millions of military aid to Ukraine shortly before he pressured the country to investigate the son of his main 2020 rival Joe Biden.

And on Monday, Trump ended a press conference with the extraordinary claim that “if a Republican ever did what Joe Biden did … they’d be getting the electric chair".

The impeachment fight remains a divisive issue in the party as Democratic leaders continue their investigations into the Trump administration -- including a new subpoena threat from a trio of House chairmen -- following a steady stream of developments on the issue over the past couple days.

Democrats, including freshmen from Trump districts and moderates who have resisted calls for impeachment, are telling their colleagues privately they are prepared to announce their support for impeachment proceedings if the controversy continues to grow -- namely if there's evidence that Trump sought to withhold military aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigating the Bidens, according to Democratic sources involved in the conversations.