Yemen’s Truce Proposal: What’s behind It?

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

UN Human Rights Council Denounces Saudi Human Rights Record

UN Human Rights Council Denounces Saudi Human Rights Record

Members of the UN’s Human Rights Council denounced the Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and condemned the West-backed regime’s use of torture and unlawful detentions and unfair trials of critics, including female activists and journalists.

Hundreds Arrested in Egypt during Anti-Sisi Protests Hundreds of Egyptians have been detained in a campaign of arrests targeting anti-government protesters.

Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone near US Embassy Two rockets have hit the Green Zone of Iraq’s capital, a fortified area in central part of Baghdad, security and diplomatic sources said on Monday.

Brazil Arrests 63 over Amazon Fires At least 63 people were arrested and fines amounting to $8.7 million were issued, Brazil’s defense minister said after the country’s military was sent to fight raging fires in the Amazon rainforest.

Trump Claims He Deserves Nobel Peace Prize If They Gave It Out Fairly US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday he would get a Nobel Peace Prize "if they gave it out fairly."

Seven Children Killed, 57 Injured as Classroom Collapses in Nairobi, Kenya At least seven students have been killed and scores injured after a classroom collapsed in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, according to emergency services.

5 Yemeni Civilians Killed after Saudi Jets Stuck Mosque in Omran At least five Yemeni civilians from one family were killed early on Monday after the Saudi-led coalition struck a mosque in Omran province.

Yemeni Children Considered Covering Themselves in Oil? Washington and Riyadh were quick to blame Tehran for attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Despite lack of proof and the history of lies told by the accusers, the US media eagerly took their claims at face value, Lee Camp points out.

Al Saud in Final Stages of Its Life: Nasrallah The secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah said the Al Saud regime may be in the final stages of its life, and the incumbent rulers are expediting the regime’s demise through their policies.

Trump Open to Hearing Iran’s Hormuz Peace Initiative at UNGA US President Donald Trump said he was open to hearing Iranian president Hassan Rouhani’s "Hormuz Peace Initiative" at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Car Rams into Mosque into Mosque in France A car has rammed into a mosque in the eastern French city of Colmar late on Saturday. The vehicle crashed into the Grand Mosque of Colmar and damaged its gate and doorway.

Campaign against US Imperialism Garners 13 Million Signatures in Venezuela The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has launched a worldwide campaign in denunciation of US economic sanctions against the Latin American country and garnered more than 13 million signatures as part of an official petition set to be delivered to the United Nations.

Iran’s Armed Forces Hold Parades to Mark Start of Sacred Defense Week Iranian Armed Forces have begun holding military parades across the country, including in the Persian Gulf, at the start of the Sacred Defense Week, which marks the anniversary of the 1980-88 Iraq-imposed war, Press TV reported.

UN Welcomes Ansarullah Peace Initiative in Yemen The United Nations welcomed an offer from Yemen’s Ansarullah movement to stop all attacks as part of a peace plan to end the Saudi-led coalition’s devastating aggression on Yemen.

Iran To Destroy Any Aggressor: IRGC Commander Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps warned on Saturday the Islamic Republic will pursue and destroy any aggressor, even if it carries out a limited attack.

NASA Accidentally Reveals Google’s Quantum Computing Google reportedly has created a new quantum computer that needs only minutes to accomplish tasks that the world’s top supercomputers would need several millennia to perform. The media found out about this after NASA “accidentally” shared the firm’s research.

Yemenis Mark Anniversary of 2014 Revolution Thousands of Yemeni people from across the war-torn country gathered in capital Sana’a on Saturday to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the September 21st revolution. The mass rally dubbed “Freedom and Independence” was held to confirm that the Yemeni people are moving forward in their battle for independence.

Iran Displays British, American Drones Seized over Its Territory The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) displayed on Saturday a number of American and British drones captured over the Islamic Republics airspace.

American Airlines Cancel Flight after Muslim Passenger Flushes Toilet Twice Two Muslim men onboard an American Airlines flight said they were racially profiled after the service was cancelled due to “safety and security concerns".

Rare Protests Erupt in Egypt after Online Call for Dissent Thousands of people marched in central Cairo and several other Egyptian cities late on Friday to protest against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and call for his resignation.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Yemen’s Truce Proposal: What’s behind It?

Tuesday 24 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Yemen’s Truce Proposal: What’s behind It?

Alwaght- A week after massive strikes of Yemeni forces on the Saudi oil facilities and causing a huge shock to the Arab monarchy’s economy in retaliation to the daily airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led Arab coalition, Mahdi al-Mashat, the president of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, announced a plan for comprehensive and immediate truce with Saudi Arabia and the UAE and an intention to start serious talks that would result in national reconciliation. He also proposed that Ansarullah movement and the army will halt their missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia in return for a cessation of “all kinds” of the Saudi aggression against the Yemeni people. 

Naturally, such a proposal after the large-scale attack which was dubbed “second deterrence” and infuriated the Saudi rulers was largely out of expectation. As ever, Saudi Arabia immediately rejected the offer and threatened that it will take retaliatory actions. Apparently, the Yemeni movement was already aware that Riyadh leaders would negatively respond to its suggestion. To put it in other words, the Yemeni player’s suggestion was not driven by optimism to see an end to the war. The revolutionary force’s call seems to carry messages to the home and abroad—messages of significance with regard to the current conditions and developments. 

Foiling the enemy’s propaganda war 

One main drive for the new peace proposal by Ansarullah is the movement’s intention to foil Saudi Arabia and the allies’ propaganda waves after the attack on Aramco facilities. Riyadh through its media now works hard to reverse the truth and thus legitimize the aggression against the Yemeni people that mounts to war crimes. Over the past year, Saudi Arabia has been under heavy pressure to end the devastating war against Yemen that is marked by massacring of thousands of civilians by the Saudi fighter jets raining down Western-provided bombs. The world calls on the Saudis to end the war and prevent further crimes and also ease the blockade now in its fifth year. But the Western officials, joining Riyadh in its campaign, seek to ride on the waves of global concerns about the rise of the oil prices. They try to blame Ansarullah as a warlike actor and link its attacks to foreign players like Iran. This serves a final goal of legitimizing their unceasing heinous attacks on the defenseless civilians.

Ansarullah’s proposal works like a counterattack to the Saudi media attacks. The movement said that the bilateral halt of the attacks is the right move. The United Nations supported the offer. With this suggestion, Ansarullah foiled Saudi and Western media propaganda designed to paint the movement the party to blame for the crisis in Yemen. Saudi rejection, on the other side, proved to the world that the kingdom is the main source of crisis and opposes any peace coming to Yemen.

Ball in Saudi court

One of the main goals behind the fresh truce proposal is to make Saudi Arabia shoulder responsibility for continued attacks on its territories. In fact, with the timely move of Ansarullah, now Saudi Arabia is in the front of a simple and logical equation to preserve the security of its oil facilities and vital economic spots: ending the bombardment of the Yemeni cities and killing of the civilians in return for reciprocal move from Yemen. Declining the offer and launching further attacks will give Yemeni forces the justification to launch the next wave of their attacks that very likely could be even larger and more painful. The public will find such attacks legitimate and within a framework of a military balance. Mohamed al-Bukhayti, a member of Ansarullah’s political office, at a press conference threw the ball in the Saudi court, saying that he hopes the Saudis will seize the chance for peace and moving out of the quagmire.

“A halt to the aggression is good to both Yemen and Saudi Arabia. Their interests lie in the materialization of peace. After all, Yemen has nothing to lose.”

Yemen show of strength on revolution anniversary 

From another aspect, it should be taken into account that Ansarullah proposal, made on the fifth anniversary of the revolution that brought down Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi in Sana’a, comes from a strong position and highlights Ansarullah’s upper hand in the battleground. Regarded the fact, Ansarullah appears to want to tell people that the way of resistance and independence as part of the revolution process is the right choice. Independence of neighboring Yemen has always been a factor giving the Saudis panic. Ansarullah also sends the message to the people that another goal of the revolution is home growth and prosperity after cutting the hands of the Saudis and Emiratis from the country’s natural and energy sources.

 

EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Ansarullah Yemen Truce Attack Saudi Arabia

