Seven Children Killed, 57 Injured as Classroom Collapses in Nairobi, Kenya

Alwaght- At least seven students have been killed and scores injured after a classroom collapsed in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, according to emergency services.

The tragic incident took place at the two-storey Previous Talent Academy in Dagoretti, a poor area in the western part of the Kenyan capital.

According to Cyrus Oguna, Kenya's government spokesman, 57 students sustained injuries in the incident.

"There have been 57 students that have been taken to hospital for treatment, and we can also confirm that there have been seven fatalities," Oguna said.

After the incident, angered residents of Dagoretti, where the collapse happened, swarmed the area surrounding the destroyed building.

The rescue team is currently working at the site, retrieving people from the wreckage.

The cause was not immediately known, but authorities have previously warned 30,000-40,000 buildings erected without approval in Nairobi are at risk of collapse.

