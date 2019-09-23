Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 23 September 2019

Editor's Choice

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

News

5 Yemeni Civilians Killed after Saudi Jets Stuck Mosque in Omran

5 Yemeni Civilians Killed after Saudi Jets Stuck Mosque in Omran

At least five Yemeni civilians from one family were killed early on Monday after the Saudi-led coalition struck a mosque in Omran province.

Yemeni Children Considered Covering Themselves in Oil? Washington and Riyadh were quick to blame Tehran for attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Despite lack of proof and the history of lies told by the accusers, the US media eagerly took their claims at face value, Lee Camp points out.

Al Saud in Final Stages of Its Life: Nasrallah The secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah said the Al Saud regime may be in the final stages of its life, and the incumbent rulers are expediting the regime’s demise through their policies.

Trump Open to Hearing Iran’s Hormuz Peace Initiative at UNGA US President Donald Trump said he was open to hearing Iranian president Hassan Rouhani’s "Hormuz Peace Initiative" at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Car Rams into Mosque into Mosque in France A car has rammed into a mosque in the eastern French city of Colmar late on Saturday. The vehicle crashed into the Grand Mosque of Colmar and damaged its gate and doorway.

Campaign against US Imperialism Garners 13 Million Signatures in Venezuela The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has launched a worldwide campaign in denunciation of US economic sanctions against the Latin American country and garnered more than 13 million signatures as part of an official petition set to be delivered to the United Nations.

Iran’s Armed Forces Hold Parades to Mark Start of Sacred Defense Week Iranian Armed Forces have begun holding military parades across the country, including in the Persian Gulf, at the start of the Sacred Defense Week, which marks the anniversary of the 1980-88 Iraq-imposed war, Press TV reported.

UN Welcomes Ansarullah Peace Initiative in Yemen The United Nations welcomed an offer from Yemen’s Ansarullah movement to stop all attacks as part of a peace plan to end the Saudi-led coalition’s devastating aggression on Yemen.

Iran To Destroy Any Aggressor: IRGC Commander Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps warned on Saturday the Islamic Republic will pursue and destroy any aggressor, even if it carries out a limited attack.

NASA Accidentally Reveals Google’s Quantum Computing Google reportedly has created a new quantum computer that needs only minutes to accomplish tasks that the world’s top supercomputers would need several millennia to perform. The media found out about this after NASA “accidentally” shared the firm’s research.

Yemenis Mark Anniversary of 2014 Revolution Thousands of Yemeni people from across the war-torn country gathered in capital Sana’a on Saturday to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the September 21st revolution. The mass rally dubbed “Freedom and Independence” was held to confirm that the Yemeni people are moving forward in their battle for independence.

Iran Displays British, American Drones Seized over Its Territory The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) displayed on Saturday a number of American and British drones captured over the Islamic Republics airspace.

American Airlines Cancel Flight after Muslim Passenger Flushes Toilet Twice Two Muslim men onboard an American Airlines flight said they were racially profiled after the service was cancelled due to “safety and security concerns".

Rare Protests Erupt in Egypt after Online Call for Dissent Thousands of people marched in central Cairo and several other Egyptian cities late on Friday to protest against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and call for his resignation.

Even Saudis Don’t Believe Fiction of Iran’s Involvement in Aramco Attacks: FM Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif dismissed allegations about Tehran’s engagement in Yemen’s retaliatory attacks on the Saudi Arabia’s oil facility, while condemning the kingdom’s offensive in Yemen’s Hudaydah port as breach of a UN truce speaks for itself.

Russia Blocks Israeli Airstrikes in Syrian Capital: Report Russian military allegedly prevented another Israeli airstrike in Syria, helping the country’s armed forces to destroy a drone on its way to attack Damascus.

US sanctions Iran Central Bank out of desperation: FM Zarif The US recent sanctions on Iran’s Central Bank indicates Washington’s “desperate approach” toward the Islamic Republic, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

US to Send More Forces to Saudi Arabia, UAE: Trump President Donald Trump approved on Friday sending American troops to Saudi Arabia to bolster the kingdom’s air defenses following a recent drone attack on two major oil facilities owned by state oil giant Aramco.

Lebanon Marks 37th Anniversary of Sabra, Shatila Massacre It was thirty-seven years ago when militias allied with Israel stormed into the Palestinian refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila in Beirut and brutally killed up to 3,500 civilians.

US Once Again Shows Sanctions Aimed at People: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister denounced US President decision to tighten economic pressure on Iranian nation, saying Washington once again proved that it deliberately seeks to target ordinary people.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Yemeni Children Considered Covering Themselves in Oil?

Strikes on Saudi Oil Planets, US Empty Threats on Iran

Car Rams into Mosque into Mosque in France

Al Saud in Final Stages of Its Life: Nasrallah

Campaign against US Imperialism Garners 13 Million Signatures in Venezuela

Trump Open to Hearing Iran’s Hormuz Peace Initiative at UNGA

5 Yemeni Civilians Killed after Saudi Jets Stuck Mosque in Omran

Erbil Immersed in Heavy Debts, Economic Crisis

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses

Idlib Future Tied to Ankara’s Trilateral Talks

Yemeni Forces Urge Foreigners to Leave Saudi Oil Plants

US Once Again Shows Sanctions Aimed at People: Iran FM

Iran Displays British, American Drones Seized over Its Territory

Even Saudis Don’t Believe Fiction of Iran’s Involvement in Aramco Attacks: FM

Iran’s Armed Forces Hold Parades to Mark Start of Sacred Defense Week

Lebanon Marks 37th Anniversary of Sabra, Shatila Massacre

Presidents of Iran, Russia, Turkey Meet in Ankara to Discuss Syria

Al Saud in Final Stages of Its Life: Nasrallah

Car Rams into Mosque into Mosque in France

5 Yemeni Civilians Killed after Saudi Jets Stuck Mosque in Omran

American Airlines Cancel Flight after Muslim Passenger Flushes Toilet Twice

Iran To Destroy Any Aggressor: IRGC Commander

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen?

China Denies US Warship Entry to Qingdao Port for Visit: Report

Iran Unveils High-Speed Tracking, Long-Haul Strike Drones

Turkish Army Hit by Raft of Resignations Amid Idlib Predicament

Yemeni Army’s Biggest Attack on Saudi Positions Takes Heavy Toll

US Teen Kills 5 Family Members, Including 6-Month-Old Brother in Alabama

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses

Why Did Saudi-Emirati Yemen Talks Fail?

44 Bodies Buried in Well in Mexico’s Jalisco

Syria Mulls Procurement of Iran’s Air Defense System Bavar-373: Report

Israel Planted Spy Devices near White House: Report

Yemeni Drones Hit Fires Saudi Oil Facilities, Cause Fire

Khan Sheikhun Liberation: Start of Turkey’s End in Idlib

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

5 Yemeni Civilians Killed after Saudi Jets Stuck Mosque in Omran

Monday 23 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
5 Yemeni Civilians Killed after Saudi Jets Stuck Mosque in Omran

Yemenis search under the rubble of a house destroyed in a Saudi-led air strike in the capital Sanaa on August 25, 2017 and Amnesty says a US-made bomb was used and killed 16 civilians, nearly half of them children

At least five Yemeni civilians from one family were killed early on Monday after the Saudi-led coalition struck a mosque in Omran province.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- At least five Yemeni civilians from one family were killed early on Monday after the Saudi-led coalition struck a mosque in Omran province.

According to Yeme's in Al-Masirah TV, the Saudi-led coalition carried out air strikes on a mosque that the family went to when the strikes began. Two children from the same family are missing, with searches for them going on under the rubble of the targeted mosque, the TV report said.

Saudi Arabia and its allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall a Riyadh-backed former regime and eliminate the Ansarullah movement, which has been defending the country along with the armed forces.

The Western-backed offensive, coupled with a naval blockade, has destroyed the country’s infrastructure, and led to a massive humanitarian crisis.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Saudi Crimes

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Yemenis Mark Anniversary of 2014 Revolution
Millions Rally Worldwide in Global Climate Strike
Brazils Burning Amazon from Above
Firefighters Extinguishing Fire at Indonesian Province
Yemenis Mark Anniversary of 2014 Revolution

Yemenis Mark Anniversary of 2014 Revolution

Armenian Woman Cries Crystal Instead of Tears
Paris Police Arrest over 100 Yellow Vest Protesters
Homelessness Is Reaching an Emergency Level in Los Angeles,US
Everything You Need to Know about Yemens Attack on Saudi Oil Field