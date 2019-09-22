Strikes on Saudi Oil Planets, US Empty Threats on Iran

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 23 September 2019

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Trump Open to Hearing Iran’s Hormuz Peace Initiative at UNGA

Trump Open to Hearing Iran’s Hormuz Peace Initiative at UNGA

US President Donald Trump said he was open to hearing Iranian president Hassan Rouhani’s "Hormuz Peace Initiative" at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Car Rams into Mosque into Mosque in France A car has rammed into a mosque in the eastern French city of Colmar late on Saturday. The vehicle crashed into the Grand Mosque of Colmar and damaged its gate and doorway.

Campaign against US Imperialism Garners 13 Million Signatures in Venezuela The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has launched a worldwide campaign in denunciation of US economic sanctions against the Latin American country and garnered more than 13 million signatures as part of an official petition set to be delivered to the United Nations.

Iran’s Armed Forces Hold Parades to Mark Start of Sacred Defense Week Iranian Armed Forces have begun holding military parades across the country, including in the Persian Gulf, at the start of the Sacred Defense Week, which marks the anniversary of the 1980-88 Iraq-imposed war, Press TV reported.

UN Welcomes Ansarullah Peace Initiative in Yemen The United Nations welcomed an offer from Yemen’s Ansarullah movement to stop all attacks as part of a peace plan to end the Saudi-led coalition’s devastating aggression on Yemen.

Iran To Destroy Any Aggressor: IRGC Commander Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps warned on Saturday the Islamic Republic will pursue and destroy any aggressor, even if it carries out a limited attack.

NASA Accidentally Reveals Google’s Quantum Computing Google reportedly has created a new quantum computer that needs only minutes to accomplish tasks that the world’s top supercomputers would need several millennia to perform. The media found out about this after NASA “accidentally” shared the firm’s research.

Yemenis Mark Anniversary of 2014 Revolution Thousands of Yemeni people from across the war-torn country gathered in capital Sana’a on Saturday to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the September 21st revolution. The mass rally dubbed “Freedom and Independence” was held to confirm that the Yemeni people are moving forward in their battle for independence.

Iran Displays British, American Drones Seized over Its Territory The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) displayed on Saturday a number of American and British drones captured over the Islamic Republics airspace.

American Airlines Cancel Flight after Muslim Passenger Flushes Toilet Twice Two Muslim men onboard an American Airlines flight said they were racially profiled after the service was cancelled due to “safety and security concerns".

Rare Protests Erupt in Egypt after Online Call for Dissent Thousands of people marched in central Cairo and several other Egyptian cities late on Friday to protest against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and call for his resignation.

Even Saudis Don’t Believe Fiction of Iran’s Involvement in Aramco Attacks: FM Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif dismissed allegations about Tehran’s engagement in Yemen’s retaliatory attacks on the Saudi Arabia’s oil facility, while condemning the kingdom’s offensive in Yemen’s Hudaydah port as breach of a UN truce speaks for itself.

Russia Blocks Israeli Airstrikes in Syrian Capital: Report Russian military allegedly prevented another Israeli airstrike in Syria, helping the country’s armed forces to destroy a drone on its way to attack Damascus.

US sanctions Iran Central Bank out of desperation: FM Zarif The US recent sanctions on Iran’s Central Bank indicates Washington’s “desperate approach” toward the Islamic Republic, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

US to Send More Forces to Saudi Arabia, UAE: Trump President Donald Trump approved on Friday sending American troops to Saudi Arabia to bolster the kingdom’s air defenses following a recent drone attack on two major oil facilities owned by state oil giant Aramco.

Lebanon Marks 37th Anniversary of Sabra, Shatila Massacre It was thirty-seven years ago when militias allied with Israel stormed into the Palestinian refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila in Beirut and brutally killed up to 3,500 civilians.

US Once Again Shows Sanctions Aimed at People: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister denounced US President decision to tighten economic pressure on Iranian nation, saying Washington once again proved that it deliberately seeks to target ordinary people.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Presidents of Iran, Russia, Turkey Meet in Ankara to Discuss Syria The presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey meet on Monday in the Turkish capital of Ankara to discuss a political resolution to Syria’s eight-year conflict

Yemeni Forces Urge Foreigners to Leave Saudi Oil Plants Yemeni forces warned on Monday that Saudi Aramco’s oil processing plants were still a target and can be attacked "at any moment," urging foreigners to leave the state-owned oil company.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Strikes on Saudi Oil Planets, US Empty Threats on Iran

Monday 23 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Strikes on Saudi Oil Planets, US Empty Threats on Iran

Alwaght- It is now over a week since large-scale, surprising, and crisis-making attacks were launched on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facilities by Yemen’s Ansarullah movement. The attack brought to a halt over half of the Saudi oil production, meaning huge financial damage to the major oil supplier. 

The attack had political repercussions. Over the last week, the American and Saudi political and military officials, along with their media, were struggling to link the strikes to sources out of Yemen. First Iraq and then Iran were named by the Western propaganda reports as the very likely origins of the strikes on the oil facilities. The American officials, however, said that they will wait for the official Saudi investigation result into the incident before making any moves. But Saudi Arabia declined to name Iran as the party directly launching the attacks both in the remarks made by the Saudi military spokesman and in the letter sent to the United Nations Security Council. In its letter to the UNSC, Riyadh asked for the UN experts to join the probe, as it said that there were signs that the weapons used in the strikes on Aramco were Iranian. 

Riyadh: From playing victim to hoping for Iran-US confrontation 

Without any doubt, the Saudis sustained severe blow from the attack by the Yemeni revolutionary movement, a blow they never thought to bring such huge damage to the country’s oil industry and the economy as a whole. The substantial aftershocks to the Saudi officials caused them in the initial days to announce they focus on crisis control and restoration of the lost production volume. The severe worries by the big economies, mainly the Western economies, about rise of oil prices on the one hand and the Saudi inability to deliver the oil under contracts caused the Saudis to press for decrease of the political implications of the blow in another way: Introducing Iran as the main factor behind the attacks, a trick aimed at covering up the military weakness despite multi-billion modern weapons purchases from the Western allies, on top of them the US.  

Now the Saudis and their Western supporters’ argument is that Ansarullah and Yemen military cannot plan and execute such accurate and well-calculated strikes with such a big size of destruction and that a big military power should have links to the incident. The claims, providing no evidence and with ignorance of Ansarullah’s report on how the attacks were accurately carried out, simply focus on the argument that Yemen and Ansarullah do not have the military technology required to launch strikes of this large scale. 

The claims mainly served a Saudi intention to restore their damaged face in the Muslim world. Now it is clear to the regional states that Saudi Arabia, whose military is ranked among the world’s top powers in terms of equipment, is not more than a paper tiger and cannot protect itself against a small branch of the Axis of Resistance, let along facing the whole of the Resistance camp. The attack labeled Saudi Arabia and its allies as the losers of a confrontation with the Axis of Resistance, led by Iran and covering Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen. The anti-Iranian accusations, many experts agree, are a circumvention of accepting such a truth. Riyadh intends to continue its strikes on Yemen using the post-attack sympathy that also helps it win further diplomatic and military support of the West in a war marking five years of Saudi failure. The Saudis after a relatively long time resumed their airstrikes on Hudaydah port in the south violating the Stockholm ceasefire. Ansarullah warned that the attacks can result in the collapse of the deal. 

On the other side, just unlike the past conservative generation of the kingdom rulers, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman yearns to a US military confrontation with Iran. He especially counts on President Donald Trump to take such step in the quagmire. But at the same time, the Arab kingdom acted with caution in introducing Iran as the party to blame as it fears damages to its interests bigger than the scale they were exposed to in the war with Yemen and as it receives confusing messages of support from the US for its security and interest once a war with Tehran starts. Still, it hopes for military moves against Iran. Iran asserted that any military action will be met with a strong and wide-ranging response and that can lead to an “all-out war.” 

The US and grave risk of military action 

The attacks on Saudi oil installations proved to be a big challenge to the American interests in the region. Washington traditionally feels a duty to protect the flow of oil from the region, especially that of Saudi Arabia, to the global markets and has made massive military deployment to the region under this pretext. The US also under this pretext sells billions of dollars of weapons to the Arab states and its companies sign lucrative energy contracts with them. Under Trump, whose mercantilist view to the foreign policy has imposed way heavier costs than before on the Arab allies especially Saudi Arabia, the White House on the one hand finds the decline to protect Saudi Arabia dealing a blow to the trust in Washington and on the other hand siding with bin Salman’s warlike approach of unpredictable consequences to the interests of the US and its regional allies including the Israeli regime that like Saudi Arabia presses Trump for war against Iran. 

In such conditions, Trump finds no choice better than the show sanctions that are already in place and also a maneuver of support to Saudi Arabia in the Yemen war. The American president also hopes to force Iran to the negotiating table using military action threats. But the fact is that Iran’s deterrence power and regional influence of the Resistance bloc ultimately determine the regional equations amid murky political atmosphere the Western politicians and media have created. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Millions Rally Worldwide in Global Climate Strike
Brazils Burning Amazon from Above
Firefighters Extinguishing Fire at Indonesian Province
Cholera vaccination campaign in Yemen
Millions Rally Worldwide in Global Climate Strike

Millions Rally Worldwide in Global Climate Strike

Paris Police Arrest over 100 Yellow Vest Protesters
Homelessness Is Reaching an Emergency Level in Los Angeles,US
Everything You Need to Know about Yemens Attack on Saudi Oil Field
New footage shows large weapons cache seized by Syrian military in Daraa