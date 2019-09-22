Car Rams into Mosque into Mosque in France

Alwaght- A car has rammed into a mosque in the eastern French city of Colmar late on Saturday. The vehicle crashed into the Grand Mosque of Colmar and damaged its gate and doorway.

The vehicle failed to penetrate the building, getting stuck in the doorway, footage from the scene indicates.

The driver has been detained by police after receiving a stab wound. It remains unclear whether the ramming was an attack or a suicide attempt.

The incident triggered a major police response and the area was cordoned off. The driver of the vehicle was apprehended and brought to a hospital with a stab wound to his neck, local media reported. It was not immediately clear if the wound was self-inflicted or if someone else attacked the driver.

Video footage, purporting to be from the scene and showing a bloodied and motionless driver getting arrested inside the mosque by two police officers, has emerged on social media.

“An individual crashed his vehicle into the entrance to the Grand Mosque shortly before 8 pm,” the local administration told AFP, adding that a probe into the incident has been launched. Nobody other than the driver was injured and that man had swiftly received “medical assistance,” the officials confirmed.