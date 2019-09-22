Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 22 September 2019

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia's US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Car Rams into Mosque into Mosque in France

Car Rams into Mosque into Mosque in France

A car has rammed into a mosque in the eastern French city of Colmar late on Saturday. The vehicle crashed into the Grand Mosque of Colmar and damaged its gate and doorway.

Campaign against US Imperialism Garners 13 Million Signatures in Venezuela The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has launched a worldwide campaign in denunciation of US economic sanctions against the Latin American country and garnered more than 13 million signatures as part of an official petition set to be delivered to the United Nations.

Iran’s Armed Forces Hold Parades to Mark Start of Sacred Defense Week Iranian Armed Forces have begun holding military parades across the country, including in the Persian Gulf, at the start of the Sacred Defense Week, which marks the anniversary of the 1980-88 Iraq-imposed war, Press TV reported.

UN Welcomes Ansarullah Peace Initiative in Yemen The United Nations welcomed an offer from Yemen’s Ansarullah movement to stop all attacks as part of a peace plan to end the Saudi-led coalition’s devastating aggression on Yemen.

Iran To Destroy Any Aggressor: IRGC Commander Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps warned on Saturday the Islamic Republic will pursue and destroy any aggressor, even if it carries out a limited attack.

NASA Accidentally Reveals Google’s Quantum Computing Google reportedly has created a new quantum computer that needs only minutes to accomplish tasks that the world’s top supercomputers would need several millennia to perform. The media found out about this after NASA “accidentally” shared the firm’s research.

Yemenis Mark Anniversary of 2014 Revolution Thousands of Yemeni people from across the war-torn country gathered in capital Sana’a on Saturday to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the September 21st revolution. The mass rally dubbed “Freedom and Independence” was held to confirm that the Yemeni people are moving forward in their battle for independence.

Iran Displays British, American Drones Seized over Its Territory The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) displayed on Saturday a number of American and British drones captured over the Islamic Republics airspace.

American Airlines Cancel Flight after Muslim Passenger Flushes Toilet Twice Two Muslim men onboard an American Airlines flight said they were racially profiled after the service was cancelled due to “safety and security concerns".

Rare Protests Erupt in Egypt after Online Call for Dissent Thousands of people marched in central Cairo and several other Egyptian cities late on Friday to protest against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and call for his resignation.

Even Saudis Don’t Believe Fiction of Iran’s Involvement in Aramco Attacks: FM Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif dismissed allegations about Tehran’s engagement in Yemen’s retaliatory attacks on the Saudi Arabia’s oil facility, while condemning the kingdom’s offensive in Yemen’s Hudaydah port as breach of a UN truce speaks for itself.

Russia Blocks Israeli Airstrikes in Syrian Capital: Report Russian military allegedly prevented another Israeli airstrike in Syria, helping the country’s armed forces to destroy a drone on its way to attack Damascus.

US sanctions Iran Central Bank out of desperation: FM Zarif The US recent sanctions on Iran’s Central Bank indicates Washington’s “desperate approach” toward the Islamic Republic, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

US to Send More Forces to Saudi Arabia, UAE: Trump President Donald Trump approved on Friday sending American troops to Saudi Arabia to bolster the kingdom’s air defenses following a recent drone attack on two major oil facilities owned by state oil giant Aramco.

Lebanon Marks 37th Anniversary of Sabra, Shatila Massacre It was thirty-seven years ago when militias allied with Israel stormed into the Palestinian refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila in Beirut and brutally killed up to 3,500 civilians.

US Once Again Shows Sanctions Aimed at People: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister denounced US President decision to tighten economic pressure on Iranian nation, saying Washington once again proved that it deliberately seeks to target ordinary people.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Presidents of Iran, Russia, Turkey Meet in Ankara to Discuss Syria The presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey meet on Monday in the Turkish capital of Ankara to discuss a political resolution to Syria’s eight-year conflict

Yemeni Forces Urge Foreigners to Leave Saudi Oil Plants Yemeni forces warned on Monday that Saudi Aramco’s oil processing plants were still a target and can be attacked "at any moment," urging foreigners to leave the state-owned oil company.

US ’Locked & Loaded’ for Response after Saudi Oil Strike US President Donald Trump said on Monday the US is “locked and loaded” for a possible response to the recent Yemeni drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

Campaign against US Imperialism Garners 13 Million Signatures in Venezuela

Sunday 22 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Campaign against US Imperialism Garners 13 Million Signatures in Venezuela
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has launched a worldwide campaign in denunciation of US economic sanctions against the Latin American country and garnered more than 13 million signatures as part of an official petition set to be delivered to the United Nations.

Maduro initiated the campaign last month after US President Donald Trump issued an executive order that officially seized Venezuelan state assets in the US and imposed a complete economic and diplomatic blockade on the country.

The government in Caracas wrapped up the “No more Trump” campaign with a total of 13,287,742 signatures on Sunday as thousands gathered in the capital as well as other major cities across Venezuela to sign the petition calling on the United States to lift the unilateral blockade.

“In every corner of the planet, we have seen the #NoMoreTrump campaign because it is a feeling that has expanded to the peoples of the world. This campaign symbolizes anti-imperialism,” said Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who signed the petition herself during one of the closing acts in Caracas.

 “The petition is the expression of the will of a people who want peace, progress, tranquility and above all want to guarantee a free and sovereign homeland,” Rodriguez added.

In his executive order on August 5, Trump said "all property and interests in property of the government of Venezuela that are in the United States... are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in.”

The order was also designed to prevent third-party countries doing business with Maduro’s government.

Rodriguez, along with Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza, were appointed by Maduro last week to represent the nation at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly from September 17 to 30.

During the international meeting, the Venezuelan representatives are supposed to deliver a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with the 13-million-signature petition and explain the global rejection of the unilateral economic blockade against the Latin American nation.

Washington has already imposed rounds of sanctions against the oil-rich country to oust Maduro and recognized opposition figure Juan Guaido, who declared himself “interim president” earlier this year.

The Latin American country has been beset by political turbulence, with the opposition resorting to inordinate measures and violence in an attempt to unseat the Maduro government, which nevertheless continues to stand.

The Trump administration has confiscated Venezuela’s state oil assets based in the US and has been channeling them to Guaido.

The United States, in unison with some anti-Maduro state leaders in the Latin American region, has gone as far as to say that it backs a military intervention to oust the 56-year-old elected president.

Venezuela has in response launched extended military drills along its border with Colombia in an effort to prepare for any foreign invasion.

The tense relations between Caracas and Bogota grew even worse earlier his month after Colombian far-right President Ivan Duque accused Maduro of providing “shelter and support” to Colombia’s rebel group FARC.

FARC recently took up arms once again after three years of peace with the Colombian government.

Maduro, however, denied the allegation, saying that the Colombian government was “using unfounded accusations to threaten Venezuela and provoke a military conflict with our country.”

On Saturday, the Colombian president called for coordinated international sanctions against Venezuela to help stop what he claimed was Maduro's support for Colombian rebels destabilizing Latin America.

Maduro has previously accused Colombia of plotting to assassinate him.

 

