UN Welcomes Ansarullah Peace Initiative in Yemen

Alwaght- The United Nations welcomed an offer from Yemen's Ansarullah movement to stop all attacks as part of a peace plan to end the Saudi-led coalition's devastating aggression on Yemen.

In a statement on Saturday, UN envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said the implementation of the initiative by Ansarullah "in good faith could send a powerful message of the will to end the war".

Ansarullah resistance movement said late Friday night that it was calling a halt to drone and missile attacks in Saudi Arabia. Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Ansarullah supreme political council, said they wait for a reciprocal move from" Saudis.

""We reserve the right to respond if they fail to reciprocate positively to this initiative," he said, adding that the continuation of the Yemen war "will not benefit any side.

He also called on all parties in the conflict to "engage in serious negotiations".

Their offer to stop attacks came a week after attacks on a key oil facility in Saudi Arabia that knocked out half of the kingdom's oil production and sent shock waves through energy markets.

Griffiths hailed the Ansarullah's proposal, stressing the "importance of taking advantage of this opportunity and moving forward with all necessary steps to reduce violence, military escalation and unhelpful rhetoric."

Saudi Arabia gave a cautious response to the Houthi offer on Saturday, with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir saying: "We judge other parties by their deeds, actions and not by their words, so we will see [whether] they actually do this or not."

Saudi Arabia and its allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall a Riyadh-backed former regime and eliminate the Ansarullah movement, which has been defending the country along with the armed forces.

The Western-backed offensive, coupled with a naval blockade, has destroyed the country’s infrastructure, and led to a massive humanitarian crisis.