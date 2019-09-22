Iran to Destroy Any Aggressor: IRGC Commander

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 22 September 2019

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia's US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Black Day for Human Rights in Nigeria on Ashura Anniversary The Nigerian security forces attacked the peaceful mourners who gathered to mark the religious event Ashura.

Will France, UK, US Ever Pay for What They Have Done to Yemen? A recent UN Human Rights Council report has exposed the US, UK, and France’s role in the destruction of Yemen, prompting conversations about the accountability of those responsible for the carnage.

Baghdad-Erbil Grand Agreement: Too Far Too Close Central government and Kurdish regional government of Iraq show will to strike a showdown deal. But it largely depends on both sides’ compromises.

Iraqi VP Warns Israeli Regime of ’Strong Response’ over Attacks on Popular Forces Nouri al-Maliki, Iraq’s Vice President, warned on Monday Israel will face with “strong response” if it is proven that the regime was behind recent airstrikes in the country against the positions of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also Known al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

Iran’s Armed Forces Hold Parades to Mark Start of Sacred Defense Week

Iran’s Armed Forces Hold Parades to Mark Start of Sacred Defense Week

Iranian Armed Forces have begun holding military parades across the country, including in the Persian Gulf, at the start of the Sacred Defense Week, which marks the anniversary of the 1980-88 Iraq-imposed war, Press TV reported.

UN Welcomes Ansarullah Peace Initiative in Yemen The United Nations welcomed an offer from Yemen’s Ansarullah movement to stop all attacks as part of a peace plan to end the Saudi-led coalition’s devastating aggression on Yemen.

Iran To Destroy Any Aggressor: IRGC Commander Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps warned on Saturday the Islamic Republic will pursue and destroy any aggressor, even if it carries out a limited attack.

NASA Accidentally Reveals Google’s Quantum Computing Google reportedly has created a new quantum computer that needs only minutes to accomplish tasks that the world’s top supercomputers would need several millennia to perform. The media found out about this after NASA “accidentally” shared the firm’s research.

Yemenis Mark Anniversary of 2014 Revolution Thousands of Yemeni people from across the war-torn country gathered in capital Sana’a on Saturday to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the September 21st revolution. The mass rally dubbed “Freedom and Independence” was held to confirm that the Yemeni people are moving forward in their battle for independence.

Iran Displays British, American Drones Seized over Its Territory The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) displayed on Saturday a number of American and British drones captured over the Islamic Republics airspace.

American Airlines Cancel Flight after Muslim Passenger Flushes Toilet Twice Two Muslim men onboard an American Airlines flight said they were racially profiled after the service was cancelled due to “safety and security concerns".

Rare Protests Erupt in Egypt after Online Call for Dissent Thousands of people marched in central Cairo and several other Egyptian cities late on Friday to protest against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and call for his resignation.

Even Saudis Don’t Believe Fiction of Iran’s Involvement in Aramco Attacks: FM Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif dismissed allegations about Tehran’s engagement in Yemen’s retaliatory attacks on the Saudi Arabia’s oil facility, while condemning the kingdom’s offensive in Yemen’s Hudaydah port as breach of a UN truce speaks for itself.

Russia Blocks Israeli Airstrikes in Syrian Capital: Report Russian military allegedly prevented another Israeli airstrike in Syria, helping the country’s armed forces to destroy a drone on its way to attack Damascus.

US sanctions Iran Central Bank out of desperation: FM Zarif The US recent sanctions on Iran’s Central Bank indicates Washington’s “desperate approach” toward the Islamic Republic, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

US to Send More Forces to Saudi Arabia, UAE: Trump President Donald Trump approved on Friday sending American troops to Saudi Arabia to bolster the kingdom’s air defenses following a recent drone attack on two major oil facilities owned by state oil giant Aramco.

Lebanon Marks 37th Anniversary of Sabra, Shatila Massacre It was thirty-seven years ago when militias allied with Israel stormed into the Palestinian refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila in Beirut and brutally killed up to 3,500 civilians.

US Once Again Shows Sanctions Aimed at People: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister denounced US President decision to tighten economic pressure on Iranian nation, saying Washington once again proved that it deliberately seeks to target ordinary people.

Yemeni Drones Beat Saudi Arabia’s US-Made Air Defenses American and Saudi military forces and their networks of advanced air defenses never detected the Yemeni drones that were launched on Saturday to strike oil facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, proving futile the billions of dollars that the Riyadh regime has spent on them to protect its territories.

Presidents of Iran, Russia, Turkey Meet in Ankara to Discuss Syria The presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey meet on Monday in the Turkish capital of Ankara to discuss a political resolution to Syria’s eight-year conflict

Yemeni Forces Urge Foreigners to Leave Saudi Oil Plants Yemeni forces warned on Monday that Saudi Aramco’s oil processing plants were still a target and can be attacked "at any moment," urging foreigners to leave the state-owned oil company.

US ’Locked & Loaded’ for Response after Saudi Oil Strike US President Donald Trump said on Monday the US is “locked and loaded” for a possible response to the recent Yemeni drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

Car Bomb Kills 11 Civilians in Syria’s Militant-Held Region At least 11 civilians have been killed in northern Syria after a car bomb has struck in the militant-held Al-Rai town near the Turkish border, an observatory group said.

Iran Rejects US Lies about Its Involvement in Raids on Saudi Oil Sites Iran categorically dismissed the US’s accusation about Tehran’s involvement in the recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, saying Washington seems to be shifting from a failed campaign of “maximum pressure” to one of “maximum lying” and “deceit” against the Islamic Republic.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
alwaght.com
Iran To Destroy Any Aggressor: IRGC Commander

Sunday 22 September 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran To Destroy Any Aggressor: IRGC Commander
Iran to Destroy Any Aggressor: IRGC Commander

Alwaght - Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps warned on Saturday the Islamic Republic will pursue and destroy any aggressor, even if it carries out a limited attack.

“Be careful, a limited aggression will not remain limited. We will pursue any aggressor,” Major General Hossein Salami, said in remarks broadcast on state TV.

 “We are after punishment and we will continue until the full destruction of any aggressor.”

US President Donald Trump on Friday approved sending American troops to bolster Saudi Arabia’s air and missile defenses after the September 14 drone attacks on the kingdom's oil facilities. American officials, providing no evidence, baled the attacks on Iran. Tehran categorically denied the accusation

FM warns war with Iran would spread beyond borders

meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned that any country launching a war against Iran would not be able to end it on its own, warning that such a military action would have dire consequences for the entire West Asia region and beyond that region.

In an interview to the CBS News’ Face the Nation program on Saturday, Zarif said a war with Iran would not be necessarily limited to the Iranian borders.

He said that Iran would never seek to initiate a war, but warned that any one launching a war against Iran would not be the one that ends it.

The remarks, recorded in Iran’s United Nations mission in New York and set to be broadcast on Sunday, is the latest to come from Iranian officials amid an escalation in tensions in the Middle East, where the United States has sought to accuse Iran of attacks on oil installations east of Saudi Arabia on September 14.

