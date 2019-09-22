Iran to Destroy Any Aggressor: IRGC Commander

Alwaght - Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps warned on Saturday the Islamic Republic will pursue and destroy any aggressor, even if it carries out a limited attack.

“Be careful, a limited aggression will not remain limited. We will pursue any aggressor,” Major General Hossein Salami, said in remarks broadcast on state TV.

“We are after punishment and we will continue until the full destruction of any aggressor.”

US President Donald Trump on Friday approved sending American troops to bolster Saudi Arabia’s air and missile defenses after the September 14 drone attacks on the kingdom's oil facilities. American officials, providing no evidence, baled the attacks on Iran. Tehran categorically denied the accusation

FM warns war with Iran would spread beyond borders

meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned that any country launching a war against Iran would not be able to end it on its own, warning that such a military action would have dire consequences for the entire West Asia region and beyond that region.

In an interview to the CBS News’ Face the Nation program on Saturday, Zarif said a war with Iran would not be necessarily limited to the Iranian borders.

He said that Iran would never seek to initiate a war, but warned that any one launching a war against Iran would not be the one that ends it.

The remarks, recorded in Iran’s United Nations mission in New York and set to be broadcast on Sunday, is the latest to come from Iranian officials amid an escalation in tensions in the Middle East, where the United States has sought to accuse Iran of attacks on oil installations east of Saudi Arabia on September 14.